In yesterday’s video I took a closer look at the so-called “attack” involving Representative Ilhan Omar. Yes—more mayhem out of Minnesota.

Click below to watch my coverage, where I share additional insights (not included in this substack) from viewers about their home state of Minnesota and a few strange things that just don’t add up!

How did I overlook the fact that one of the most controversial members of Congress is from that state?

In my video linked above, I walk through the footage, and then I shared comments from many of you—especially those who live in or have lived in Minnesota.

Here’s the link to the news clip I analyzed yesterday:

The headline claims a man charged at Congresswoman Ilhan Omar during a town hall in Minneapolis. The video shows a man spraying some type of liquid at her. What immediately stood out to me is her response: rather than recoiling, she walks toward him, raises her fist, and appears completely unfazed. Just before this incident, we’re told she had been calling for ICE to be abolished and criticizing DHS leadership.

There are several things that don’t quite pass the sniff test.

I always recommend slowing footage down and muting the audio. That way, we aren’t swayed by a talking head telling us what to think and we can simply observe.

So, the video shows a man emerging, spraying her with something, pointing at her… and she moves toward him. That alone is strange. Most people’s instinct, when something is thrown or sprayed at them, is to pull away, shield themselves, look around in confusion. Instead, she appears almost anticipatory.

From multiple angles, she advances toward the man. No visible fear. No wiping herself off. No startled reaction.

How realistic does that seem?

What do you make of her body language?

I Guess the ICE AGE Is Upon Us

Many of you have been sending me links to this incident, and all the incidents involving ICE or Minnesota. And while I want to be clear that I do not support rough handling or brutality by any authority, I also won’t ignore when the media aggressively pushes a narrative.

Right now, we are being flooded with ICE imagery, ICE raids, ICE rhetoric. Fellow Substacker, Franklin Okanu, has pointed this out, and others have traced the symbolism even further, tying it to endless ice-themed movies and predictive programming. I won’t go down that rabbit hole, but I will say they are REALLY pushing this narrative.

If you’ve watched my previous videos, you know I’ve been breaking these events down for a while now. I even have an ICE playlist, where I walk through what I believe are staged or rehearsed incidents designed to condition the public.

I recently did a video titled “Minnesota Mayhem: Why Is This Happening Here?” and one viewer wrote that we are witnessing ritualistic behavior and symbolism—pointing to the new Minnesota flag and its eight-pointed star, which carries occult meaning. I shared that flag with you previously, noting its uncanny resemblance to the Somali flag.

I do this work and point these things out to expose evil. Exposure weakens power.

These narratives gain strength when people ignore things that don’t add up.

I can’t control ICE.

I can’t control the media merry-go-round.

I can’t control Representative Omar.

But I can expose what doesn’t add up, and then we also can validate each other’s observations here on The Healthy American channel.

This isn’t about sensationalism. It certainly isn’t about views. YouTube froze my subscriber and view counts long ago. This is about saying to one another: you’re not crazy. The world IS crazy!

What do you make of the Omar incident? Where is this headed?

