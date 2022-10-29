Meet attorney Bobbie Anne Cox, who defeated the attempted NY health department regulation to quarantine people against their will.

Bobbie has been active since Day One to wake people up to the legal atrocities being sloshed all over us in terms of illegal shutdowns, health officer orders and more!

Bobbie singlehandedly brought a case against the State of New York to end the illegal, unconstitutional quarantine camps that the health department tried to pass off as a necessary regulation.

Listen in as Bobbie and I talk about the importance of maintaining the separation of the three branches of our Constitutional Republic, and hear exactly how she won her case and got the court to strike down these plans to throw New Yorkers into illegal quarantine camps!

Click »here« for the interview!



~ Peggy

