In this interview, Leslie Manookian, founder of the Health Freedom Defense Fund, joins me to discuss her years of advocacy, culminating in the passage of a landmark health freedom bill in Idaho and suing Biden over the illegal, unlawful mask requirements.

Leslie started her career in finance, working for major firms like Goldman Sachs and Alliance Capital. Her job involved meeting with CEOs of large companies, including big pharmaceutical firms. One meeting in particular changed everything.

A pharmaceutical executive casually explained to her that their new drug had caused deaths during trials—but they still expected it to bring in billions in sales. That moment, Leslie said, felt like getting the wind knocked out of her. It made her realize she was working for evil.

Not long after, Leslie began facing serious health issues. When doctors couldn’t help, one of them suggested she try homeopathy. She did—and it changed her life.

She shares how she was so inspired by how well it worked that she started studying homeopathy on weekends. During her very first class, she heard the term “vaccine injury.” But after reading a book with nearly 1,000 sources showing vax injuries, she couldn’t help but continue to dive into the research.

By the late 2010s, she had been tracking concerning trends for years. She noticed how laws passed after 9/11 gave state governments alarming powers during public health emergencies. Later came the PREP Act (2005) and changes to international health regulations, all of which laid the groundwork for the sweeping "mandates" seen in 2020.

In 2019, she noticed another troubling shift. The World Health Organization released a list of the top ten “global health threats”—and included vaccine hesitancy. “So basically, thinking critically became a global health threat,” Leslie said.

When early reports of cooties surfaced in January 2020, she immediately saw red flags. “I told my husband, ‘They’re finally going to do it,’” she recalled. “‘Everything they’ve been planning—they’re going to roll it out now.’”

Your Right to MEDICAL AUTONOMY

During the cooties years, Leslie co-founded the Health Freedom Defense Fund. Its goal: to restore medical autonomy as a basic human right. “Medical autonomy should be the norm,” she said. Friends, I have been screaming this from the rooftops since day 1: No one has the right to force a medical procedure on you—period.

Friends, ask yourself this: On what moral authority does another person — whether a government official, a business owner, an employer, or even a doctor — have the right to force a medical intervention on you?

What gives anyone the right to say, “Show me your papers,” or tell you to cover your only airways in order to buy groceries, board a plane, or go to work?

That is not science. That is control.

Medical decisions are — and have always been — private, personal matters. At most, they are to be made between a patient and a trusted health professional. But even then, advice is not obligation. A doctor can recommend a procedure, but you have every right to say no. That’s what autonomy means.

Yet in recent years, we’ve been told to stand in line, mask up, and obey without question. In some places, people were even asked to stand outside and applaud doctors as if they were heroes. This blind trust has created what some call a "cult of the expert," where questioning the science is treated like a bad or dangerous thing.

Why the U.S. Still Has a Fighting Chance

One of the reasons America didn’t fall as hard or as fast as places like Australia, Canada, or the U.K. during the cooties years is thanks to a gift from our Founding Fathers: state sovereignty.

Most people don’t realize that the U.S. Constitution reserves nearly all power not explicitly given to the federal government to the states — including powers related to public health.

That’s why the CDC, despite its enormous influence, cannot require vaccines or masks. It can only recommend.

Leslie understood this just like me. While most attorneys were scrambling to understand the system, she was educating them.

"These attorneys, some with 20 to 40 years of experience, were stunned," Leslie shared. "They couldn't believe what I was telling them, and as they did their own research, they called me back and said, 'Oh my gosh, you’re right.'"

One of her group’s biggest victories came in 2022, when they sued the Biden Admin’s CDC over its mask "mandate" on planes and public transportation.

The judge ruled in their favor, striking down the mandate as unconstitutional.

Leslie notes that the judge, who ruled in their favor on every point, even went a step further, declaring that even if Congress had delegated this authority to the CDC, it was an improper delegation of power.

Shout out to Leslie for standing up for millions of people’s right to breathe freely and travel without papers.

