RFK SUPPORTERS Are (FINALLY) WAKING UP

The Evolution of the RFK Supporter

RFK Jr. supporters are waking up, and it’s a beautiful thing. For years, I’ve been pointing out his long-standing pro-vaccine stance. People dismissed it, called me out for "cherry-picking" his words, but the evidence is right there. His support for vaccines isn't some recent change; it's been like that since the beginning and a consistent part of his platform to “MAHA!”

Let’s not forget when Bob publicly stated that vaccines have saved millions of lives and that he wants to see more vaccines given. Still, some people thought he didn’t really mean it. After all, he had to say it to be nominated, right?

But now, here we are. The latest being Junior backing another NWO, pro-vax, big Pharma shill and his supporters are now scrambling to justify it, but the fact remains: RFK Jr. has always been who he is. He’s been telling y’all for years, and you’ve been ignoring the truth. Now, many are realizing what they’ve missed—and they’re feeling “betrayed” by Bobby the Bamboozler… except it’s not really a “betrayal” because he’s always been pro-vax, people were just too blind to see it.

Before diving into the horrible CDC pick, I want to mention something that really troubles me. Did you know that David Weldon, a physician and former congressman from Florida, was originally nominated to head the CDC? (Seriously, why DOGE, Ellen Musk, and his chainsaw don’t just come in and gut the CDC... I have no idea.) Anyway, Weldon was nominated, but then he was pulled from consideration because they told him he didn’t have the votes to be confirmed.

Now, a recent report pointed out that “Weldon has questioned the safety of vaccines, particularly for children, and has raised concerns about their potential link to autism, despite repeated studies finding no such link.” And they continued to report that “Dr. Weldon’s history of promoting inflammatory, medically debunked anti-abortion rhetoric and past legislative efforts that have jeopardized the health and safety of countless women.”

Regardless, Trump pulled Weldon from his Senate confirmation hearing “because he lacked the votes.” Isn’t that strange? But the senators all voted to confirm anti-vax Bob?? What’s different about David Weldon? How was this guy any more of a threat than RFk Jr?

Oh, silly me… Bob is actually the establishment’s golden boy who encourages parents to vaccinate their children with all 100+ jabs on the CDC schedule. Duh! Maybe (just maybe) Weldon might actually be anti-vax unlike Bob.

So, why does this matter?

In my opinion, this was a huge missed opportunity to air some very real concerns. Imagine if Weldon had been allowed to testify and explain his position on vaccines and their risks. Not only would we have heard his perspective, but it would’ve been cemented into the public record for future generations.

Instead, Weldon was shut down before he could even testify. That’s the real tragedy.

Personally, I would’ve made sure every nominee spoke their truth for the record. No more scripted fluff. No rehearsed pleasantries. Just raw, unfiltered honesty. Weldon could’ve laid out exactly what he believed, knowing full well he wasn’t going to be confirmed, but at least the information would’ve been on the record for everyone to see—me, you, the senators, the public. Everyone.

Think about what a group of individuals, a dozen or more, standing before the committee, laying out the links between these products injected into people and how they could be tied to other conditions would do. They likely wouldn’t have been confirmed, and that’s okay. The goal isn’t confirmation—it’s getting the information on the record. Into history. Into the public eye.

And this isn’t the first time I’ve raised this point. In fact, I did an entire video where I laid out a list of candidates I would’ve preferred over Bob.

Now, contrast that with Bob’s approach during his confirmation hearing. He told parents, in no uncertain terms, to follow the current CDC vaccination schedule. No room for doubt. No “maybe” or “talk to your doctor.” No qualifications, no conditions. And it was clear: those words influenced people.

But imagine, just imagine, if these other individuals had had the chance to speak. If Bob had taken a different approach. After listening to all the testimony, he could’ve said, “I’m taking all of this under consideration. If I’m confirmed, I’ll review the studies thoroughly, and then I’ll make my comments.” That, my friends, would’ve been the thoughtful, measured response. Instead, we missed the opportunity for repeated testimony about the harms these products cause.

Susan Monarez: The New Nominee

Enter Susan Monarez, the current acting director of the CDC and the person now slated to officially take on the role. She’s got a very uh… “tech-heavy” background, worked with DARPA, she’s been involved in the Department of Homeland Security, and now, she’s up for the CDC job.

Hmm… and she promoted the cooties jabs for babies:

Well, this is awkward… I mean, I hate to say I told you so but…

I told you so.

Several times.

For years.

Here. Here. AND here.

Oh… and here, here, here, and here.

The truth is hard to swallow, and for many RFK Jr. supporters, the idea of him backing someone like Monarez is finally starting to wake some of them up.

RFK Jr. has been saying what he believes all along, and to pretend he’s suddenly betraying his supporters is just disingenuous. These folks calling him out as a fraud are missing the point. He’s always been on the side of the establishment.

