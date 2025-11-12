Friends, yesterday I published this video and my substack here about “comedian” turned “Christian” Russell Brand, who is still signaling that he’s in the club that you and I ain’t in — nor would we want to be!

I shared the bizarre promotion by Children’s Health Defense for you to bid on a spearfishing adventure with Brand, who has been criminally charged with sexual assault, including with a 16-year old.

Yet this organization (formerly headed up by serial adulterer Bob Kennedy) thinks its a great idea for you to go spearfishing with Brand, who by all accounts is eccentric, unpredictable (some would say unhinged), and who built his brand on being vulgar, obscene and aggressive?

Strange to say the least.

You can get all those details in my Part 1 video here, with info about Brand’s rebrand to Christianity, and his strange, hypnotic, mind manipulation mantras that he tries to pass off as “public speaking.”

We looked at Brand’s obvious illuminati/freemason/occult symbolism on his podcast, eerily titled “Under the Skin.”

Yeah, that would be a big N.O.

I don’t want Brand — or trackers — under my skin.

In this, PART 2, as promised, we’re looking at more of Brand’s bizarre (and obvious) gestures, signs and symbols that he proudly and intentionally displayed in his latest appearance at a Turning Point event in Oklahoma in October 2025.

Why in the non-spinning world would TP-USA want this character influencing young conservatives, ostensibly most who are Christian?

Would it be to cleverly use Brand as a pied-piper of sorts, drawing the innocent, naive youth into his web in order to mesmerize and captivate (beguile is the word that cones to mind) them to follow and accept whatever it is that Beand’s puppet-masters want to impose?

Gee whillikers, not like that’s never been done before.

But why, Peggy, why?

I think you already know why.

It’s because conservatives and Christians are likely the last to accept more government control, restrictions, regulations, tracking, surveillance, tyranny, oppression, authoritarianism, fascism and all the other “isms” — unless of course, it’s presented to them by a quirky “Christian” celebrity (and a new Christian at that, so the faults and flaws can be more easily overlooked and not questioned).

I mean it’s okay that Brand equated “His Holiness the Dali Lama” with Jesus Christ, right? Listen here where Brand previously spoke at the July 2025, if you can call it “speaking.” Seemed more like one long hyped-up run-on sentence. Listen if you dare here, at about 13:48 - 14:15 for a sample of Brand’s bizarre rambling, and heresy.

In various podcasts and interviews, Brand frequently says that all the teachings of the world’s religions are basically the same, rooted in goodness and love, and since Christ is love, can’t we all just get along? Or something like that. 🤦‍♀️

Russell Brand’s Strange Performance at Turning Point

This was at the Oklahoma event in October 2025. Yes, it certainly was a “performance.”

I am going to spare you listening to his largely-incoherent ramblings.

Of more interest to me is not what he is saying, but what he is signaling.

And it’s not just this one performance. Tune into any interview or podcast, and chances are you’ll see some of these illuminati/freemasonry/occultic gestures.

As I say, my file of strange and intentional gestures is growing by leaps and bounds.

The latest entries come from Russell Brand’s recent appearance at a Turning Point event in Oklahoma, which you can view here.

His stint starts up around the 1:00:00 mark, though I wouldn’t recommend you watch it unless you want to be exposed to hypnotic trance inductions, mind manipulation, distortion of Christian beliefs, gibberish rambling and intentional gestures and symbols signaling to those in the know that he’s in the club.

Which club is that?

A club I don’t want any part of, that’s for sure. It’s possible Russell doesn’t even know to what extent he is a tool being used by whom, the New World Disorder? The Freemasons? The occult? Jesuits? Hermeticism? Kabbalah? Paganism? Gnostics? Illuminati? Satanists? Witchcraft? Scientology?

Who really knows? Probably a strange mix of all or some. These deceivers have sold their soul for fame and fortune, and for some, it truly is their “religion” to deceive and mock and beguile and dupe the masses.

Of course, not every word, symbol, gesture, clothing, spelling, color, etc is inherently evil.

It’s the intention behind those things that make the difference.

And the patterns and repetitions are a give-away as well as the unnatural and awkward use of these “tells.”

So when I show you these intentional gestures and symbols used to communicate something (probably known only to the user and those he or she is communicating with) keep an open mind to consider that yeah, there might just be something more here, instead of just naively dismissing it as normal, common and something that “everybody does.”

The reason I bring all this up is to lay the foundation for trust — or lack thereof — in these prominent individuals who are trotted out on stage for the purpose of deceiving you, and ultimately to cast their spell, to draw you into their web of lies, and to manipulate your mind and emotions so that you are willing to accept whatever they wish to inflict and impose for their own evil, inverted agenda.

That agenda?

Separating you from God, from your conscience, from your rational, thinking mind, so that you are used to fulfill their own agenda items, culminating in power and control over you, your thoughts, your actions, and your very life.

We’ve already seen it played out for decades, for centuries, from the beginning of time.

Man has sought to replace God, and evil is the driving force behind that.

Let’s cut it short by exposing the serpents when we find them, shall we?

Coming up tomorrow: “SPELLCASTERS:” How politicians, celebrities, certain freedom leaders and others use signs and symbols to push their evil agenda

