The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

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Proberta's avatar
Proberta
1d

Peggy you have found your niche!

'PEGGY HALL - HOAX EXPOSER'!!!

Well done!

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LP4Health's avatar
LP4Health
1d

Hahaha, and It was good to see the dancing nurse actors again - cracked me up. Thank you for your discernment!

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