The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

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Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
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Dear Peggy, I have not yet read your article today but I bet your "creativity" was not the main factor. Rather it is THEM. They are doing it all the time lately, including in Comments section.

One really has to proofread everything before letting it go pubic.

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