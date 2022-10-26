FIRST, A WORD ABOUT FAUCI...

Some of you wrote to me asking why I shared the announcement about the upcoming movie, The Real Fauci, based on the book by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

That is such a good question because I have spent very little time even listening to that corrupt, evil psychopath Fauci (who one day will pay for his crimes against humanity, and his crimes against innocent animals that he tortured in the name of "science"); but I know that some of my followers are interested in learning more about this henchman from hell, and because the book (I'm told) is long and difficult to read, I wanted to let others know that a movie was coming out based on the book (which I have not read).

As a reader of this newsletter, you know that I stand for truth and fight for freedom, day in, day out, all day every day.

I started THE HEALTHY AMERICAN back in the spring of 2020 in order to expose the wrong-doings of the public serpents; to educate people on their God-given rights and the laws that protect them; and to shine the light of truth, thereby exposing evil.

I rarely if ever spend time dissecting the "science" or "medicine" of the "virus" and its "origins" -- and I certainly never talk about the "ingredients" in the cooties cocktail.

One reason is because there are already dozens of other prominent figures covering those issues from various perspectives (some I agree with; some I don't); and instead, I focus on my own area of expertise, which includes our rights and laws, and educating and empowering you to apply strategies and solutions to defend your freedoms.

Another reason I don't fixate on the "science" is because I am not convinced of the actual existence of this "virus", as there has never been any conclusive evidence presented otherwise; further, the "germ theory" of illness and "contagious" diseases is only that: a theory. An unproven theory.

But the most important reason for me is that the entire "meme" of the "virus" is a HUGE DISTRACTION from what REALLY is taking place: the systematic annihilation of our Constitutional Republic, which is based on our God-given UNALIENABLE rights and freedoms.

Enemies both inside and outside our government are accelerating the alarming socialist/communistic/communitarian narrative that somehow "we" are all responsible for "others" -- and that our own INDIVIDUAL needs, wants, desires, dreams and goals are secondary to the "common good."

But what exactly IS the "common good" -- and WHO gets to define it?

I reject that wholeheartedly.

The American ideal is based on the values and principles of INDIVIDUAL RIGHTS.

That means that I -- and you -- have the RIGHT to think, act and speak without restraint, in a way that EACH of us chooses. Ideally, our thoughts, words and actions are based on ethical, moral and spiritual foundations, so as we pursue our own INDIVIDUAL lives, we are not harming others.

(For my Bible-believing friends, I refer you to 1 Timothy 5:8 "If anyone does not provide for his own, and especially his own household, he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever.") God commands us to take care of ourselves and our family, first and foremost. Not the "common good."

UNALIENABLE means that our rights cannot be taken from us -- or even given away -- and certainly NEVER compromised under the guise of any emergency, disease, illness, catastrophe -- or even and most importantly, in the case of a legitimate emergency.

You see: my main concern is not whether the government is lying about the "virus" (it is); or that some prominent figures may be leading us astray (they are); or that the "emergency" is fake, phony, false and fraudulent (it is);

My MAIN concern is that NO MATTER WHAT the evil-doers and hog washers slosh all over us, we need to remain fixed to the TRUTH: that our INDIVIDUAL RIGHTS are primary and that no emergency, regardless of how deadly, can EVER legitimately be used to destroy those rights.

It doesn't work in the long run to play whack-a-mole trying to extinguish the never-ending "emergencies."

What DOES work is to establish, acknowledge and reinforce this fact: No matter what "emergency" might be proclaimed, OUR RIGHTS ARE STILL INTACT. Period. That is the whole point of my work!

Are you with me?

THIS is what my lawsuit against Orange County is all about: mandating (yes I used that word) that the government FOLLOW THE LAW, especially during an emergency and thereby maintain our political system of three branches of government, checks and balances, due process of law, and liberty and JUSTICE for all.

Watch my replay for a recap of my lawsuit update, along with a refresher on the difference between a Constitutional Republic and a democracy -- and why it is CRUCIAL that you understand the difference, and do NOT allow the public serpents to push the "democracy" angle!

~ Peggy

