Friends, I’m sharing with you a video that aired on my second YouTube channel called Living Swell with Peggy Hall. I hope it brings you some positive encouragement as we end out the week!

Somewhere along the way, our society and culture has developed an outlook that somehow taking care of yourself is selfish and that you should take care of everyone else except yourself…

Which is strange because if you don’t care take care of yourself, you’re not going to be able to take care of others as well as you could if you were taking care of yourself.

It’s also considered by many in our society and culture that taking care of yourself and focusing on your appearance is somehow shallow or even worse—vain.

I see things differently.

My life is a gift from God, and my mind and my body are also a part of that gift.

I think often people focus on the inner world—your spiritual self, your soul, the mental and emotional aspects of your life—which is important.

But somehow taking time for hygiene, selecting your wardrobe so it fits and flatters, taking care of your hair, your eyes, your teeth, your nails, your skin… somehow culture can criticize those of us who do so!

In my opinion, your self-care should be prioritized.

If you have a car, how do you take care of your car? Do you wash it? Do you change the oil? Make sure the windshield wipers are working and the tires and the brakes? Ideally you do, because it’s an investment and you need that car to get around.

Perhaps you don’t have a car, so you could think of another possession—maybe it’s your home. Ideally you are taking care of your home and things are in order, not cluttered, and things are not broken but they’re in good repair… That’s also a part of self-care.

I understand how it’s easy to fall into the idea that somehow those things are not important and you should be spending your time and money on other things. Heaven knows I’ve done that for a lot of my life… Any little bit of disposable income has gone toward the animals and other charities that I support (until I learned more about some of these charities—I did a whole video on that which you can view here.)

But self-care doesn’t have to be all or nothing. You can still take care of other things in your life and other people in your life without neglecting yourself.

I know that can be a huge shift for some people.

One day I complemented an older woman on her posture. And I said you have such elegant posture, I’ll bet your mom was proud of you for your comportment.

She said my mother never paid me a compliment, and she thought focusing on your appearance was conceited and vain.

Wow, that hit me like a ton of bricks.

That’s another reason why people neglect themselves, because they got those kinds of messages, or perhaps they were neglected as children. I certainly hope every generation will do better and better, and that’s why I’m offering this encouragement.

Now I’m not a person that follows make-up tutorials on Instagram, and I’m well aware of how comparing yourself to others can be detrimental, and stressful, and anxiety provoking. But you don’t need to compare yourself to anyone.

And you don’t have to take care of how you look or dress for anyone anyway.

It should be for your own self respect and dignity.

(In fact most people don’t care what you look like they only care what they look like!)

Simple Ways to Self-Care

For me, number one is prioritizing your sleep.

All the make-up and clothes and hairstyles in the world won’t go as far if you’re not well rested. Getting a great night’s sleep will give you a deep sense of well-being and you’ll just radiate health and energy and life!

Number two, take care with your personal hygiene, bathing every day, brushing your teeth after meals, combing your hair, making sure your nails are clean… Clean clothes, clean towels, clean sheets on your bed... clean dish towels in the kitchen…all these things make a difference.

The third is to choose the highest quality foods that you can. Again, a car analogy: I drive a car where it runs better on premium gasoline and I don’t mind spending the extra money because I know that that is something good for my car.

So why not do what you can to get the premium foods for yourself? It does not have to include high-priced foods or fancy restaurants. An apple costs about the same as a bag of chips. Which will nourish you better? It’s very simple to look at something and ask yourself: Is this going to nourish me? Is it going to give me energy and build my cells? Or is this going to deplete my energy and make it hard for my body to digest and use?

Next, engage in high-quality activities that you actually enjoy. You don’t have to walk on a treadmill if you hate doing that… I find there’s nothing better than just walking outside! I love it regardless of the weather or the temperature because I love to be outside in the world, but some prefer to walk around Costco or at a shopping center! Even if you don’t live close to nature you can still get out and walk—and ideally without a podcast or music. Just you and your thoughts.

Other high quality activities are:

-Reading a book or writing a letter to someone rather than mindlessly scrolling on social media.

-Taking care of your home, your clothes, or your garden.

-Preparing a nourishing meal.

These activities are nourishing in they are a type of self-care.

Of course there’s all the fancy self-care stuff like massages and facials and hairdos and manicures etc. but that’s not required. You can soak in a tub of Epsom salt, light a candle or listen to soothing music if you like that sort of thing.

Think about other ways of self-care. What are your inputs? What are you taking in? Are you taking in a lot of negativity, a lot of sensationalized headlines, a lot of drama and dread and fear mongering?

That’s harmful on so many levels. If you feel that you need to stay informed, I totally understand; just consider limiting certain things that bring you down. Just like you wouldn’t want an entire diet filled with junk food, but a little bit here or there, as such consider just glancing at the headlines instead of going down the rabbit hole.

Self-care has to do with your entire self.

And changing your frame of mind to one that realizes that taking care of yourself is not only self-respect, but it’s respect for others, is so important. You’re going to present your best self to the world, you’re going to have more energy, a deep sense of well-being, and I want you to know that you deserve it!

You deserve to take care of yourself. It’s not only okay to do so—in my view, it’s required.

And if you feel guilty about that, just say you know what? Peggy gave me permission. And not only should I do more self-care, but I’m going to do it and I’m going to enjoy it!

Let me know in a comment your favorite ways of self-care and if you have more to add to the conversation.

Leave a comment