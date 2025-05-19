It's so very interesting now, that RFK Jr. is coming out and telling people not to listen to him.

I think he’s starting to realize that people—myself, you, and many others—are criticizing him for being inconsistent in his messaging. He presents himself one way, even though we all know he's always been strongly pro-vaccine. Still, many in the health freedom movement believed he was on their side. Now he shows up and tells people not to take his advice.

RFK Jr. says people should not take medical advice from him during House hearing

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin): You've previously said you've vaccinated your children. Just because I think this is a helpful answer, and this isn't a gotcha, I promise - if you had a child today, would you vaccinate that child for measles? RFK Jr.: For measles... um, probably for measles. I... you know what I would say is my opinions about vaccines are irrelevant. But I, you know, I don't want to seem like I'm being evasive. But I don't think people should be taking medical advice from me. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin): Right. No, I got that. And I'm not asking you to give medical advice, but would you vaccinate your child for measles? RFK Jr.: If you answer that question directly, that will seem like I'm giving advice to other people, and I don't want to be doing that. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin): But that's kind of your jurisdiction because CDC does give advice, right? I'm not trying to do it as a gotcha. RFK Jr.: What I think what we're going to try to do is to lay out the pros and cons, the risks and benefits accurately as we understand them. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin): Okay. Would you... can you talk about chickenpox? Would you vaccinate your child against chickenpox? RFK Jr.: Um, I… again, I don't want to give advice. I can tell you in Europe they don't use the chickenpox vaccine specifically because the pre-clinical trial shows that when you inoculate the population from chickenpox, you get shingles in older people, which is more danger... Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin): Just one last one, just a yes or no please, if we could. Polio? RFK Jr.: Polio? Again, I don't want to be giving advice.

It’s pretty ironic, considering the CDC does give advice.

Bob is clearly changing his tune, and I believe that’s because many of you—like me—have called out the hypocrisy, especially as so many children have been harmed while he either stayed silent on these issues or wholeheartedly sang the praises of vaccines as saving millions of lives. I said I would applaud any meaningful change, and this definitely feels like a small step in the right direction.

But here’s where we have a problem…

Great News, Everyone! It's the Red Dye!

According to Bob: "We think we have good science that links almost all of these dyes with ADHD, with neurological injury, with cancer." CLIP: RFK Jr. on Removing Toxic Dyes

Great news, everybody! It's the red dye that's causing ADHD, neurological injuries, and cancer! Forget about all those turbo cancers you've heard about on social media. Forget about parents who have suffered along with their children with these harms that—so curiously—happened after they took their infant to the well visit, where the innocent child was held down kicking and screaming while being jabbed.

Good news! Their damage has nothing whatsoever to do with that. It's the Froot Loops you were giving your infant. It's the red dye. Bob said it himself!

He's linking all these issues to what they're calling "toxic dyes." So forget all that other stuff—it's great news! Just make the Froot Loops without the toxic red dye!

By the way, what exactly is "gold standard science?" Just asking…

Friends, we all know exactly why Bob is in this position! To restore trust.

He himself has said it many, many times.

Basically, his job is to encourage people to trust the government so when he comes out and says, "Good news! We did the studies! These jabs are safe and effective and necessary!" you'll listen when he recommends you take them because they have "looked at these gold standard studies."

Now, I don't know about you, but were food dyes at the top of your mind in the last 5 years?

Did your employer require you to eat Froot Loops to keep your job?

Any of you that worked for the military—did they require you to eat Froot Loops in order not to be separated and lose your command?

Parents of college students—did administrators require these students to eat Froot Loops or other processed foods with toxic dyes to keep their place at the university?

That would be a big N-O.

There were other products being inflicted upon Americans. People were being coerced, threatened, and put on unpaid leave—not because they weren't eating Froot Loops!

Oh, perhaps I'm wrong. Perhaps I don't understand what the Health Freedom Movement is all about, but I didn't think it was all about Froot Loops.

Here's another part of the problem: Now that you're telling us you're getting the toxic dye out of Froot Loops, does that make Froot Loops healthy? Does that mean parents can go buy Pop-Tarts and Froot Loops and Kraft macaroni and cheese because it's suddenly "healthy" since this food dye is no longer in the product?

Do you see the slippery slope, friends?

He's using this as a stepping stone to gain the public's trust. He's saying it with his own words: "We are beginning to earn back the public's trust" by getting rid of toxic dye." Then people are going to applaud that. They're going to trust him.

This is very innocuous, in my opinion—getting rid of toxic dye. Am I in favor of toxic dye in food? Absolutely not. Do I have a choice to not purchase those foods? Absolutely yes! I don't buy things without reading the packages. I don't buy a lot of packaged processed food.

So I've talked about red dye being a red herring. He's using this as a simple win.

It's the low-hanging fruit.

It's a typical—I don't want to call it a bait and switch...so I'll just call it… oh, I don’t know… a bait and switch!

When you think about anyone who's been through sales training, you get people to trust you by starting with low-level things they can agree with. Most people will say, "Yeah, I don't want toxic dye. Yeah, we need to clean up the food supply." Then what's the next step? The government outlawing sodas?

Meet the New FDA Drug Pushers Approvers

I’ve already talked a little about Marty Makary, the doc from Johns Hopkins University, where they were running that dashboard for all the cooties cases and deaths—the flu-mongering that was non-stop. This is the man now at the helm of the FDA.

I happened to stumble across the FDA podcast introducing the new director of biologics—CBER is the center within the FDA that regulates biological products for human use—meaning vaccines.

You can listen to the 20 minute podcast here with FDA Commissioner, Martin Makary and the newly appointed director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) Dr. Vinayak “Vinay” Kashyap Prasad.

This fellow wants to fast-track them and use AI to vet the research. And if you listen to the podcast you will hear just how much he loves vaccines! He also says there's probably no doctor who has given as many vaccines as he has.

In this same podcast, they address how they've been labeled "anti-vax" because they suggested "young healthy children" shouldn't get their seventh, eighth, or ninth booster. (I guess the first few are perfectly fine!) And somehow this has given them a reputation for being anti-vax??

Wait a minute—you don't think a "healthy, thin 12-year-old girl" needs a seventh COVID shot? I do not understand the qualifiers. I don't understand what thinness has to do with it. I don't understand the age or gender specification. Why not just say "children"? That is so so troubling to me.

Does that mean unhealthy children should get the seventh, eighth, or ninth? And why is he only talking about the seventh, eighth, or ninth and not the first one at all?

Day one, Makary says, "We've got to stop just talking about AI, having conferences and panels and frameworks and consensus documents. We've got to do it! We've got to do it and now's the time to do it!"

Apparently, they've conducted their first "high-level AI-assisted scientific review," and the reviewer loved it. Who is that??

According to the interveiw, they've gone from three days of review down to six minutes. Three days down to six minutes. Like three sixes... 666? Oh, I'm probably blowing things out of proportion, but I can't help noticing those little clues.

Why should a human being spend time thinking, analyzing, reasoning, and drawing conclusions when we can just have AI do it?

This is the man who is in charge of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. Yes, friends, he is the one who is going to be approving these drugs.

Let me know what you think about Bob's change of heart and why he is now speaking with different talking points. Do you think he's sincere? Do you think this is the turning of the page?

I will be first in line to applaud the elimination of unnecessary, harmful products that we know are causing the problems he's tying to these "toxic dyes."

