Setting boundaries can often result in a boomerang of guilt.

It’s incredibly common to feel guilty after setting a boundary, especially with people we care about. You might wonder, “Am I being selfish?” or “What if this hurts them?” But the truth is, setting boundaries isn’t always selfish. It’s a way of being honest about your limits, your needs, and your capacity.

Setting boundaries can actually help the other person, too. It gives them clarity. It shows them what’s okay and what’s not… and sometimes, it opens the door for their own growth.

Many of you have reached out to me, expressing how guilty you feel about establishing boundaries, especially with loved ones. And I get it. When you have a soft heart and genuinely want to help, it’s easy to confuse love with obligation.

Here’s a good question to ask yourself: Am I doing this out of genuine care, or because I feel like I have to?

Take the time to pause and bring awareness to the why behind your yes or no.

Setting compassionate boundaries isn't selfish; it's an act of self-preservation and authenticity. By saying no when you need to and prioritizing your own needs without guilt, you're being true to yourself and making sure your actions stem from a place of sincerity rather than obligation.

Let’s say you offered to pick up a friend from the airport. At the time, it felt fine. But now, the day is approaching, and you realize it’s going to cost you the rest you desperately need. Instead of pushing through and resenting it later, it’s okay to reach out, explain honestly, and help find another solution.

Compassionate boundaries that lead you to say “no” aren't just about your needs or pushing people away, but about fostering healthier relationships based on truth not guilt or insincerity.

By practicing boundary-setting in low-stakes situations like the example above, you’ll gradually build confidence in this necessary skill.

Looking back on my own experiences, I remember times where setting boundaries felt uncomfortable but ultimately empowering. Whether it was politely saying no to something that didn't fit with my plans or speaking up about what I needed in a group setting, each time made me feel more confident.

Through trial and error, I discovered that compassionate boundaries aren't barriers—they’re bridges. They lead to deeper trust, better communication, and more fulfilling relationships.

I encourage you to reflect on areas in your life where setting compassionate boundaries could benefit you and those around you. Start by practicing in low-level scenarios, gradually working your way up to more challenging situations.

This isn’t just about saying no. It’s about protecting every layer of your well-being — physical, mental, spiritual, emotional, intellectual, and relational. Without boundaries, parts of you will suffer. But with them, you create space for peace.

