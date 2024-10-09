Friends, as I get ready for Hurricane Milton over here on the East Coast of Florida, I wanted to share some prepping tips to help you get storm-ready. It’s likely by the time it reaches us, it’s more like a tropical storm but whether it stays a tropical storm or decides to get a little nastier, prepping ahead is key. I’m pulling tips from my time as a part-time Floridian and some solid advice from the locals down here. You might know some of these already, but it's always good to have a refresher—feel free to add your own tips in the comments!

Essential Tips (I hadn’t thought of) to Weather the Storm

1. Fill Bathtubs with Water

Once the storm hits, municipal water could be shut off or compromised. I’ve heard from locals that municipalities can sometimes turn off the water a few days in advance. Fill up your bathtub so you can use that water to flush toilets. If the power and water go down, a bucket of this water will be a lifesaver.

2. Get All the Laundry and Dishes Done in Advance

Before the storm arrives, make sure you’ve done your laundry and washed up all the dishes. You don’t want to be caught with piles of dirty clothes or plates if water and power go out.

3. Fill Every Container You Have with Water

Fill every vase, pitcher, and glass you own with water and leave them on the counter. This is perfect for washing dishes, hands, or giving to pets if the water runs dry.

4. Freeze Bottled Water in the Fridge and Freezer

Stock your fridge and freezer with as much bottled water as possible and freeze it. Not only will you have water to drink, but it will help keep your fridge and freezer cold longer if the power goes out. A full fridge/freezer stays colder for more time.

5. Go Solar for Night Lighting

Instead of wasting candles or burning through generator power just for lighting, use solar lights. Charge them outside in advance, and then you’ll have a stock of them to use inside for lighting at night when needed. No need to worry about open flames or draining precious fuel, plus it keeps the house cooler by not adding unnecessary heat.

6. Bring in All Outdoor Furniture

Patio furniture, planters, anything loose outside—bring it in. During a storm, these items can become dangerous projectiles. And don’t forget to park your car in the garage!

7. Reinforce Your Garage Door

Your garage door is one of the most vulnerable parts of your home during a storm. If wind gets in there, it could cause enough pressure to lift your roof. Push your car against the door, or place a barrier to prevent it from being breached.

As we face the increasing unpredictability of natural disasters, one thing that often gets overlooked in our preparations is the safety and well-being of our pets. It's heartbreaking to think about the animals who are left behind or endangered during evacuations, but we can take steps to ensure their safety. Whether you're facing a hurricane, wildfire, or any other emergency, having a plan in place for your pets is essential. Below are some crucial tips that I've gathered—straight from several pet rescue organizations—on how to best prepare for evacuating with pets.

1. Always Have Identification on Your Pet

It’s vital that your pet has some form of ID. Whether it’s a collar with their name and your phone number or a microchip if you want any chance of reuniting with them if you’re separated. While I’m personally not a fan of microchipping, I understand that some of you may choose this option. Just make sure the microchip information is up-to-date and registered correctly.

For those avoiding microchips, a simple collar with your phone number embroidered on it works just as well. That way if the tag fell off, the collar still has your personal contact information.

2. Create a Pet Go-Bag

You wouldn’t head out into an emergency without your own supplies, so don’t forget to pack a disaster kit for your pet too. Here's what to include:

At least seven days’ worth of food and water (don’t forget the can opener or scooper if needed)

Medications (if applicable) and your pet’s medical records

Food and water bowls

Leashes, collars with ID , and a backup of each

Pictures of your pet with you and alone (this helps prove ownership and identify them if you're separated)

A first aid kit , poop bags, treats, bedding, and litter box (for cats)

A secure carrier or crate

You want to be ready to grab and go at a moment’s notice, and this kit should be part of that plan.

3. Find a Safe Place & Plan Ahead of Time

It's crucial to have a destination planned before disaster strikes. Ideally, this is a friend or relative’s home, but if that's not an option, look into pet-friendly hotels or shelters. You can also line up a caregiver who lives nearby and is comfortable handling your pets. Make sure this person knows where your pet's disaster kit is and has access to your home in case you're out of town when disaster strikes.

Two great websites to check for pet-friendly accommodations are petswelcome.com and floridadisaster.org. Both allow you to search for hotels that accommodate pets across the country.

If you evacuate, bring your pets with you. Do not leave them behind under any circumstances. You wouldn’t leave your children, and your pets rely on you just as much. Even if you’re just evacuating to your car, bring them along.

Perhaps one of the most important things you can do during disaster preparation is to connect with others. Whether it’s reaching out to your neighbors, attending local emergency management meetings, or connecting with your church or community center, don’t face these situations alone.

