Wow. The video I posted yesterday—titled “RFK Wants All Americans Tracked by Wearables”—got a ton of interesting comments. Most of you totally understood where I was coming from: the government has no business being involved in our healthcare decisions. Period.

What struck a chord with many was RFK Jr.’s statement that his vision is for every American to be tracked by a wearable. Now, I’ll be honest—I wasn’t surprised. But I was deeply distressed when I heard that statement.

What’s really interesting is that Children’s Health Defense—yes, the same organization Bob chaired while earning hundreds of thousands of dollars in nonprofit salary—is openly rejecting his stance. Many people already felt betrayed by his shifting rhetoric on vaccines when he was openly claiming they “saved millions of lives,” that he wants more people to get them, and that they need to be “safe and effective.” We all know what that really means: enriching Big Pharma at the expense of children.

So imagine my surprise when I read this statement from Children’s Health Defense:

“Every American wearing a wearable is not a vision we share.”

That certainly is NOT a vision I share either. I am adamantly opposed to my tax dollars—or yours—being used to fund advertising campaigns pushing people into this technocratic trap.

CHD brought up a critical point I didn’t get to yesterday—the serious health risks of EMF radiation from these so-called “wearables,” and along with the unethical sharing of biometric data like heart rate, glucose, blood pressure, and more. I’ve already done a video on those concerns, but this article confirms so much of what I’ve been saying.

What’s even more disturbing is the nominee for U.S. Surgeon General, Casey Means, is not a licensed medical doctor, but she owns companies that manufacture these wearable devices. That is a glaring conflict of interest. And yet, Bob Kennedy is publicly promoting her and this entire wearable agenda.

Children’s Health Defense shares their opinion:

“We agree that people should be able to monitor their health in innovative ways using the technology they choose.”

That’s the key—their choice. Not the government’s. Not an employer’s. Not Big Tech’s or Big Pharma’s.

Friends, these “wearables” are not just worn on the body, but the device is injected into the body. Take the company Levels, for example. Their device isn’t something you just wear on your wrist—it’s inserted under your skin, with filaments that transmit data continuously. I talked about this at length in my previous substacks here and here.

And these wearables are packed with dozens of sensors that gather and send your most private biometric data (and who knows what other kind of data) straight into the hands of these very questionable companies.

“We do not share this vision,” said Miriam Eckenfels, director of the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) & Wireless Program. “Quite the contrary, we oppose governmental pressure to incentivize the widespread use of wearables. They pose serious health risks, especially to children, and they threaten privacy.”

Think about it… that data could be hacked. You could be provided and fed information that isn’t accurate so your doctor can put you on a drug you don’t need or vice versa or worse yet, your insurance may not insure you unless you participate in these wearables/injectables.

I wanted to bring this to you today, friends, because I didn’t mention it in yesterday’s video—and it's a big deal. A lot of people are concerned about this, and rightfully so.

I’m talking about the RF radiation exposure—yes, from those shiny little "wearables" everyone’s suddenly supposed to slap on (and/or inject into) their bodies. We're not talking harmless tech here. We're talking about exposure that’s been linked to serious health issues, including increased cancer risk, cellular stress, DNA damage, nervous system dysfunction, and they’re seeing changes to the reproductive system. You already know that population control is a key part of many of these agendas... and here we are, watching it play out.

CHD reports:

“Children, pregnant women at even greater risk. Children have smaller bodies, developing nervous systems, more conductive tissue and longer lifetimes of exposure compared to adults, putting them at even greater risk of harm from radiation exposure. Their cells are dividing and growing at a higher rate, so DNA damage is magnified.”

So let me get this straight—you’re supposed to strap this thing on to “improve your health,” but it ends up harming you? And then the data it collects gets used to funnel you into more medications or injections? Well... how do you like those apples?

I’m not shocked that Kennedy is promoting this, but I am shocked and grateful that CHD is speaking out against it.

And while we’re here, let’s not overlook another major issue: your biometric data. These devices (or injectables, more accurately, since some are literally inserted under your skin) are tracking everything—heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen levels, sleep quality, hormone levels, body temperature, emotional responses, and even your exact location. They’re creating an intimate profile of your physical and psychological state and that profile can be shared with insurers, employers, AI systems, and yes... the government!

They are TRACKING you, friends.

I covered much of this in yesterday’s substack and video on privacy concerns, so if someone at CHD is tuning in—thank you! Some Healthy Americans even joked that one day, you won’t be able to order a pizza because your wearable will flag your cholesterol as too high, or tell you you’ve already eaten too many calories.

I want to wrap up with CHD’s closing statement:

“We are eager to learn more about Secretary Kennedy’s full intent regarding wearables,” said Eckenfels. “The growing push for widespread adoption of wearables, which exposes users to constant RF radiation in direct contact with the body, is concerning and fundamentally at odds with the values of informed consent, privacy and bodily autonomy that CHD defends. Eckenfels added: “The public deserves radical transparency about wearables’ health and privacy risks. Their use must remain a personal choice and not a public health objective. We do not share — indeed, we oppose — a vision where everyone is subject to constant wireless exposure in direct contact with the body and biometric tracking. “What amounts to technocratic surveillance should not be normalized, encouraged and promoted at the federal level.”

Amen. Standing ovation. 100%.

And I’ve said this before: it’s not informed consent if you’re not allowed to say no. I call it Informed No Consent—because you have the right to refuse.

A few people shared alternate perspectives. I always appreciate thoughtful engagement, even when we don’t agree, and I want to respond respectfully but firmly with my own point of view—because some are actually in favor of this agenda.

Some people said things like, “My daughter wears a glucose monitor and it really helps her manage her levels,” or “My husband used one and it helped catch a heart issue.”

And I get it. That was their choice. Maybe they consulted a doctor who examined them and made a personalized recommendation. That’s their right. But choice is the key word here. That doesn't mean everyone else should be forced—or coerced—into doing the same.

You are the final authority over your health. Not your doctor. Not your employer. Not your nosy neighbor or the Trader Joe’s cashier. And certainly not the federal government.

Here's one more comment I get all the time:

“Peggy, Bob has to say these things. His life might be in danger. He’d be killed if he told the truth.”

Okay, so let me get this straight. You're telling me that rather than risk his own life, Bob Kennedy would prefer to sacrifice millions of innocent Americans by pushing policies he knows are dangerous?

I’m sorry, but that doesn’t track. I personally know thousands of courageous freedom fighters who’ve put everything on the line—some risked jail time, family separation, even death—because they wouldn’t compromise their principles. Count me among them. So no, I don’t buy that excuse. Bob’s not captured—this has been his agenda all along.

In an upcoming video, I’ll be unpacking his latest statement where he once again calls for restoring trust in regulatory agencies. You know where this is going:

“Good news, folks! We took the thimerosal out of the flu shots—now go get your seasonal jab!”

