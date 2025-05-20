The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jewell's avatar
Jewell
13h

I don't think this has anything to do with restoring trust - it is about restoring control

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jaya Jeff Sims's avatar
Jaya Jeff Sims
13hEdited

Restoring trust?

Stop! You’re hurting my sides. 😂

We’re not gonna escape the tyranny following Bobby. He’s been given the part and script to take us by the hand and lead us by the hand.

There’s wolves in the hills, so stay close to the Shepherd. 🙏

Bobby is not authentic or trustworthy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peggy Hall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture