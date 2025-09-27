In 1998 the movie Snake Eyes was released.

Snake Eyes was produced by Brian Palma and starred Nicolas Cage as a detective investigating a political assassination at a boxing match in Atlantic City (more on that in a moment!)

The movie’s tagline is: “Believe everything but your eyes.”

Sounds like what the media and some folks from Turning Point USA are telling us, doesn’t it?

Interesting hand pose, no?

They sure love that pyramid hand pose, don’t they? Just natural, everyday hand positions, I’m sure! 😂

Palma also made the movies Carrie, Mission Impossible and Mission to Mars, among others.

SNAKE EYES PLOT & Strange Similarities to Charlie Kirk Incident

Watch my short video here for my analysis. Notice the snake in Erika’s hair, and the “33” in her curls.

Let’s take a look at some strange clues and connections, shall we? (If you notice anything I overlook, let me know in a comment below.)

(1) The event takes place during a Hurricane named Jezebel.

In the Bible, Jezebel is a wicked Phoenician princess who promoted Ba’al worship (which includes child sacrifice). The name Jezebel is associated with immorality, promiscuousness and one who leads others into sin.

(2) The story takes place in Atlantic City, and was filmed in part at Trump’s Taj Mahal Hotel & Casino (now the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.)

(3) The story revolves around Charles Kirkland, the Secretary of Defense (though now Trump would call him the Secretary of War 😂)

(4) Charles Kirkland is shot in the neck by an assassin

(5) The assassination takes place at a boxing match on September 10 . The Kirk incident took place on September 10. NOTE: The poster actually says Sept 18, or 19. Hard to make it out clearly from the clips I saw.

(6) The boxers are “The Executioner TYLER vs Ruiz.” The alleged shooter is TYLER. The first witness to appear on the news was TYLER. Turning Point USA Chief Operation Officer is TYLER. TYLER is a significant name in Freemasonry, as one who “guards the secrets of the brotherhood and temple.”



(7) The all-seeing eye is shown on the screen. The all-seeing eye is a well-known symbol in Freemasonry.

Oh, it reminds me of Charlie and Erika’s “daughter” who was wearing shoes with the all-seeing eye on them:

(8) In the Chinese zodiac, 2025 is the Year of the SNAKE.

Well, looky here! Erika Kirk is adorned with a SNAKE back in her (very Christian) modeling and pageantry days. Giving off a very Egyptian vibe, which is oh-so-masonic.

Let’s not overlook the “33” in her curls, how clever 😆

Also kinda reminds me of the Turning Point logo — a snake eating its own tail? Who knows? Could be…

A few more things of note (not directly related to the Charlie Kirk magic show, but related to Freemasonry/Illuminati/occult/secret fraternities.

De Palma opens the film with a 13-minute unbroken take following Cage’s character around the arena, introducing the setting, characters, and Cage’s go-for-broke style all in one terrific stunt.

Ya don’t say! Thirteen minutes, huh?

Nicolas Cage

Apparently, Cage bought a 9-foot tall (yes, NINE foot tall) pyramid-shaped tomb in New Orleans.

The tomb has this Latin phrase Omnia Ab Uno: ”Everything From One”

Cage was in two National Treasure films where he is uncovering secrets of Freemasonry. I’ll have to watch these! 😆

Take a look at the “square”, one of the most well-known symbols of Freemasonry.

There is probably more to uncover in this, but I’ll wrap it up here. Let me know if you find something I’ve overlooked.

P.S. This image making the rounds on social media looks like a bad AI fake. I could not find anything on Musks twitter account saying he was going to name every new “rocket” #77 after Charlie Kirk. 🤣😂

Most people know these days that “rockets” going into “outer space” is a fantastical notion and likely not at all what we’ve been shown in the media.

Haha — obvious AI, and poorly done at that! 🤦‍♀️

Exposing Deception

Up next, my analysis of Erika Kirk’s performance on The Charlie Kirk Show, her unnatural lack of genuine grief (normally these tragic events leave an indelible etch of deep sorrow on the face of the bereaved) and her unrelenting self-promotion, which seems in place to assure Turning Point investors that “the show will go on!”

As for me?

I think the story is already starting to fizzle.

That’s what happens when popularity is manufactured and manipulated instead of building in an organic, grass-roots manner.

Erika and other Turning Point characters will likely continue to try and grab the headlines, but people are starting to wake up and see this show for what it is.

A show.

The reason I’m covering it in great detail is because it is a perfect example of how those who would seek to kill, steal and destroy are attempting to deceive you at every turn.

Exposing deception is what I do here at The Healthy American, and it’s encouraging to see more and more people waking up to the truth.

Share

Leave a comment