Didja hear the latest?

Now the government is going after your morning coffee.

Forget glyphosate and vaccines — it’s Dunkin Donuts that’s the Devil

Yep — Bob Kennedy is basically demanding that the wildly popular donut-and-coffee chain (and Starbucks too) should prove that their products are “not unsafe.” What in the actual heck?!

Let’s look at what he said, why it’s controversial (🤦‍♀️) and what Kennedy SHOULD be focusing on instead!

Click to watch my livestream (which aired on March 11) here:

What About Bob?

At a MAHA rally in Austin in late February, Kennedy put out his fighting words:

“We’re going to ask Dunkin’ Donuts and Starbucks, ‘Show us the safety data that show that it’s OK for a teenage girl to drink an iced coffee with 115 grams of sugar in it.’ I don’t think they’re going to be able to do it,” Kennedy told the applauding crowd, CBS News reported.

Welp, Americans are not having it.

(Except for my hubby — he says RFK is going after Dunkin because the donuts are so bad?? GREAT coffee, terrible donuts. Hubby says he’s got to get the Vietnamese in there to straighten things out… 😂🤣)

I remember when Dunkin first came to Orange County and we were so excited until we tasted the donuts…

Quick DUNKIN History

Whether you like donuts or not, a LOT of people do! Heck in Southern California where I’m from, Cambodian/Vietnamese and Korean donut shops are a THING, y’all.

The first time I ever went to a Dunkin was in Boston. I couldn’t believe how popular those donuts shops were! Turns out the chain was started in MA way back in 1950.

(and truth be told, the donuts are nowhere near as good as what I get in Socal)

What’s crazy is how many Dunkin shops are here in Florida — nearly a thousand! It’s the state with the second highest number of DD shops, after NY!

(Well, there ARE a ton of New Yawkers in FL 😊)

Apparently, Dunkin is a thing.

Apparently it’s popular with everyone from students to retirees to construction crews and moms.

I mean, look at their slogan:

‘America Runs on Dunkin’.’

So when politicians criticize Dunkin’, for many people it feels like they’re criticizing their way of life.

THE RESPONSE

Interestingly, Dunkin did not issue any formal response.

On Dunkin’s instagram page, it seems like business as usual. Lots of posts about the latest menu items, including the new “Banana Puddin’ Cloud Latte” (hmmm, doesn’t sound too bad! 😆)

What caught my eye was this post about haters:

And more interestingly still, the response from Gov. Maura Healey (and the comments!):

So what’s the CONTROVERSY?

Bob says the coffee drinks are too high in sugar

Says Dunkin’ and Starbucks should prove their products are “safe” (he sure likes that word!)

Even MAHA supporters are saying this is going too far with the GOVERNMENT policing your food choices…

No one can ignore the hypocrisy of Bob promoting glyphosate but demonizing coffee drinks

People are asking if Bob is going after froot loops and coffee — what is NEXT?!

Dunkin’ isn’t “hiding” anything (unlike crops being sprayed wiht glyphosate — or the AIR being sprayed with aluminum, barium and other harmful chemicals)

Drinking sweet coffee drinks is a CHOICE (unlike chemtrails)

What does Bob mean by “unsafe”?!? That usually means toxic, poison, contaminated, a dangerous chemical (like ahem, glyphosate)

Sugar is not inherently unsafe — his claim is wildly exaggerated

His criticism ALIENATES the (dwindling number of) MAHA followers

It distracts from the REAL issues at hand (vaccines, chemtrails)

It promotes the (sorely misplaced) notion that the government should be involved in your food choices at all

It’s not about COFFEE, it’s about FREEDOM !

Hmmm… what’s next? Restrictions on caffeine intake? Currently, SNAP recipients can purchase any manner of coffee to prepare at home. Is Bob coming after their coffee cup next?

What say you? Is this the new “Boston Coffee Party?”

→ Should Dunkin’, Starbucks and other coffee shops and restaurants be regulated by the government as to what to sell?

→ At what point do you think the government intrusion is too much?

→ Who ultimately should decide what you should/shouldn’t or can/cannot eat?

Dunkin’ Logos Through the Years

They’ve taken the word “donuts” out of the logo, perhaps to promote a broader, “healthier” message?

Which logo is your favorite?

Do you drink coffee or eat donuts?

Do you think it’s your business if someone else does?

Do you think it’s the government’s business if someone does?

Let me know in a comment below. I always love hearing from you! ~ Peggy

