If you missed my video last week about the real cause of leprosy in Florida, it’s available to watch here.

The media frenzy and alarming headlines surrounding this subject over the last week have attempted to bamboozle the public into believing that a new health crisis is on the horizon.

NBC news was one of the first to peddle this nonsense with their stock imagery and armadillo narrative (!!)

As you’ll see in my analysis, I clearly brought the discussion back down to earth, from a surge in leprosy hospitalizations caused by cuddling armadillos (I am NOT making this up!) to connecting the clots between leprosy and vaccination.

I’ll cut right to the chase and link a recent study from 2022:

Multibacillary leprosy unmasked by COVID-19 vaccination

Unmasked is code for ‘caused’ but the play on words is fitting. My early coverage of this on August 3rd really sparked the conversation about this obvious explanation.

“Therefore, it is plausible that T-cell mediated immune upregulation elicited by the COVID-19 vaccine may result in a type 1 leprosy reaction. However, the exact pathophysiological basis of this heightened immunologic response leading to unmasking of leprosy remains to be elucidated.” Source.

Who would have thought? Where are the news reports about this? Just search the web and you will find many articles implicating vaccination side effects with cases of leprosy. Those of us with eyes to see can easily see the link between these clusters of outbreaks and recent events of the past three years. However, the media is preying on the ignorant masses by using imagery of hospitalized patients and masked nurses to fear monger the public about this curable disease. It is intended to generate anxiety and panic that a new “contagious” disease and hospitalizations are on the rise in Florida — Brevard county to be specific.

After reading these news articles concerning a leprosy epidemic in Florida, a reasonable next step would be to check the website of the Florida Department of Public Health for official updates on the situation. That yielded zero results when I covered this news on August 3rd and still crickets on August 5th when Jeff Childers covered this news in his daily newsletter, Coffee & Covid. (I appreciate the shout out!)

So where did the information come from that there are 15 cases in Brevard? Why isn’t this reported by the Florida Department of Public health? Why is the media fear mongering leprosy?

To reassure anyone worried about this disease, send them the links to the government approved sources of health information:

WHO: Hansen’s disease / Leprosy Treatment

CDC: Hansen’s Disease / Leprosy Treatment

Now that we have established that it’s treatable and you get prescribed some antibiotics then sent on your way home… Why in the non-spinning world is the media fear-mongering imagery of bodies on gurneys, nurses in masks, and stock imagery of people with Leprosy who are not in Florida? Does Leprosy look like a medical emergency that requires hospitalization?

These images in the news have nothing to do with the story whatsoever.

I also dug into other coincidences like Brevard county having one of the higher vaccination rates in comparison to other Florida counties.

What can we conclude from all this? First of all, there aren’t many cases. The disease of leprosy is uncommon and treatable. This is occurring in Brevard County, Florida, where the vaccination rate is currently above 80%. And lastly, they are turning to fear mongering about rabid armadillos to deflect attention away from the negative impacts of the vaccine.

And, friends, regardless of what's in the vaccines, no one, no government, no employer, no doctor, no grocery store clerk, no college, no flight attendant has any legitimate authority to order you to be vaccinated. That is the crux of the problem. This is the terrible tree of evil that I have been trying to uproot. Plucking these tiny leaves from the branches isn't getting to the root of the problem. It does bring the conversation into the public eye, which I like, but there is a lot left unsaid.

