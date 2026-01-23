Friends, my inbox lit up with headlines this week about Children’s Health Defense filing a lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). At the same time, the AAP is actively suing Health and Human Services. That alone is worth paying attention to, and it’s exactly what I talk about in my video linked below.

Before we dive in, let me acknowledge what many of my savvy, skeptical, healthy Americans are already thinking: Is this all theater? Are we watching powerful institutions publicly spar while far more troubling developments (like expanding surveillance and digital control systems) quietly move forward behind the scenes?

I’ll be covering those concerns later because some things simply don’t add up. But for now, let’s stay focused on vaccines—a topic I’ve covered extensively this week in light of renewed fear-mongering around measles (a non-deadly childhood illness).

First, some necessary context

Let’s talk about the American Academy of Pediatrics, because there’s widespread confusion about what this organization actually is.

Despite the name, the AAP is not a government agency, nor is it sanctioned by the federal government. It is a private trade organization, largely funded by pharmaceutical companies. Pediatricians pay to be members. I’ve covered this in depth before, but it’s important to state clearly: the AAP is not a neutral public health authority.

About a week ago, the AAP filed a lawsuit seeking to block changes to the CDC’s childhood immunization schedule and to halt the upcoming ACIP meeting scheduled for February. ACIP, for those unfamiliar, is the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which advises HHS on vaccine policy.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Jan. 5 announced that immunizations for hepatitis A, rotavirus, respiratory syncytial virus, flu and meningococcal disease will no longer be routinely recommended on its childhood immunization schedule. This change was made without the input of ACIP, but that body made a similar recommendation regarding the hepatitis B vaccine that was adopted by the CDC in December,” AAP News reports.

The AAP and its co-plaintiffs are now asking a federal judge to issue an injunction restoring the prior vaccine schedule and stopping the February meeting altogether.

I support reducing the vaccine schedule, but I want to be crystal clear: it doesn’t go far enough. Reducing harm is not the same as eliminating it!

The president of the AAP went on to claim that these changes will cause “unnecessary confusion,” limit access to “life-saving vaccines,” and weaken “community protection.”

Each of these claims collapses under scrutiny.

Parents who want vaccines can still access them. No one is being blocked. As for “community protection,” I’ve explained before that this idea amounts to the absurd claim that wearing a raincoat keeps other people dry.

If families are confused, maybe that’s not a bad thing. Confusion often precedes critical thinking.

Let’s switch gears.

On January 21, 2026, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) filed a RICO lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics in federal court .

Yes—that Children’s Health Defense. The very well-funded organization — bringing in about $15 million a year in donations — is the organization Bob Kennedy formerly led. I’ve been openly critical of some of CHD’s partnerships in the past, and I remain skeptical when skepticism is warranted. But this lawsuit deserves attention.

The suit alleges that the AAP has engaged in a decades-long racketeering scheme to defraud American families about the safety of the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule.

According to the complaint, the AAP knowingly made false safety claims while receiving funding from vaccine manufacturers and offering financial incentives to pediatricians who maintain high vaccination rates.

Among the plaintiffs are physicians whose careers were damaged for opposing AAP guidelines, along with parents of children who were seriously injured or killed following routine childhood vaccinations.

CHD CEO Mary Holland stated:

“For too long, the AAP has been held up on a pedestal, as if it were a font of science and integrity. Sadly, that’s not the case. Instead the AAP is a front operation in a racketeering scheme involving Big Pharma, Big Medicine and Big Media, ready at every turn to put profits above children’s health. It’s time to face facts and see what the AAP is really about.”

How do ya like them apples?

The lawsuit further alleges that the AAP concealed findings from the Institute of Medicine (now the National Academy of Medicine), which concluded in 2002 and again in 2013 that no studies had ever compared the long-term health outcomes of vaccinated versus unvaccinated children.

I need to pause here because you know how I feel about studies and testing vaccines on children.

I support evaluating the real-world health outcomes of children who are already vaccinated and comparing them with those who are not. What I do not support is additional vaccine testing on children under the banner of making these products “safer.” That is not a path I want to go down.

Children’s Health Defense is not advocating for that approach, but we must be vigilant that calls for “more research” do not translate into further experimentation on innocent children which ultimately means more injections, more risk, and more profit for vaccine manufacturers.

The plaintiffs’ attorney, Rick Jaffe, explained that unlike previous cases challenging individual vaccines, this lawsuit targets systemic fraud, following the same strategy that exposed the tobacco industry’s deception.

The complaint also outlines how pharmaceutical conglomerates not only manufacture vaccines, but also acquire companies that treat the chronic conditions those vaccines cause—creating a closed financial loop that monetizes childhood illness.

Hopefully this case won’t be buried in the news!

Will this case face delays? Absolutely. Motions to dismiss, injunctions, procedural games… it’s a ping-pong match. But it is still a meaningful step in the right direction, and I am applauding it.

I’ll continue following this case closely and keeping you informed.

