In the video below, I analyze Bob Kennedy’s message—where out of one side of his mouth, he said he’s going to cut federal funding to Granny Gates’ global vaccine program, GAVI—and then out of the other side of his mouth, he turns around and praises it. I invite you to listen carefully and think critically about what’s really being said and what it reveals about where this is all headed.

FYI: In my video above, I stop his message frequently to give you my commentary. If you don’t like that kind of commentary, no problem—you can watch the video of Bob’s comments about GAVI without any interruptions here. Otherwise, I’m here to give you my analysis, because many of you are starting to understand that he’s someone who is untrustworthy.

I’ve been sounding the alarm about this man for several years. Some people didn’t want to hear it—it clashed with their version of reality. They experienced what’s called cognitive dissonance. And they got mad at me for pointing out the fact that he is in favor of these cocktails, as I call them. He wants more of them. In fact, he said that in his Senate confirmation hearings—that he wants to increase the uptake in vaccines. Meaning, more people should take them.

Now, out of the other side of his mouth, he says, “Well, we need to look at the childhood schedule and we need to determine if these are actually safe and effective.”

There are certain individuals who are very vigorously in support of everything that Donald Trump and Bob Kennedy do. They have set their critical thinking skills aside. And not only that, they are criticizing those of us who are asking questions. They’re going so far as to label us—those of us who are critical thinkers—as if we are supporting Big Pharma. That we’re shills. Just for questioning RFK’s flip-flopping.

Because we want his MAHA to fail?

First of all, I’m not going to use that word anymore. I mentioned in a previous video that MAHA rubs me the wrong way. It sounds like “mahabone,” which is the Freemasons’ Bible. And I did a video on that some time ago.

I’m not saying he’s a Freemason. Or that he even knows about it. But why would they choose a word that’s so closely related to Freemasonry—a secret society—and those in power are related to it in one way or another. If you haven’t done a deep dive on that, the info is out there.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: you can’t make someone healthy. And why in the non-spinning world is it the government’s authority? It’s not. Whether moral, ethical, or legal—it’s not the government’s place to tell us what medicines we should take.

Why would you take advice from someone who’s never examined you? Who doesn’t know your past history? You’re just going to drive up to some anonymous person in a hazmat suit and have them inject you? And the same dose for everyone behind you in line?

If you did that back in the cooties days, maybe in retrospect you’re like, “That didn’t really make sense. I think I was operating under fear or coercion.”

Because when you get right down to it… why is the government involved in any of this?

Even though I give my analysis in the video, it’s still an opportunity to hone our critical thinking skills. To actually listen to every word. Not just look at the frosting on the cupcake—because the frosting is what they want you to see and hear. But the agenda they want to push through? That’s buried inside the cupcake. That’s the best analogy I can come up with at the moment.

In other words, they’ll feed you 99 truths in order to slip in one lie.

I see things, and I question them. I don’t care who it is, what their name is, or what their track record is. And I hope people are questioning me, too. If I present something and later find it was in error, I’ll come back and say: You know what? My view on this has changed.

We have to look at things and dig deeper.

So that’s what we’re doing here.

I don’t really want to spend a lot of time analyzing everything Bob says. I don’t want to point out all of his flip-flopping. I don’t believe that he’s “captured” or that he’s somehow changed. I think he’s always been this way.

He’s on the record (and has been on the record) stating that he supports policies that will encourage all Americans to be human pin cushions.

He also said he supports the government forcing medical interventions on “unwilling Americans” if they can show that the benefit outweighs the risk.

And frankly, I don’t want to spend more time on this man, because I don’t want to validate or give any recognition to the idea that government can tell me what to do and “make” me healthy. It doesn’t have that authority. Period.

So having said all that, I don’t believe anything he’s saying should really impact us personally, except our tax dollars. But I’m using this as a reference point for critical thinking. If you’ve had a nagging feeling that something doesn’t sit right with RFK Jr.’s messaging, you’re not alone. I encourage you to watch my full analysis of his message to GAVI.

Don’t just take the frosting. Look at what’s buried inside the cupcake.

The bottom line is that he’s praising GAVI for distributing what he calls “medicine” around the world (you know what “medicine” he’s referring to: 💉) while still pushing the same vaccine safety narrative that got us here in the first place.

He continues to praise vaccine programs, push for more testing, more uptake, more tracking, and more centralized control. That’s not medical freedom.

And it’s all wrapped up in a pretty bow under the guise of “restoring trust.”

