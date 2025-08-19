I Hate to Say I Told You So… But I Told You So

I warned you weeks ago that the lawsuit by Children’s Health Defense (CHD) against Bob Kennedy wasn’t real opposition—it was cover. A friendly lawsuit. A setup. So that Bob could shrug and say, “My hands are tied, I had to reinstate the task force.”

And right on cue—just one day before the lawsuit required a response—HHS revived the “Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines.”

Ah yes, safer. Because “safe” isn’t safe enough.

Let’s take a look at HHS’s press release, shall we?

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) today announced the reinstatement of the Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines, a federal panel created by Congress to improve the safety, quality, and oversight of vaccines administered to American children. "By reinstating this Task Force, we are reaffirming our commitment to rigorous science, continuous improvement, and the trust of American families," said National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Jay Bhattacharya. "NIH is proud to lead this effort to advance vaccine safety and support innovation that protects children without compromise." The original Task Force was disbanded in 1998, and today's action reaffirms the Department's commitment towards continuous improvement in childhood vaccine safety oversight. The Task Force is represented by senior leadership from NIH, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The NIH Director will serve as Chairman of the Task Force. The Task Force will work closely with the Advisory Commission on Childhood Vaccines to produce regular recommendations focused on: The development, promotion, and refinement of childhood vaccines that result in fewer and less serious adverse reactions than those vaccines currently on the market.

Improvements in vaccine development, production, distribution, and adverse reaction reporting — along with supporting research to make vaccines safer. HHS will transmit its first formal report to Congress within two years, with updates every two years thereafter.

Why in the non-spinning world do people put together the words “vaccines” and “safety/safe/safer” ??

The word used should be “danger” or “harms.”

Can you read between the lies of these two goals?

The development, promotion, and refinement of childhood vaccines that result in fewer and less serious adverse reactions than those vaccines currently on the market.

Improvements in vaccine development, production, distribution, and adverse reaction reporting — along with supporting research to make vaccines safer.

…actually, they are telling the truth!

Vaccines currently on the market DO have serious adverse reactions. That’s what this statement says.

I want to give you a resource to share with other parents so they can see the evidence for themselves. Check out the Physicians for Informed Consent website and pass it along.

Now here’s what makes this moment so dangerous: Bob, Jay, CHD, Mary Holland, and the rest are celebrating. They’re applauding that even more of these products will be injected into children—under the false promise that maybe, someday, they’ll figure out what causes autism, SIDS, and other tragedies.

And they keep chanting the same thing: “Make vaccines safer.”

Either vaccines are safe, or they aren’t.

If they’re already safe, you don’t need to make them “safer.”

If they’re causing adverse reactions (as they admit) why aren’t they pulled from the market like any other dangerous drug?

“This is a great day for children and a great day for CHD,” Flores told The Defender. He said that tomorrow he plans to file a dismissal “without prejudice,” which means that if the agency fails to follow through on its commitment, he can refile the lawsuit. CHD CEO Mary Holland celebrated the news. “We are grateful to Secretary Kennedy for fulfilling his duty under the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. It took nearly 30 years for HHS to do this, but at last, we have an HHS secretary who is following the law on this vital issue.”

This is not about pulling harmful products off the shelves.

It’s not about accountability for decades of injuries.

It’s about promoting more vaccines, built and distributed by the same pharmaceutical companies that profit from them—funded by your tax dollars.

And now Bob, CHD, Mary Holland, and the rest of the cronies are celebrating. Applauding. Pretending this is a victory.

But what they’re really applauding is a pipeline for more shots in more innocent children’s arms, under the illusion of “safety.”

In a future substack I will do a deep dive into The National Vaccine Assistance Act of 1962—signed by JFK—which set the stage for taxpayer-funded childhood vaccines delivered through schools.

Funny how Bob never calls out his uncle’s role in this history. Funny how repealing the 1986 Act never seems to be on the table.

