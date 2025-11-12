The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Discussion about this post

Mary W Maxwell
1h

Thanks for clearing that up, Peggy.

(I'll bet he DOESN'T know.)

Mark Kirin
2h

Peggy's point about separating us from Our Father was spot-on - it should really hit home with Believers. Of course, most Believers have a soft spot for "new" Believers - we've been instructed to do so by both Our King and Paul in many NT passages. So, the Synagogue stands ready to pounce upon Believers' lack of discernment.

At the crux of that dynamic is the Synagogue of Satan doing what it does best: deceive. First and foremost, they are always "liars" while "murderers" is 1A, right there with liars (John 8:44). Often described as "Duper's Delight," these psychopaths love to continually lie and "get one over on us." They've been successful for centuries because people put their head in the sand or don't want to deal with uncomfortable truths.

Consequently, there is an avalanche of falsehoods built into our belief systems. The Mossad Media Matrix owns the broadcast (spellcast) networks and media systems, churning out multiple fairy tales that are all focused on discrediting Our Father and King. Our planet, all living things and the magnificent clock (sun, moon, planets and stars) were all created by Them.

if you want to learn more about the lies that are built into our cultural fabric, these links are instructive:

1. Earth is not a spinning ball - 200+ verses in the Bible attest to a flat planet. The word planet comes from the word "plane," so that should start to make you wonder...

https://www.amazon.com/Bible-Verses-Proving-Stationary-Earth/dp/B0CHLC9RLR

2. NASA is a completely fabricated lie by the Synagogue. Some points of note:

a, Why the facade? To discredits Our Father and King, who actually created everything

b. The NASA symbol has a forked red tongue overlaid onto the blue field with a ring. The forked tongue is a nod to the serpent and the ring pays homage to Saturnalia

c. NASA has bilked the American public out of over a TRILLION dollars in taxpayer funding. I assure you that all the greenscreen nonsense they created over the last 6 decades did not cost anywhere close to a trillion dollars. You probably don't want to know what they've been doing with that money, but you can be certain it's not sunshine and unicorns

d. Even airplane windows are convex to help sell the lie that our planet is a spinning ball of water with a gravitational field that keeps it all together

https://steemit.com/science/@builderofcastles/nasa-are-lying-liars-that-lie-why-do-they-lie

https://metro.co.uk/2018/01/29/flat-earther-reveals-real-reason-nasa-lying-us-earth-round-7269268/

3. The worship of Baphomet - the Synagogue's "god" - is the driving force behind gender inversion and sexual perversion. It is hard to read, but if you really want to know why the world is the way it is, you have to push through to understand the evil depravity that all these smiling talking heads embrace for fame and fortune. You'll never look at Hollywood, Music, Media, "Royalty" and Government the same way ever again.

https://sunandshield.wordpress.com/2009/06/10/unmasking-baphomet/

https://brutalproof.net/2024/09/on-the-elite-gender-inversion-its-their-religion/

