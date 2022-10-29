QUARANTINE CAMPS IN NEW YORK -- NO MORE!
An interview you don't want to skip! Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox has prevailed over the totalitarian isolation camp regulation. Both the governor and the NY attorney general pledge to file an appeal.
Meet attorney Bobbie Anne Cox, who defeated the attempted NY health department regulation to quarantine people against their will.
Bobbie has been active since Day One to wake people up to the legal atrocities being sloshed all over us in terms of illegal shutdowns, health officer orders and more!
Bobbie singlehandedly brought a case against the State of New York to end the illegal, unconstitutional quarantine camps that the health department tried to pass off as a necessary regulation.
Listen in as Bobbie and I talk about the importance of maintaining the separation of the three branches of our Constitutional Republic, and hear exactly how she won her case and got the court to strike down these plans to throw New Yorkers into illegal quarantine camps!
Click »here« for the interview!
~ Peggy
P.S. I love getting your cards, letters and packages in the mail, and and often share your encouragement on my shows!
Great interview, with a special meaning for me since I lived 15 years in NYC. In all those years, I never met anyone who wasn't a liberal to the core (i.e., totally unable of critical thinking beyond what's said and written on CNN and the New York Times). Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox is one of a kind, a gladiator in a fight against immeasurable evil forces. A HUGE thank you for her work and perseverance, it brings hope for a state I had given up upon