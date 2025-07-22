Friends, in the video linked above I re-share one of my most important resources with you: a rabies vaccine waiver for your pet.

While many of you have come to me for help with exemption support for yourselves, your spouse, or your children — let’s not forget our precious animals who also deserve our care and advocacy.

If you’re looking for a clear, all-in-one guide that includes a sample vaccine waiver, practical action steps, and a holistic vet directory, you can revisit it in my previous substack here:

Not only do I want to remind you of this resource, but I also want to share a call to action to two rescue opportunities for those of you seeking unvaccinated, naturally raised animals.

Kittens in Sacramento – Homes Needed!

A kind-hearted Healthy American in the Sacramento, California area took in a feral mama cat who gave birth to a beautiful litter. She’s looking for loving homes for the kittens.

The mama cat is feral and would likely do best in a rural setting like a farm. But the kittens are ready for family homes. If you’re in the Sacramento area or are willing to drive there, please email me at

📩 support@thehealthyamerican.org, and I’ll connect you with her.

Chente – Lab/Husky Mix Looking for a Forever Home

Now meet Chente, a sweet dog rescued from the streets of Mexico. As a small puppy, he was run over and left to die. But one compassionate Healthy American paid for his surgery and has nursed him back to full health. He’s now about a year and a half old, 45 lbs, healthy, vibrant, never injected, and has only ever eaten raw, whole food.

He needs some leash training but he is gentle, highly food-motivated and trainable. His rescuer has been caring for multiple animals and is now at risk of losing her housing if she keeps him. She wants to find a loving home that shares her values — no poison needles and no processed food.

She’s in Mexico so finding a home in Southern California would be ideal, but she has offered to personally fly him anywhere in the U.S. The Healthy American and True Hope Church are able to help cover that cost of transport so if you or someone you know is interested, again, please email me at 📩 support@thehealthyamerican.org.

