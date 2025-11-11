Friends, here’s the video version of this substack, with a bit extra content and snark:

We are thrilled to announce an extraordinary opportunity, one that will help fuel the mission of Children’s Health Defense and give one lucky supporter a once-in-a-lifetime experience with Russell Brand. VIEW AUCTION ITEMS Russell Brand has generously donated an exclusive spearfishing excursion with him as a part of the CHD Silent Auction. Yes, you read that right. The winning bidder will join Russell for an exclusive spearfishing excursion in the emerald shallows of the Florida Panhandle—hunting for snapper, grouper, and lionfish amid vibrant reefs and seagrass beds. Along the way, enjoy Russell’s signature mix of humor, mindfulness, and off-grid wisdom, making this a one-of-a-kind experience unlike any other.

Hmm… an internet search turned up exactly nothing on Russell Brand’s hobby of spearfishing.

Conclusion: he has never been spear fishing before, or he keeps it a secret.

Am I the only one not amused by the imagery of SPEAR fishing…

…given that this dude has a podcast called “UNDER THE SKIN.”

I don’t know about you, but this gives me major vaccination or DIGITAL IMPLANTS vibe.

Okay, okay, that’s just my cynical viewpoint showing.

Whaddaya think?

Let’s take a closer look at that logo, shall we?

Do you see what I see? 🎶

Yes, we’re talking about one of the grand deceivers of our time, Russell BRAND.

Get it? He’s a brand.

And that Brand was re-branded in the last couple of years after this “comedian” turned “Christian” was criminally charged by British police in 2023 with rape and sexual assault involving four women — and one 16-year old.

Yes, that is a minor. Not exactly a child, but certainly not an adult.

Brand entered a plea of not guilty and is set to face a criminal trial in June 2026.

He stated on twitter: “I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity.”

Hmmm… can you read between the lies? Reminds me of when the cheater cyclist Lance Armstrong said, “I’ve never been tested positive for drugs.”

Not exactly a glaring denial by either of these men.

Brand’s brand was known for being vulgar, obscene and aggressive.

A few months after being criminally charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault, Brand said he converted to Catholicism. In April 2024, pictures were shown of Brand being dunked in the Thames river with fellow Brit Bear Grylls.

The purpose of this substack is not to debate whether or not Brand has successfully and sincerely rebranded himself as Christian (because you will know them by the fruit) — it’s to look at his behavior, strange gestures, signs and symbols that he repeatedly flashes.

And whether or not Brand is sincere, you have to admit that it’s strange to say the least that Brand is hobnobbing with MAGA through the Charlie Kirk Turning Point events, and now hooked up with Children’s Health Defense (CHD).

Yep! Ya gotta ask yourself why in the non-spinning world would Children’s Health Defense (once chaired by serial adulterer Bob Kennedy) be promoting Russell Brand?

I know, innocent unless proven guilty, but still. Seems odd.

But things get odder still.

Which one is the reptile? That’s what the caption says, folks.

Russell Brand’s Strange Performance at Turning Point

This was at the Oklahoma event in October 2025. I’m going to do a deep dive on this for you in the next video and substack.

Brand previously spoke at the July 2025, if you can call it “speaking.” Seemed more like one long hyped-up run-on sentence. Listen if you dare here, at about 13:48 - 14:15 for a sample of Brand’s bizarre rambling, and heresy.

My file of strange and intentional gestures is growing by leaps and bounds.

The latest entries come from Russell Brand’s recent appearance at a Turning Point event in Oklahoma, which you can view here.

His stint starts up around the 1:00:00 mark, though I wouldn’t recommend you watch it unless you want to be exposed to hypnotic trance inductions, mind manipulation, distortion of Christian beliefs, gibberish rambling and intentional gestures and symbols signaling to those in the know that he’s in the club.

Which club is that?

A club I don’t want any part of, that’s for sure. It’s possible Russell doesn’t even know to what extent he is a tool being used by whom, the New World Disorder? The Freemasons? The occult? Jesuits? Hermeticism? Kabbalah? Paganism? Gnostics? Illuminati? Satanists? Witchcraft? Scientology?

Who really knows? Probably a strange mix of all or some. These deceivers have sold their soul for fame and fortune, and for some, it truly is their “religion” to deceive and mock and beguile and dupe the masses.

I have never been a fan of Brand (but then again, I don’t follow “celebrities” — other than to occasionally point out the deceivers and inverts, which most of them are).

Performers have been presenting themselves as other than they are for a long, long time. Shakespeare had several plays where men pretend to be women, girls pretend to be boys, and so on. While this is a topic for another day, suffice it to say that many (most? all?) Hollyweird perfomers are not who they present themselves to be.

Evil loves to invert.

That’s why we often see “actors” that appear very feminine, often curvy and soft — and “actresses” with overt masculine vibes, rock-hard bodies, with huge jaws and skulls, narrow male hips, massive shoulders that look like coat-hangers, and deep voices.

Russell Brand and Katie Perry were once a manufactured celebrity couple. Take a look at the obvious inversion displayed.

Which person gives off girly vibes — and which one gives off manly vibes? All the plastic surgery, clothes and make-up in the world can never truly hide a person’s God-given sex.

Deceivers gonna deceive.

How many “men” do you know who dress up in women’s clothes? Don’t be distracted by the body hair — that’s a known side effect from taking testosterone.

The occult loves to invert. Occultists believe they derive power from combining the masculine and feminine, to become androgynous, and thereby perfect and whole, “transcending the division of masculine and feminine” as described here.

Weird, I know.

But easy to understand when you remember that evil-doers insist that bad is good, right is wrong, and tyranny is freedom.

Evil and occult practices include doing things backward (like wearing clothes and hats backward, spelling things backward) upside down (like crosses or logos) casting spells with words, symbols and gestures.

Of course, not every word, symbol, gesture, clothing, spelling, color, etc is inherently evil.

It’s the intention behind those things that make the difference.

And the patterns and repetitions are a give-away as well as the unnatural and awkward use of these “tells.”

Think about the gay community using rainbow flags, clothing, stickers, hats, etc. There is nothing wrong with rainbows, and plenty of people who are not gay probably have something with a rainbow on it.

But you can’t deny the intentional use of the rainbow by those in the gay community.

So when I show you these intentional gestures and symbols used to communicate something (probably known only to the user and those he or she is communicating with) keep an open mind to consider that yeah, there might just be something more here, instead of just naively dismissing it as normal, common and something that “everybody does.”

The reason I bring all this up is to lay the foundation for trust — or lack thereof — in these prominent individuals who are trotted out on stage for the purpose of deceiving you, and ultimately to cast their spell, to draw you into their web of lies, and to manipulate your mind and emotions so that you are willing to accept whatever they wish to inflict and impose for their own evil, inverted agenda.

That agenda?

Separating you from God, from your conscience, from your rational, thinking mind, so that you are used to fulfill their own agenda items, culminating in power and control over you, your thoughts, your actions, and your very life.

We’ve already seen it played out for decades, for centuries, from the beginning of time.

Man has sought to replace God, and evil is the driving force behind that.

Tomorrow, I’m going to show you several images of Brand from his appearance at a recent Turning Point event.

We’ll look at this signs and symbols he’s flashing, and I’ll compare those to others in the MAGA movement and beyond.

The reason I’m doing this is not to “go after” Russell Brand.

I’m doing this to expose the deceivers and to alert you to those who are being promoted as conservative and Christian when in fact they may be nothing of the sort.

Because I don’t know what is in the heart and mind of Russell Brand, I can only go by what he says, does and communicates.

So I ask again — why is Turning Point and why is Children’s Health Defense promoting Russell Brand, and why has he hitched a ride with MAGA?

Stay tuned for PART 2 tomorrow.



