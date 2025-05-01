Remember when we were told that 5G was to make the internet faster?
Yeah, right.
And covering your only two airways with a piece of plastic was supposed to keep you healthy…
Yeah, right.
Now we’re told that the biometric digital IDS (scanning your face, iris patterns, fingerprint) is to reduce waiting times at the airport, and to keep you safe.
Yeah, right!
[DOES THAT MEAN NO MORE TSA?!?!?!]
Reminds me of when we were told to “stay home, stay safe” and to get the jab because it’s safe and effective.
Of course the government does these things because it cares about us.
The government would NEVER use our personal data to track our movements, purchases, behavior; and use that to, restrict, restrain — or even pin crimes on us, because hey — they can “prove” we did it!
AI can be used to make YOU appear at places you’ve never been, say things you’ve never said and do things you never did.
And your REAL ID data could be fabricated to implicate you in any sort of sting operation the government wanted to concoct, to destroy your reputation and your life — especially if you are one of those (like me) speaking out against government tyranny and oppression.
Watch this short video for more:
YOU DON’T HAVE TO GET A REAL ID
Before we look into the company, IDEMIA, which is behind building this worldwide digital prison, remember: YOU DON’T HAVE TO GET A REAL ID.
You can use a passport to fly instead, which does not have your residential address printed on it.
I’ve covered this in previous videos and substacks here if you want to learn about how Real ID came to be, but for now here’s a quick reminder on how to opt-out:
HOW to AVOID REAL ID
Don’t get one. Just get a regular driver’s license.
If you already have a Real ID, change it back to a state license. Just go to your state’s DMV and tell them you want a regular driver’s license — without the star in the corner.
(This is important because we want the number of people WITHOUT the Real ID to INCREASE to demonstrate that we are rejecting this intrusion into our privacy and freedom and rights.)
Get a passport instead.
Use other forms of ID (click here to see what is acceptable)
Get the word out to others
Tell your representatives you do not want it — go to RefuseRealID.org
Do NOT comply with the TSA facial scans at the airport — just say “No thank you, please check my ID yourself.”
IDEMIA: The Builder of the DIGITAL PRISON
Now let’s take a look at IDEMIA, the company behind these digital ID systems.
Im surprised they’re not calling it a SMART ID 🤣
Did you notice all those happy world-people loving their enslavement? Looks so upbeat and exciting.
At least that’s what IDEMIA wants to project.
FRENCH COMPANY ISSUES YOUR STATE DRIVER’S LICENSE
NO WONDER THERY WANTED TO INDOCTRINATE US INTO TAKING “SELFIES”
Using our own phones to “authenticate” our identity
The Real ID is indeed another brick in building a digital prison leading to more and more enslavement.
But things just went from bad to worst.
The company behind all of this biometric tracking is called IDEMIA.
Suffice it to say, IDEMIA is the technology building the digital prison, worldwide.
Biometric: tracking people’s identity with facial recognition, iris patterns and fingerprints.
But WHY?
Why would they need to do that?
To keep us safe.
I would rather be FREE.
With the threat of AI, computers can now create your “digital twin” capable of having “you” do and say things on video win your own voice, in your own words, with your face and gestures and expressions, saying and doing things you have never done and would never do.
YOU could be at the scene of a crime — put there by AI — and because of biometrics, they can say it is you with 100% certainty.
How many catchphrases do you see here? Take a look below, taken directly from the IDEMA website:
Our purpose
Our commitment to making a positive global impact is embedded in our purpose: to unlock the world and make it safer. We are committed to fostering innovation that drives responsibility, inclusivity, and sustainability not only at IDEMIA but throughout our supply chain. To help us achieve these important goals, our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, IMPACT, aims to re-define sustainable business through 17 priorities under 5 key pillars.
With lots of photos of androgynous young world people excited about becoming prisoners in the biometric world… what could possibly go wrong?
Want to push back? Go here to learn more: RefuseRealID.org
What about you? Do you think a regular driver’s license already is tracking you? Is the REAL ID “star” just to see who will comply? Where will this lead?
The better to surveil and ENSLAVE you with!
They can stick their f*cking damned CBDCs, NANO, Digital IDs, AI, jabs and chips up their asses where the sun don't shine!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
I did Peggy. I am to renew my driver's license in May. My birthday is MAY 17th and I will refuse the Real ID BS! I never travel out of country. Hell, I rarely fly. So at any rate I refuse to have anymore Government involved with my life. **I also shared with family members too. I totally agree with you. Government has intruded ENOUGH. They are NOSY BASTERDS