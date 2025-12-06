The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Sue
Peggy, thanks for this thoughtful article and video. Women are especially prone to neglecting themselves, putting all their energy into caring for their families, as well as working outside the home, for many.

Continuing this line of thought, there is something else we should be paying attention to. It will affect everyone's health.

The telecom companies want to be totally de-regulated. They seek to be allowed to place any number of cell towers and antennas wherever they choose. This will strip all local and community power away from Americans to determine if and where they will permit such structures.

The initial vote on this occurred yesterday, and by a slim margin, "property owners have lost their informed consent to cooperate with their local officials to zone wireless radiation emitting cell towers safely away from our bedrooms, parks and children's classrooms."

Yet, there is still a chance to stop this before it gets to the House for a vote, which may occur at any time.

Telecom companies will have the right to put a cell tower in your backyard or on the roof of your building. You won't be able to do anything about it. Zero recourse.

Peggy, I don't mean to "hijack" your comment section, but this is not only a health threat but an existential one. Many studies have been done proving the adverse health effects of wireless radiation. The FCC has not done an updated study on that in years. Even if they provide one, why would we trust it?

The build -out of 5G and soon 6G via cell towers is tied into the digital ID/ CBDC system the monsters are intent on implementing. They're literally building the cage in broad daylight.

You've done a wonderful job, Peggy, of alerting your readers to the dangers of REAL-ID, investigating false flag events (Charlie Kirk), and helping people avoid the vaxx. I hope you'll soon cover this issue too. They've been able to keep it under the radar for the most part.

There's information on Patricia Burke's Substack for Safe Tech International. See her 12/5/25 article "International News & Notes; the legislative landscape; Right to be Off-line; FCC; Pittsfield Hearing. Scroll down to Charles Frohman: "Here's What Happened to Wireless Preemption in Committee..." (sorry, I couldn't get a link).

Thank you

Jen
Thank you for this well thought video. Your calm demeanor and genuine belief in it's content made it so enjoyable to watch. I will share it. Merry Christmas, soon!

