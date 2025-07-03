After all these years of exposing the public serpents, as I call those in office serving evil instead of the people, I am finally celebrating.

One of the most blatant liars and deceivers at the county level, disgraced former county stupidvisor Andrew Do is finally going behind bars — just as I predicted.

Here he is, with his nice Freemason bow tie:

Yep: Do-do bird will be in federal prison for stealing the public dough to the tune of about $10 million (probably more to be uncovered) and dishing it out to his two daughters and countless Vietnamese criminal cronies.

And you thought I only focused on Bob and Elon!

You probably know my most recent work of exposing the hypocrisy and double-cross of “Bobby the Bamboozler” Kennedy — but I have actually been at the forefront of calling out the frauds, fakes and phonies at the county level for years.

And it brings me GREAT SATISFACTION to finally see at least one of these public serpents paying for their crimes by doing the time.

What Did Do Actually Do ?

According the the federal lawsuit filed against one-time Chairman of the Orange County, CA Board of Stupidvisors Supervisors Andrew Do, this public serpent stole funds intended to feed the elderly and disabled, siphoning off millions for himself and his cronies, including the downpayment on a $1 million house for one daughter. Millions more lined the pockets of his cronies, who then provided kickbacks to Do. He used the money to pay his taxes (?!) and also made credit card payments. His other daughter got her share of the stolen cash to the tune of about $100,000. Shill companies were created to launder the money, and there are probably many millions more to be uncovered.

Truth be told, Do-do’s sentence of 5 years is basically a slap on the wrist. The other criminal cronies have yet to be sentenced, and strangely the daughters are completely off the hook. The one daughter (posing as the head of a fake non-profit, which I exposed as being nothing more than empty offices with no programs, no people and no purpose) is ordered by the judge to continue her law school studies (WTH?!?) and sit for the California bar exam.

I am not making this up.

Just what we need: more corrupt criminal attorneys in California. And I don’t mean defending criminals. I mean the ATTORNEYS are the criminals.

Do-do was also an attorney (now stripped of his license) and his wife, Cheri Pham (likely related to the Phams connected to these money-laundering crimes) was the second highest presiding criminal judge in Orange County.

No wonder my lawsuit against this Do-do bird was tossed around like a hot potato.

Is this why this family left Vietnam for the US? To steal from the American people and line their own pockets?

I woulda thunk it was for freedom. Nope!

A snippet from the federal prosecutors, specially related to the sentencing of Do:

Public corruption is always serious, especially when committed

by an elected representative. Nonetheless defendant’s crime is

shocking even by this heightened standard. Defendant’s bribes were

not only in service of favoritism, nepotism, and personal gain --

they were in facilitation of a fraud that targeted some of the most

vulnerable members of our community.

Do is a very bad man, a very bad man indeed.

I have been exposing Do’s evil ways since 2020, both in person at the county board meetings, in my youtube videos, on my substack, and in my own lawsuit naming him as a defendant in my writ of mandate petition for the violations he spearheaded in LYING to the public about the (fake, phony, fraudulent) “emergency” which he kept going for YEARS against all lack of evidence, just so he could continue to receive “Covid relief funds” which he laundered through his Vietnamese organized crime right into his own grubby hands.

I called him on out this PUBLICLY in person and on my Youtube channel — and I contacted the FBI personally (and many of you did alongside me) alerting them to his crimes.

I applaud the investigators from the online media company LAist, most specifically Nick Gerda. These journalists did the deep digging through county records to bring to light the utter greed, grift and graft of these despicable criminals.

As the federal lawsuit describes Do’s actions as a “callous exploitation…for personal gain.”

Ugh. I knew this guy was bad news from the get-go.

I jokingly (or could I be serious?) refer to the day I will visit this man behind bars.

But another part of me wants to wash my hands of this grime and this crime family and breathe an unmasked sigh of relief that at least for now, one very deserving public serpent is paying the price of having HIS freedom restricted, just as this man and the other stupidvisors attempted to do to us.

There is More to the Story

A portion of the stolen funds and assets were seized by the federal government with the intention of returning them to Orange County.

The following comes from an article in the LAist:

$1,702,630.86 from a bank account of Viet America Society, the nonprofit at the center of the Do scheme.

$724,749.10 in a bank account of Aloha Financial Investment, Inc., a real estate company that Do admitted was used to route meal funds into bribes through his two daughters.

A commercial property in Santa Ana that Aloha Financial Investment purchased for $1.1 million in an apparent all-cash transaction in 2023.

A house in unincorporated Tustin that Do’s younger daughter, Rhiannon Do, purchased for $1.035 million in 2023, using $385,000 from Aloha Financial Investment. (The lender of the $621,000 mortgage would get paid out remaining principal on the loan once the home sells, before the federal government gets its proceeds.)

What really bothers me about all of this was that hundreds if not thousands of OC residents who attended these board meetings in the early days of the cooties scam VIGOROUSLY QUESTIONED our representative about exactly WHERE this “covid relief” money was going and why.

Our questions were dismissed with condescension from the holier-than-thou public serpents (literally sitting on thrones behind bullet-proof glass) who were so aggravated and irritated by our relentless opposition to their policies that they finally said: “We’re not going to discuss this any further until the Governor tells us the emergency is over.”

Wow. Their incompetence and ignorance was astounding.

The county and state laws REQUIRED these stupidvisors to hold public meetings at least every other week to evaluate the EVIDENCE for the (fake, phony and fraudulent) local county health “emergency” and to determine whether or not it should be continued.

This had NOTHING to do with the governor whatsoever.

That was the very crux of my lawsuit against the county.

The board has ZERO authority to abdicate its statutory (= legal) requirements to hold public meetings.

Get this: the county clowns attorneys LITERALLY told the judges (yes, there were many in this kangaroo court) that the County was “holding the public meetings in private.”

Yessiree folks, that there thems your public serpents. 😆

Not only did the county attorneys make those bald face lies (with a straight face) the judges said, “Oh, this is a very complicated case. I’ll have to spend more time studying it before I can rule.”

Yep, sure. I see.

So when the circus rolled up the tent and left town (at least on my case, which was ruled “moot” because the Governor ended the “emergency”) I doubled-down on exposing the Do-do bird and his criminal activities.

My gut instinct — and the finger pointing of the other stupidvisors, “Look over there! At him! Not at me!” leads me to believe that the corruption goes even deeper.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Don Wagner, Don Chaffee and the others have some covid dollars stuck to their sticky fingers as well.

As for me, I never want to step foot inside a courtroom again. The sheer lunacy and politics played by these county employees (yep, the judges and attorneys are employed by the very county I was suing) turned my stomach.

I find I can be much more effective as an educator and activist rather than bankrolling legal action (to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars 🤨) with money that, in retrospect, could have been put to better use, such as buying billboard advertisements like my friend Tony Roman (of Basilico’s restaurant) did.

His ad?

I’ll keep defending truth, exposing the public serpents and championing freedom.

What say you?

