Remember when we were told that 5G was to make the internet faster?

Yeah, right.

And covering your only two airways with a piece of plastic was supposed to keep you healthy…

Yeah, right.

Now we’re told that the biometric digital IDS (scanning your face, iris patterns, fingerprint) is to reduce waiting times at the airport, and to keep you safe.

Yeah, right!

[DOES THAT MEAN NO MORE TSA?!?!?!]

Reminds me of when we were told to “stay home, stay safe” and to get the jab because it’s safe and effective.

Of course the government does these things because it cares about us.

The government would NEVER use our personal data to track our movements, purchases, behavior; and use that to, restrict, restrain — or even pin crimes on us, because hey — they can “prove” we did it!

AI can be used to make YOU appear at places you’ve never been, say things you’ve never said and do things you never did.

And your REAL ID data could be fabricated to implicate you in any sort of sting operation the government wanted to concoct, to destroy your reputation and your life — especially if you are one of those (like me) speaking out against government tyranny and oppression.

Watch this short video for more:

YOU DON’T HAVE TO GET A REAL ID

Before we look into the company, IDEMIA, which is behind building this worldwide digital prison, remember: YOU DON’T HAVE TO GET A REAL ID.

You can use a passport to fly instead, which does not have your residential address printed on it.

I’ve covered this in previous videos and substacks here if you want to learn about how Real ID came to be, but for now here’s a quick reminder on how to opt-out:

HOW to AVOID REAL ID

Don’t get one. Just get a regular driver’s license. If you already have a Real ID, change it back to a state license. Just go to your state’s DMV and tell them you want a regular driver’s license — without the star in the corner. (This is important because we want the number of people WITHOUT the Real ID to INCREASE to demonstrate that we are rejecting this intrusion into our privacy and freedom and rights.) Get a passport instead. Use other forms of ID (click here to see what is acceptable) Get the word out to others Tell your representatives you do not want it — go to RefuseRealID.org Do NOT comply with the TSA facial scans at the airport — just say “No thank you, please check my ID yourself.”

IDEMIA: The Builder of the DIGITAL PRISON

Now let’s take a look at IDEMIA, the company behind these digital ID systems.

Im surprised they’re not calling it a SMART ID 🤣

Did you notice all those happy world-people loving their enslavement? Looks so upbeat and exciting.

At least that’s what IDEMIA wants to project.

FRENCH COMPANY ISSUES YOUR STATE DRIVER’S LICENSE

NO WONDER THERY WANTED TO INDOCTRINATE US INTO TAKING “SELFIES”

Using our own phones to “authenticate” our identity

The Real ID is indeed another brick in building a digital prison leading to more and more enslavement.

But things just went from bad to worst.

The company behind all of this biometric tracking is called IDEMIA.

Suffice it to say, IDEMIA is the technology building the digital prison, worldwide.

Biometric: tracking people’s identity with facial recognition, iris patterns and fingerprints.

But WHY?

Why would they need to do that?

To keep us safe.

I would rather be FREE.

With the threat of AI, computers can now create your “digital twin” capable of having “you” do and say things on video win your own voice, in your own words, with your face and gestures and expressions, saying and doing things you have never done and would never do.

YOU could be at the scene of a crime — put there by AI — and because of biometrics, they can say it is you with 100% certainty.

How many catchphrases do you see here? Take a look below, taken directly from the IDEMA website:

Our purpose

Our commitment to making a positive global impact is embedded in our purpose: to unlock the world and make it safer. We are committed to fostering innovation that drives responsibility, inclusivity, and sustainability not only at IDEMIA but throughout our supply chain. To help us achieve these important goals, our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, IMPACT, aims to re-define sustainable business through 17 priorities under 5 key pillars.

With lots of photos of androgynous young world people excited about becoming prisoners in the biometric world… what could possibly go wrong?

Want to push back? Go here to learn more: RefuseRealID.org

What about you? Do you think a regular driver’s license already is tracking you? Is the REAL ID “star” just to see who will comply? Where will this lead?

