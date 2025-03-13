Well friends, Bob is making headlines again as the Secretary of Health and Human Services. I still can't figure out what human services are and why the government needs to provide them, and I still can't figure out why Bob can't just go through HHS with the chainsaw like Musk is doing to USAid, the Department of Labor, Department of Transportation, and the EEOC.

Oh that's right! All those agencies were/are investigating Musk for his wrongdoings and violations. No problem! Just dismantle those departments, fire all the inspector generals who were inspecting Musk's wrongdoings, and there you have it! Problem solved.

But somehow we’re told that Bob has to move very slowly and methodically. Can’t rock the boat! Can’t talk about the harms of the shots! Can’t warn parents to NOT follow the horrendous, harmful CDC vaccine schedule. Nope! Just line up and roll up your sleeve (or pin down your screaming infant) for more Junior Jabs! He said they work. Bob said vaccines have saved millions of lives. Apparently it’s the red dye (i.e. red herring) that is causing autism, brain damage and SIDS.

Let’s talk about not just red herrings and red dye but Bob’s move to make food manufacturers more responsible for what they're putting in food. Nothing wrong with that per se, except if it becomes the smokescreen and the bait and switch —the straw man so to speak and the red herring actually distracting people from what really should be done, in my opinion.

Here’s the punchline: By focusing on packaged foods and red dye as the source of childhood illness, Bob is directing people away from what is apparent to most of us: the 100+ childhood shots that are the likely cause of so many harms to children, from allergies, asthma, eczema, chronic colds and digestive ills to autism, brain damage, cancer and SIDS.

I don’t think any infant has died of red-dye-induced SIDS.

You see, Bob’s focus on red dye is a perfect example of a red herring: an intentional misleading and misdirection of attention, so people are distracted and deterred from looking at what they should be looking at.

The reason I’m calling this attack on red dye a red herring is because this focus on things like red dye (and yes, I personally seek to avoid red dye) make it appear as if food additives are the culprit behind autism and other childhood afflictions. In other words, it’s not the shots, it’s the Froot Loops.

Bob's "Top Priority"

Let's take a look at this headline from ABC News: "RFK Jr. tells food leaders that he wants artificial dyes removed from food products before he leaves office." Kennedy said removing dyes is a "top priority" of the Trump Administration.

What do you have to say about that, friends?

Is removing dyes from food a top priority for you?

It might be a good action, and one worth pursuing — but a top priority??

I’ll tell you what a top priority is for me: gutting the current CDC vaccine schedule.

You know, the one that requires 100+ doses from infancy to 18 years. (Add in a few more shots if the mother got vaccinated while pregnant.)

I thought THAT was the top priority for everybody’s favorite bamboozler?

That’s the RED HERRING!

👉Here’s a way to avoid red dye: don't buy food that has red dye in it.

And here are some ways to combat “childhood obesity” that don’t include government intrusion, regulations and restrictions: choose to eat apples instead of apple pie; chicken instead of Cheetos: and and drink water instead of Gatorade.

There, I fixed it.

Oh, and…

Get outside and play with your children instead of plopping them in front of a screen.

Limit the electronic devices and get your children involved in activities that they are interested in.

Eat at home instead of in restaurants where you don’t know how the food is prepared or what exactly is in it.

Read the labels of packaged foods (if you choose to buy packaged foods) so you know what you’re ingesting.

Shop at farmer’s markets or better yet put in a vegetable garden. No space? You can grow things on your window sill. There are tons of youtube videos about growing food indoors. You can do a vegetable tower, or even grow potatoes in a bucket in your kitchen or closet. …Or, you can complain and blame the government and look to the government to fix all your problems.

My proposed solutions are rather nice and easy.

I'm in favor of a free market. I'm in favor of a lot of choices for consumers. Remember, packaged foods already carry labels so you can read the label and determine whether or not you want to ingest what is in that package.

As it turns out, I'm having a little get-together with some friends at the end of this week, and I was trying to find a box of crackers that was not made with genetically modified foods. I normally don’t eat packaged foods, but I know my guests wouldn’t mind some cheese and crackers. It took lots of looking, but I finally found a brand (organic) that clearly states "non-GMO" on the label. We already have the labels to help educate us!

Now, some of you have made very good points about those who don't have choices in their food—someone in a hospital or nursing home, for example. I definitely support healthier choices in these settings, absolutely! When a family member was in a nursing home following a medical procedure, we made sure that we brought the food we wanted our loved one to have. That was really the only way of knowing whether or not he was getting the quality of nutrition we desired. If there is a government-run facility, then yes, the government would have the authority to impose its standards. But for private facilities? I am not in favor of more regulations, restrictions and rigamarole.

By the way, I thought we were supposed to be after government efficiency. How come DOGE has not gone through Health and Human Services, which has the largest budget of any department in the federal government? Why hasn't Trump (or DOGE) touched that? Inquiring minds want to know!

Generally Recognized as Safe

US Health and Human Services Secretary Kennedy has begun the process of eliminating a US Food and Drug Administration program called GRAS (which stands for “Generally Recognized As Safe”). That means that additives to food products do not have to go through an FDA-approval process if they are already generally recognized as safe according the the GRAS list maintained by the FDA.

Bob wants to eliminate that process and instead have food manufacturers submit their ingredient lists to the FDA for review and approval.

The most likely will result in:

- higher prices for food, since more cost will be involved in producing it

- an expansion in government oversight (possibly also an increase in gov’t workers) to administer this program

- more paperwork and labor involved for the food companies

Here’s my issue: I don't think the government should be that involved in what we eat.

I remember some years ago in New York where the government wanted to get rid of “Big Gulps.” The governor wanted to limit the size of soft drinks that could be served at restaurants. You may agree with people needing to cut down on sugar, but that should be an individual choice. It has nothing to do with me and nothing to do with the government.

Somehow it's the government's responsibility that people are obese? It doesn't make sense to me! For the first time in history, ultra-processed foods in the US are being investigated as part of the new 2025-2030 US dietary guidelines slated to be published by the end of 2025—where the government tells you what to eat, how much, and what kinds of foods. Why should the government be doing that?

Kennedy announced he had met with the CEOs of Kraft Heinz, General Mills, Tyson Foods, Kellogg's, Smuckers, and PepsiCo to discuss a solution. "You should be able to exercise informed choice," Bob said. I agree with that statement! But then he says, "We are going to incentivize people."

That's where my alarms go off! How are you going to incentivize people? Are you going to charge obese people more for using Medicare? Are they not going to be qualified for Medicaid? What are these incentives exactly? Will people have to wear a Fitbit to measure their steps and sleep? Will they have to put in their calories and macros?

There is already talk of Bob wanting to send off the ill to health farms. Hmm… somehow that comes across with a sinister undertone to me. Is that a place where you can check in — but you can’t check out, unless the government allows you to do so? And will these health farms become mandatory?

Remember, Bob is the guy who said, as recently as Oct 2019 that Americans should be forced to be vaccinated if it’s proven that the shots help more than harm. And prior to that he has said that he’s “in favor of policies promoting full vaccination for all adults.”

What's REALLY Making Children Sick?

Bu here’s the crux of the matter, and why I’m bothered by the red dye red herring. Bob says, "We are going to inform Americans about what's making them sick."

Imagine Bob coming out with the science you can trust which has determined that childhood illnesses and children getting cancer and heart attacks are caused by processed foods - and NOT blamed on, oh I don't know, some other type of product that might have been introduced into their bloodstream!

This is what troubles me - the narrative all being wrapped around processed foods instead of, oh I don't know, the spraying in the air, the fluoride in the water, the injected products being introduced into people's bloodstreams!

And it may not stop there. What if the science of the government decides that raw milk, unpasteurized eggs, raw almonds and honey produced from your backyard bees is now harmful? You see friends, authoritarian government — or as I call it, government-run-a-Musk, is never a good thing, especially when it comes to your own personal health choices.

What say you?

