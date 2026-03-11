The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Mark Kirin
14h

Great work, Peggy. Tell us how you REALLY feel ;) You nailed it.

The "Elite WEFers" have three key pillars to depopulate the earth, with a focus on destroying America, the last bastion of private citizen weapon ownership:

1. Spray nanoparticle chemtrails to poison the soil and water supply

2. Flood the food supply with glyphosate laced crops, because no one is quite stupid enough to drink the Roundup desiccant straight from the bottle

3. With the first two pillars, they create the vicious chronic diseases that send people to their sycophant quacks, begging for a script for the latest petrochemical poison they saw advertised on TV, hoping to cure what ails them

Be spiritually mindful and pray for wisdom (it's free) and protection for you and yours. We are hurtling towards Armageddon and this scroll is going to be rolled up (Rev 6: 14-17)

