Friends, for some years I’ve been warning you about the wolf in sheep’s clothing otherwise known as Bob Kennedy.

Or as I have referred to him Bob the Bamboozler.

I know that’s a hard pill to swallow for those who have been making excuses for Bob’s statements and decisions over the many months and years.

People said he had to lie to get the job as HHS secretary, and then he would clean up the agency and get rid of vaccines and repeal the PREP ACT, which “protects manufacturers, distributors, program planners, and qualified persons (including pharmacists, interns, and technicians) from lawsuits related to COVID-19 and seasonal influenza countermeasures.”

Hmmm…

Bob hasn’t really done much of that at all.

Instead, he recommends measles vaccines, he wants you to take a universal vaccine, he wants you to be tracked with an injectable device that measures your bio markers…

And now he is gaslighting you about glyphosate. Watch my short video for more details:

What is glyphosate you ask?

Commonly known as RoundUp, glyphosate is a weed killer used people use in their own gardens, and used widely on farms.

Glyphosate been classified as “likely carcinogenic to humans” but the EPA will not categorize it as a carcinogen.

Here’s the controversy:

Kennedy for years has fought against glyphosate. He actually won a lawsuit against Monsanto over glyphosate-linked cancer.

Bob says that he still believes that glyphosate is dangerous but that the US agricultural system is too dependent on it and it could prevent an eliminating it would reduce the crop yield.

This statement (see below) seems to be the straw that broke the camels back because finally people who considered themselves MAHA and Kennedy supporters are now outraged.

Boy this has been quite a week for me!

First, the Supreme Court affirmed what I’ve been teaching for the past year: No President (includingTrump) has the constitutional authority to impose tariffs without Congressional approval.

In other words, I was right and Trump was wrong.

Next, those Kennedy supporters who told me to “Let the man work!” and to ignore his double-talking deception are rightly outraged by Bob’s inability to stand up for true health and freedom.

P.S. For those who say that Bob was somehow co-opted or blackmailed? Who exactly is threatening him?And with what? I’ve covered this in detail in previous videos that historically the Kennedys are the ones doing the blackmailing. They are basically untouchable. In other words, Bob didn’t change his spots; he simply is telling you who he really is: Bob the Bamboozler.

