Friends, how did we get into this mess?

How is it that so many people got bamboozled, duped, and downright hoodwinked?

How is it that they fell for the headlines—hook, line, and sinker—again and again?

I launched The Healthy American in 2020 because I was stunned. Stunned that people truly believed the governor could tell them to stay home… not to drive on public roads… to suffocate themselves... And not only did they believe it, but they obeyed without question.

But that’s just it: they didn’t ask questions.

I always ask why.

All the public serpents had the same script and their favorite slogan: “Follow the science.” They repeated it like a mantra. But our country isn’t built on science. It’s built on laws. You don’t swear an oath to “the science.” You swear it to the Constitution.

These public serpents weren’t elected to follow the science. They were elected to follow the law.

This was about manipulating people into obedience. It didn’t even follow any sort of sound science or logic, but even if it did, it was never lawful or legitimate to begin with.

I’ve said it before and i’ll say it again:

Governors don’t make laws.

Presidents don’t make laws.

Health officers don’t make laws.

A governor can’t just say something and it becomes an edict you have to follow.

Yet so many people went along with that.

So how did you and I see through it, but so many others didn’t?

Reason #1: People gave up personal responsibility.

They wanted someone else to tell them what to do.

The governor, the president, the health officer, their doctor or even the clerk at Trader Joe’s. They outsourced their decision-making. Why? Maybe laziness. Maybe fear. Maybe they never learned to think for themselves. But whatever the reason, they simply wanted someone else to be responsible for their well-being.

Reason #2: People are addicted to the news.

They don’t question the headlines. They absorb them mindlessly.

They are hypnotized by a glowing black box/screen designed to program them (they call it “TV programming” for a reason). Spellcasters are everywhere, casting roles, casting fear, casting confusion. And yes, this includes social media too.

Reason #3: People cling to negativity.

Some people seem to like the chaos. They chase the worst headlines. They share the most disturbing news. The more doom, the better. It’s almost like they were cheering on the numbers of cooties cases like they were betting on a sports team. We’re wired to scan for potential threats, which creates a natural negativity bias. But simply being aware of that tendency is the first step to taking control of your life and being more intentional about the information you consume.

Reason #4: People are weak in their faith.

As a nation, we’ve turned away from God and His laws. And we’re reaping the consequences. I’m no theologian, but I know this much: A country that abandons God doesn’t stay free for long.

“The Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.” 2 Corinthians 3:17