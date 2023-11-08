Before we get to my questions for Ha’mas (spelled like this on purpose for algorithm) I feel compelled to make a statement.

It’s strange that I have to say this, but here goes:

I condemn violence. From either side. From any side. From every side. For every atrocity perpetrated by one side, I can show you equal or greater atrocities by the other. War leads to more war and evil never conquers evil. I condemn oppression, tyranny and totalitarianism. I despise deception. I stand for truth. I seek peace.

For those who cannot set aside cheering for their “side” long enough to engage in critical thinking — which means asking questions and not accepting mainstream narratives without verifiable evidence — this article (and my videos) are not for you.

But for those who are emotionally and intellectually mature enough to engage in research, thinking, reading, discussing and considering different points of view — even if these points of view are in opposition to what you were told, taught or believed up until now, then welcome aboard.

You might still reject my position, teachings, opinion and analysis. It’s unlikely that people are of like minds on every single topic and issue. If you have a differing interpretation and point of view, then I invite you to explain and defend your point of view, with a rational basis for your beliefs and conclusions. Leaving a comment such as “You’re wrong. Read your Bible!” does nothing to develop a discussion or help me understand a different point of view.

That is how we learn and grow.

Just like I condemn the evil actions of Newsom in California, it does not mean that I am anti-Californian. Quite the contrary: I want to see the land and all people thrive, just like I do in Israel.

QUESTIONS for HAMAS