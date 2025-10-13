This story weaves a web of billionaires buying other billionaires’ businesses and billionaires giving billionaires jumbo jets… and so much more!

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday announced an agreement to build a Qatari Emiri Air Force facility at a U.S. Air Force Base in Idaho. Hegeth said the facility at the Mountain Home Air Force Base will allow pilots from Qatar’s air force to train with American military personnel. The Defense secretary made the announcement at a Pentagon press conference with Qatari Defense Minister Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Hegseth said the facility will “host a contingent a Qatari F-15′s and pilots to enhance our combined training, increase lethality, interoperability, it’s just another example of our partnership.” Qatar is a key U.S. ally in the Middle East. The Al-Udeid Air Base, whose 10,000 or so service members make it the largest American military installation in the Middle East, is located in Qatar, near the capital of Doha.

Below, a picture of Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, about 50 miles from Boise, where Qatari pilots will train:

According to Herb Scribner, a reporter for online media outlet Axios, The United States has discussed the facility with Qatar over the last several years, Axios reported.

Qatar placed a $12 billion order with the U.S. for 36 of the F-15 fighter jets in 2017.

However, the country’s airspace is small and its terrain mostly flat desert — limiting the ability to train pilots for various scenarios, a source familiar with the deal told Axios.

IS QATAR BUYING AMERICAN INFLUENCE?

Qatar, one of the richest countries in the world by per capita income, is a tiny Islamic country in the Arabian Peninsula, with a population of just over three million.

Qatar’s wealth is the result of its exports of oil and natural gas.

Qatar also made headlines back in May 2025 when it gave Trump (and he accepted, with much controversy) the Boeing 747 worth hundreds of millions of dollars, intended to replace Air Force One, seen below.

Critics say that basically this jumbo jet was a gift from Qatar intended to purchase American influence.

On October 10, 2025, the Senate has pushed back against this plane replacing Air Force One.

QATAR TIES to TRUMP CABINET

This comes from an article in the Free Press:

The airplane deal was signed off by Attorney General Pam Bondi. She used to work at a Washington, D.C., lobbying firm that received $115,000 a month from Qatar to fight human trafficking, according to a 2019 contract reviewed by The Free Press.

She’s not the only one in the administration with ties to the Persian Gulf state.

President Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, led lobbying firm Mercury Public Affairs when it represented Qatar’s embassy in Washington. FBI Director Kash Patel worked as a consultant for Qatar, though he didn’t register as a foreign agent.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT), the parent company of Truth Social, is one of Trishul’s clients, along with the Embassy of Qatar, and the Trump-founded leadership PAC, Save America.56 Patel was also on the Trump Media board, stepping down after his confirmation as FBI director. And then there is Steve Witkoff, president Trump’s longtime friend and senior adviser, who is accompanying him on his trip this week. For months now, Witkoff has served as Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East—and his name has been floated as a future national security adviser. Witkoff also happens to be a beneficiary of Qatar’s largesse: In 2023, Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund bought out his faltering investment in New York’s Park Lane Hotel for $623 million.

Notably, the previous week, Trump signed an executive order vowing to defend Qatar in the event of an attack from another country.

Um… is it just me? Or is anyone else bothered by this? Take a look at the wording from the Executive Order below:

Sec. 2. Commitment. (a) The United States shall regard any armed attack on the territory, sovereignty, or critical infrastructure of the State of Qatar as a threat to the peace and security of the United States. (b) In the event of such an attack, the United States shall take all lawful and appropriate measures — including diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military — to defend the interests of the United States and of the State of Qatar and to restore peace and stability. (c) The Secretary of War, in coordination with the Secretary of State and the Director of National Intelligence, shall maintain joint contingency planning with the State of Qatar to ensure a rapid and coordinated response to any foreign aggression against the State of Qatar.

And how does a President have the authority to make this agreement without legislative approval?

Only Congress has the authority to declare war.

Let’s hope it never comes to that on behalf of Qatar.

Very strange actions indeed… but it gets stranger still:

TRUMP FAMILY COMPANY TO BUILD RESORT IN QATAR

The Associated Press reports:

The Trump family company struck a deal Wednesday to build a luxury golf resort in Qatar in a sign it has no plans to hold back from foreign dealmaking during a second Trump administration, despite the danger of a president shaping U.S. public policy for personal financial gain. The project, which features Trump-branded beachside villas and an 18-hole golf course to be built by a Saudi Arabian company, is the first foreign deal by the Trump Organization since Donald Trump took office and unlike any done in his first term. Back then, he forswore foreign deals in an extraordinary press conference surrounded by stacks of legal documents as he pledged to avoid even the appearance of conflict of interest. Noah Bookbinder, president of a watchdog group that has sued Trump for alleged ethics violations, blasted the Qatari deal. “You want a president making decisions that are in the best interest of the United States, not his bottom line,” said Bookbinder, who leads Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

… and let’s finish up with this other little tidbit, in light of Trump’s real estate developer tycoon/son-in-law Jared Kushner benefitting from Trump’s “ Bomb Build Back Better” plan in Gaza.

Looky-here:

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund has reportedly invested $2 billion in an investment fund run by Kushner. And the Saudi government-backed LIV Golf has hosted tournaments at Trump’s Doral resort near Miami.

Hmm… so much for Trump’s pledge of hot using his Presidency to influence to real estate developments by his company or those in his family.

