Friends, yesterday I shared proof of direct energy operations within the U.S and evidence of this laser technology on the island of Maui. These lasers or directed-energy weapons (DEW) refer to a type of weapon that operates at a distance and inflicts damage onto its intended target by the utilization of concentrated energy, without the need for a physical projectile. Examples of such weapons include lasers, microwaves, particle beams, and sound beams.

The powers that shouldn’t be have had this technology at their disposal for decades and defense contractors like Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, and Northrup Grumman have contracted with the military to bring directed energy capabilities to warfighters.

I want to mention that I’ve been covering the Maui fire attacks since the day they were inflicted upon the unsuspecting population (See my Maui playlist here.) My heart and prayers are with all those suffering this horrendous devastation, and I will continue to dig deep to uncover the nefarious actors and actions that are driving it.

We observe time and time again from these devastating fire aftermaths how these lasers, a form of energy capable of cutting through metal, can completely melt metal, destroy cars and decimate buildings while leaving behind trees and various combustible objects.

When comparing the damage from natural outdoor fires to the damage caused by the Lahaina fire, there are a lot of things that don’t add up. The devastation is so severe it looks like a bomb went off. Nearly all of the witnesses that I have seen interviewed or that I have personally spoken to have described hearing explosions.

Lahaina Fire Damage 08/13/2023 (photos: J. Cantellops)

The photographic images depict obliterated structures and molten metal, while the surrounding vegetation, including grass and trees, remains relatively unscathed, and wooden picnic tables are still standing.

Strangely, the ships were on fire in the middle of the ocean as well. Images from this fire are mostly in line with what you would expect to see after a bomb or with the notion that a directed energy weapon was responsible.

“The heat densities of DEWs are similar to those experienced at the exhaust of a rocket engine motor or in the close vicinity of a nuclear explosion.” —US Air Force Research Laboratory

When digging through the Air Force Material Command’s website, I discovered that their research labs have operational locations in 10 states: California, Florida, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The inclusion of Hawaii on the list might seem like a mere coincidence, but the “coincidences” KEEP piling up!

And not only is the research lab operating in the state of Hawaii, but it’s precise location is on the island of MAUI.

“The AFRL Directed Energy Directorate operates two major telescope sites that are used to advance SSA technologies. One of these sites is located on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, and the other site is located on Maui, Hawaii. The Maui site is called the Air Force Maui Optical and Supercomputing (AMOS) site.” Source.

Satellite detection and identification, atmospheric compensation and resolved imaging, astrodynamics and orbital metrics, sensor development, laser propagation through the Earth's atmosphere(!!), database cataloging of satellite images, and high-performance computer modeling and simulation are all areas of focus at the AMOS site.

As I mentioned previously, DEWs not only include lasers, but also microwaves, particle beams, and sound beams. It will be more difficult to anticipate the undetectable types of directed energy, such as sound beams.

I'm not claiming that this particular facility was responsible, but I am pointing out that it has the capabilities to fire these lasers into the atmosphere and anywhere else as directed.

Watch my video coverage below and join me daily here for live updates and reports.

Also, I want to thank ALL of you who read and share my messages and videos. THIS is how we “outwit the nitwits” — by exposing their evil “agenders” and staying one step ahead of their ridiculous narratives.

