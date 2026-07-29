Oops~ My Typos are Getting More Creative!
See my updated post on vaccine exemptions
Oops! A few typos slipped through the cracks in this post. If you read the email version and noticed some messy spelling, my apologies! The polished, typo-free version is now live on the website, which you can read here.
Bonus! Let me know if you caught them as well, and which gave you a chuckle!
~ Peggy
Dear Peggy, I have not yet read your article today but I bet your "creativity" was not the main factor. Rather it is THEM. They are doing it all the time lately, including in Comments section.
One really has to proofread everything before letting it go pubic.