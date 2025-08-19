I Hate to Say I Told You So… But I Told You So
I warned you weeks ago that the lawsuit by Children’s Health Defense (CHD) against Bob Kennedy wasn’t real opposition—it was cover. A friendly lawsuit. A setup. So that Bob could shrug and say, “My hands are tied, I had to reinstate the task force.”
And right on cue—just one day before the lawsuit required a response—HHS revived the “Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines.”
Ah yes, safer. Because “safe” isn’t safe enough.
Here’s the substack I shared weeks ago calling this out:
Let’s take a look at HHS’s press release, shall we?
HHS Revives Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) today announced the reinstatement of the Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines, a federal panel created by Congress to improve the safety, quality, and oversight of vaccines administered to American children.
"By reinstating this Task Force, we are reaffirming our commitment to rigorous science, continuous improvement, and the trust of American families," said National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Jay Bhattacharya. "NIH is proud to lead this effort to advance vaccine safety and support innovation that protects children without compromise."
The original Task Force was disbanded in 1998, and today's action reaffirms the Department's commitment towards continuous improvement in childhood vaccine safety oversight. The Task Force is represented by senior leadership from NIH, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The NIH Director will serve as Chairman of the Task Force.
The Task Force will work closely with the Advisory Commission on Childhood Vaccines to produce regular recommendations focused on:
The development, promotion, and refinement of childhood vaccines that result in fewer and less serious adverse reactions than those vaccines currently on the market.
Improvements in vaccine development, production, distribution, and adverse reaction reporting — along with supporting research to make vaccines safer.
HHS will transmit its first formal report to Congress within two years, with updates every two years thereafter.
How do ya like them apples?
Why in the non-spinning world do people put together the words “vaccines” and “safety/safe/safer” ??
The word used should be “danger” or “harms.”
Can you read between the lies of these two goals?
The development, promotion, and refinement of childhood vaccines that result in fewer and less serious adverse reactions than those vaccines currently on the market.
Improvements in vaccine development, production, distribution, and adverse reaction reporting — along with supporting research to make vaccines safer.
…actually, they are telling the truth!
Vaccines currently on the market DO have serious adverse reactions. That’s what this statement says.
I want to give you a resource to share with other parents so they can see the evidence for themselves. Check out the Physicians for Informed Consent website and pass it along.
Now here’s what makes this moment so dangerous: Bob, Jay, CHD, Mary Holland, and the rest are celebrating. They’re applauding that even more of these products will be injected into children—under the false promise that maybe, someday, they’ll figure out what causes autism, SIDS, and other tragedies.
And they keep chanting the same thing: “Make vaccines safer.”
Either vaccines are safe, or they aren’t.
If they’re already safe, you don’t need to make them “safer.”
If they’re causing adverse reactions (as they admit) why aren’t they pulled from the market like any other dangerous drug?
“This is a great day for children and a great day for CHD,” Flores told The Defender. He said that tomorrow he plans to file a dismissal “without prejudice,” which means that if the agency fails to follow through on its commitment, he can refile the lawsuit.
CHD CEO Mary Holland celebrated the news. “We are grateful to Secretary Kennedy for fulfilling his duty under the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. It took nearly 30 years for HHS to do this, but at last, we have an HHS secretary who is following the law on this vital issue.”
This is not about pulling harmful products off the shelves.
It’s not about accountability for decades of injuries.
It’s about promoting more vaccines, built and distributed by the same pharmaceutical companies that profit from them—funded by your tax dollars.
And now Bob, CHD, Mary Holland, and the rest of the cronies are celebrating. Applauding. Pretending this is a victory.
But what they’re really applauding is a pipeline for more shots in more innocent children’s arms, under the illusion of “safety.”
In a future substack I will do a deep dive into The National Vaccine Assistance Act of 1962—signed by JFK—which set the stage for taxpayer-funded childhood vaccines delivered through schools.
Funny how Bob never calls out his uncle’s role in this history. Funny how repealing the 1986 Act never seems to be on the table.
Why does this endorsement by "health" leaders seem so familiar to me?
Could it be because it reminds me of the "pro life" leaders who celebrated each law that did not actually end abortion, but defined when and how it was legal to kill a baby?
Is this not the same principle at work? The leaders get paid big salaries, the public thinks there was a victory, and business goes on as usual.
Wish the whole damn concept of vaccines would go the way of leeches and bloodletting, it is just as ridiculous and dangerous!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure WORTHLESS poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.