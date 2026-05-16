Ya just can't make this stuff up!

Check out one of the "three stooges" -- the social media millenial "Infleunza-ers" they've trotted out to make you afraid, very very afraid LOL!

(Don’t miss my previous videos on this: Part 1 Hantavirus here and Part 2 here)

In this video, I show you even MORE things that just don't add up.

Before anyone starts hoarding toilet paper and lysol…

Take a look at these three stooges: All young men (how did they afford this trip?) flashing illuminati/masonic hand gestures, telling you they are happily in quarantine even though they are healthy and have no symptoms:

But let’s break down this interview together, shall we?

#1: Cue the B-Roll

There is very strange footage coming from these “passengers.” When you look at their Instagram and youtube channels, they don’t have footage of this expedition. I mean look at this: Doesn’t it look like this Turkish Youtuber Ruhi Cenet was being followed by a camera man? Did he have a camera crew behind the scenes? Why are we not shown him interacting with any other people on the cruise?

#2: Lack of footage

This is the only footage we have from the ship out of 140 passengers? No other footage or images of other passengers interacting with each other… All we have are these three stooges who are roughly the same age and all influencers… hmm…

Video footage of empty spaces on the ship:

#3: Symbolism

33 day cruise, 33 cases, 3 people died, 3 quarantine workers, “they had meetings at 6pm” and the announcement was at 9am….

#4: Bizarre Images to try to incite fear

Looks SO scary, but when we stop to pause and ask logical questions about what is happening in this image it just gets sillier

Who is on the stretcher? Is that someone who worked for the ambulance or did they carry all the PPE onto the ship and have the passenger get dressed in it?

Where are they going? They flash these images to create confusion, fear and terror. But no information is given. It’s intentional.

#5: Color Coded Event

Isn’t it weird that the even tje newscaster is color coded with this event?

These hogwash events are color coded on a subliminal level. Just take a look at the inside of the Hondius ship:

Is it just a coincidence that these images of the ship are the same colors we see again and again in the news?

And speaking of purple, isn’t it odd Trump was wearing a purple tie surrounded by women wearing shades of purple on the exact day this story really broke…

And don’t forget this is what we are told the virus looks like:

Color coded just to match the predictive programming Simpsons epidsode about this very scenario.

And notice how the other stooge, Jake Rosmarin, also wore green in every interview. A green shirt or green hat.

The green deck on the ship:

#6 Scripted Talking Points

The influencers sure knew how to stick to the classic talking points:

-The elderly are vulnerable with compromised immune systems

-Promoting self-isolation and quarantine with no symptoms

-Promoting the living in fear narrative especially if you are a man — a young man — because he has a family and he is surrounded by the elderly

-Pushing the virus narrative

-Promoting stricter regulations and restrictions for onboarding the ship like testing!!

And why are these young influencers on this expensive cruise that we are told mainly seniors are onboard??

#7: Pushing to TEST All Passengers Before Boarding

Paid influenza-er Ruhi says that he thinks there should be regulations that require a BLOOD TEST for every passenger before they board. Ugh, these evildoers who seek to control us certainly have a fascination with blood, don’t they?

#8: The Ship Looks Empty

Ii can’t emphasize this point enough: It looks like the ship was empty. Where is all the footage you’d expect from this amazing “once-in-a-lifetime” trip? Where are all the videos? Where are all the Instagram clips? Where are all the amazing photos? Where are all the people???

Kind of reminds me of when we were told the hospitals were overflowing in 2020 and the nurses couldn’t keep up. It was too much. Too dire.

You weren’t allowed to go to see your loved ones. It was far too dangerous and deadly.

Let’s travel back in time to see just how overwhelmed these nurses and doctors were, shall we? Click to watch at about the 18:00 mark:

Despicable. Unforgivable, in fact.

In case you haven’t noticed (but as a Healthy American, I know you have), the media is mocking you, again.

I know you won’t fall for it.

Be sure to see my other coverage of this fake phony story here, and then leave me a comment to let me know what other clues you have noticed:

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