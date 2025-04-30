When was the last time you had to show your ID? What form of ID did you use? Do you have a digital copy of it? Have you ever not had your ID on you when you needed it? What happened?

Imagine now that you have to show your REAL ID — a physical and digital national ID card that stores your biometrics: your face mapping, iris pattern and fingerprint. Who knows, maybe even one day it will store your medical records, including your blood type and vaccination status.

Of course we know that this is NOT for our “safety” “security”and “convenience” as the government narrative goes…

The government’s job is not to keep us SAFE but to keep us FREE

Many people are rightly so flabbergasted that the American government is turning gestapo on its own people.

And many people want to avoid getting even one tip-toe into this digital prison that could be used as a way to ration, restrict and restrain law-abiding individuals just because they are not stepping in line with the status quo.

In other words, this is the stepping stone to the technocratic governance, social credit scoring and digital prison so many of us are dreading.

Kristi Noem, Secretary of Homeland security (yet another unConstitutional department) deceives the American people with her widely-broadcast message that “You won’t be able to fly or enter federal buildings without a Real ID.”

Well, Kristi, looks like you are deceiving us on yet another issue.

The truth is you can fly without a Real ID. You can use a passport, or about a dozen other identification cards. The DHS says so on its website here: Alternative forms of ID:

Really, Kristi, you don’t even know what your own department’s rules and regulations are? Ugh… Watch my latest video below where I show a snippet of Kristi’s "misinformation” — and I also tell my funny stories about flying without my passport or driver’s license — and what I used instead! Also, what happened when I went to get my Florida’s driver’s licenses — and how I got caught off guard, and what I’m going to do about it.

The following information is quoted directly from Citizens Council for Health Freedom:

HOW to AVOID REAL ID

Don’t get one If you have one, change it back to a state ID. Just go to your state’s DMV and tell them you want a regular driver’s license — without the star in the corner (This is important because we want the number of people WITHOUT the Real ID to INCREASE to demonstrate that we are rejecting this intrusion into our privacy and freedom and rights.) Get a passport instead Use other forms of ID Get the word out to others Tell your representatives you do not want it — go to RefuseRealID.org Do NOT comply with the TSA facial scans at the airport — just say “No thank you, please check my ID yourself.”

What is a REAL ID

REAL ID is an unconstitutional National ID that will end state and personal sovereignty (CCHF Public Comment).

Fully imposed, it will be digitized, potentially put on your phone, made real-time and remotely accessible, and used to track and control movement, purchases, and transactions (AAMVA Testimony).

REAL ID could become a Chinese-like social credit system, linked to a global ID.

The expanding use of biometric and digital ID systems are potential threats to medical privacy, patient autonomy, and individual freedom. REAL ID opens the door to tracking, profiling, and control over your medical choices and daily life.

Don’t buy the lie. You can still fly – without REAL ID.

Indeed you may be able to fly without any ID, according to Gilmore vs. Gonzalez. Processes are in place today if you lose your ID, including questions you need to answer (i.e. What was the color of your first car?) and a search.

TAKE ACTION: Ask Congress to: 1. Require TSA to withdraw the “progressive enforcement” rule and 2. Repeal the law.

This Has Been in the Works for Decades

In 2005, Congress passed an unconstitutional law requiring all American citizens to be issued a “National Identification card” (U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander’s words on the Senate floor) – a REAL ID. In 2008, the Department of Homeland Security issued a rule requiring all states to conform to the unconstitutional federal law and issue REAL IDs for driver’s licenses and identification cards.

More than half of the states REFUSED this usurpation of states’ rights—25 states passed laws prohibiting compliance and 12 states passed resolutions opposing REAL ID. Federal deadline after deadline passed with little state compliance. In 2016, President Obama issued the “You can’t fly” lie. In 2017, U.S. Senator Rand Paul sponsored a bill to repeal REAL ID, but it did not advance (Senator Paul is now the chair of the U.S. Senate’s Homeland Security committee).

The news media parroted the “you can’t fly” lie, and Americans began pressuring state legislators to comply. By 2018, most states were in compliance with the federal rule, but a majority of cards were not.

Find the 15 other acceptable identification documents that can be used to fly on the TSA website.

Today 44 percent of all IDs and driver’s licenses are not in compliance. For the sake of protecting our constitutional rights and freedoms, we need to increase that number. People with REAL IDs should switch to a standard ID or DL in the 45 states that do not require you to have a REAL ID.

Under the U.S. Constitution, no one is required to submit to REAL ID, or any National ID system.

STATES that ALREADY HAVE DIGITAL IDs

Arizona: The first state to launch digital IDs in Apple Wallet.

California: Pilot program, not integrated with Apple Wallet.

Colorado: Supports digital IDs in Apple Wallet.

Georgia: Supports digital IDs in Apple Wallet.

Maryland: Supports digital IDs in Apple Wallet.

Ohio: Supports digital IDs in Apple Wallet.

Hawaii: Supports digital IDs in Apple Wallet.

Mississippi: Supports digital IDs in Apple Wallet.

Delaware: Offers mobile driver's licenses.

Iowa: Offers mobile driver's licenses.

Louisiana: Offers mobile driver's licenses and is supported by TSA checkpoints.

Missouri: Offers mobile driver's licenses.

New York: Offers mobile driver's licenses.

Utah: Offers mobile driver's licenses.

Puerto Rico: Offers mobile driver's licenses.

Difference Between Real ID and PASSPORTS

Some will say that the Real ID is no big deal because it’s no different than a passport. Here is how a passport is different than a Real ID:

Passports are issued by the federal government; Drivers’ Licenses are issued by the States

Passports are required for travel to foreign countries; the Real ID would be used to travel within your own state or interstate travel

WHY REAL ID Creates a DIGITAL PRISON

This is more than just an RFID chip in your driver’s license. The Real ID is going to be digitize your biometrics will be stored digitally. That means your face, your purchases, your activities will all be tracked by the federal government.

We are being LIED to: — being told that this will keep us safer. Just like taking away guns from law abiding citizens keeps you safer.

If. you keep following this line of thinking, then being handcuffed to your airplane seat will keep you safer — and being locked in your house will keep everyone safer.

The Bible warns us clearly, in 1 Thessalonians 5:3 “While people are saying, “Peace and safety,” destruction will come on them suddenly.”

What Say You?

Have you gotten a Real ID?

Do you have a passport?

What questions/concerns do you have about the Real ID?

In an upcoming video and substack, we’ll look at the company behind creating the digital prison, IDEMIA with the bone-chilling tagline, “Helping governments keep citizens safe.”

How about this instead: “Helping governments keep citizens FREE” — there, I fixed it!

