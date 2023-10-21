These last few years have gotten many people — possibly even you — questioning what it is they want to do with their life going forward.

So much of what we used to know is gone.

Jobs, family members, friends, financial opportunities, health — just a “normal” way of life!

I get it. I’ve had my share of losses and tragedies as well.

But life is lived moving ahead, and that is where we need to keep our focus.

Many people have told me they are ready for a complete life overhaul — in other words, a “reinvention".

One common stumbling block in this quest for reinvention is “HOW.”

How do I know what will earn me money?

How do I know my ideas are good ones?

How do I get a business going?

How do I navigate all the technology?

How do I stop procrastinating on my dreams?

I can totally relate!

I’ve reinvented myself many times in my decades as an entrepreneur. Some ventures were successful — others less so… and alongs the way, I’ve learned lots of lessons that I’d love to share with you, if that piques your interest!

In my recent video I shared stories of hope coming out from desperate oppression.

In these difficult days of tyranny, oppression, war and confusion, I want to be a light of hope and possibility going forward.

I also talked a bit about my own entrepreneurial journey

... and then near the end I share two stories of young men who are making the best of things under extremely difficult conditions.

I'm sharing these stories with my hope and prayer that you will be inspired to move ahead with your own hopes and dreams -- and not let them get swept away in the rocky road and stormy seas of life.

Click here to watch the video now... and I'd love to read your comments about how your life has changed in the last 3+ years -- and what you'd like it to look like going forward.

I have created a brand-new course for those who are interested in learning from my own mistakes on my entrepreneurial journey. It contains my quick checklist of 10 things I wish I'd know before starting my businesses (with a companion video) PLUS a LIVE private webinar on "How to Stop Procrastinating on your Dreams." (recorded if you can’t make it live.)

Sign up today!

As always, thank you for being a reader of my Substack. A subscriber said she appreciated my dedication to “truth, facts and common sense.” I like that description, and my mission is to fulfill it.

