First of all, stop calling it “vaccine safety.”

That’s like saying “safe rapes” or “safer child abuse.”

The two words “vaccines” and “safety” should never go together.

Now “vaccine” “DANGERS” is a phrase I can get behind.

How come no one like Bob Kennedy, Aaron Siri, Del Bigtree, Steve Kirsch, Peter McCullough or Bob Malone ever utters the phrase VACCINE DANGERS?

Why is it always “Vaccine Safety?”

Many are applauding the recent lawsuit brought against Bob Kennedy by Bob’s former multi-million dollar organization, Children’s Health Defense (CHD).

CHD is funding a lawsuit brought by attorney Ray Flores, who coincidentally is a crony pal of Bob Kennedy.

Yep, you heard that right. Bob and Ray worked for the same organization, CHD, for years.

“FRIENDLY” LEGAL ACTION??

How is it that I appear to be the only one questioning the motives of Ray Flores in filing this lawsuit? Where are all the clever freedom lawyers with their analysis on this?

You see, the way I see it is this: Ray Flores is attempting to get a judge to force Bob to undertake “safety testing” on childhood vaccines.

You see, the the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986* (signed into law by Ronald Regan) is a law that is supposed to promote “making childhood vaccines safer.”

Anyone with a shred of common sense and rational thinking can see that this law actually

👉 PROMOTES the INCREASE of VACCINE USE

👉 ENRICHES PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES

👉 Creates FALSE TRUST in these deadly products

That’s because in order to make poison, uh — I mean vaccines — “safer” there have to be MORE shots on MORE children for MORE years.

[*Interesting — and troubling note: The National Vaccine Information Center, headed up by Barbara Loe Fisher (who some think is one of the original “anti-vaxxers” from back in the 1980’s) joined forces with the American Association of Pediatrics (I outed the AAP in this video and substack here) to create this 1986 law which in essence STRIPPED liability from vaccine manufacturers. How da ya like them apples?]

You see friends, things are not always as they appear.

Here’s a snippet from Ray Flore’s "friendly” lawsuit:

Under the 86 Act’s Mandate for safer childhood vaccines (42 U.S. Code § 300aa-27): (a)(1) [The Secretary shall] promote the development of childhood vaccines that result in fewer and less serious adverse reactions than those vaccines on the market on December 22, 1987, and promote the refinement of such vaccines, and (a)(2) [The Secretary shall] make or assure improvements in, and otherwise use the authorities of the Secretary with respect to, the licensing, manufacturing, processing, testing, labeling, warning, use instructions, distribution, storage, administration, field surveillance, adverse reaction reporting, and recall of reactogenic lots or batches, of vaccines, and research on vaccines, in order to reduce the risks of adverse reactions to vaccines. (b)(1) The Secretary shall establish a task force on safer childhood vaccines which shall consist of the Director of the National Institutes of Health, the Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, and the Director of the Centers for Disease Control.

I’m sure you’re smart enough to see what’s going on here.

Bob’s former multi-million dollar organization, Children’s Health Defense, is making headlines with the “shocking” news that it’s suing Bob for failing to create a task force on safer childhood vaccines.

Bob will either be forced by a federal court to do so, or he’ll move ahead on his own accord. Either way, vaccine manufacturers win, and children lose. Lose their life in many cases, that is.

And YOUR tax dollars are paying for this.

YOUR TAX DOLLARS FUND the CREATION of MORE POISON

Yes, friends, this is all happening on Bob’s watch.

Not surprising, as he himself has said many times that he’s “FIERCELY PRO-VACCINE” and he “SUPPORTS POLICIES THAT ENCOURAGE VACCINATION OF ALL AMERICANS.”

Kinda like his statement that he “WANTS ALL AMERICAN TO BE TRACKED BY WEARABLES WITHIN 4 YEARS.” Yep, read that here.

Just thought I’d remind you in case that one slipped your mind.

You can see all my videos on Bob here.

So yeah, Ray’s friendly lawsuit is nothing more than another action to line the pockets of big pharma while irreparably harming children.

Ray is either ignorant, incompetent or an imbecile to think that getting more shots into innocent children’s arms while using taxpayer money to fund the “vaccine safety testing” is going to yield anything other than more harms and deaths.

WHAT YOU CAN DO

Let’s keep spreading the TRUTH about what is going on.

👉 Share this substack and my Healthy American youtube channel.

👉 Remember, the government has ZERO authority to inflict any shots — or any medical interventions — on anyone. P.E.R.I.O.D.

👉 Learn about the DANGERS of ALL vaccines. These are good places to start: Physicians for Informed Consent — get detailed fact sheets about ALL vaccines and their side effects

Age of Autism blog — tons of articles and comments from parents of vaccine-injured children. Read their heart-wrenching stories and ask why ANY of these products are still on the market

”Why is This Legal?” — This is a PERFECT primer to read and watch, from my friend, Healthy American and longtime health freedom activist Laura Hayes.

👉 Move on from giving away your attention and trust to the government

👉 YOU are in charge of your own life and your own health choices. I don’t recommend looking to the government for advice.

Please let me know in a comment below if you or someone you know has been harmed by these poisons, what you have done, and add any other ideas to my list above.

Thank you for reading this substack and being a person of discernment ~ Peggy

