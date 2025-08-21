In my latest livestream linked above, I ask the simple question: Who Put the Government in CHARGE of THIS?!?

“This” would be our private, personal individual health choices.

And why is the government in charge of this?

It has never made sense to me that the government is recommending drugs, medical procedures, health choices and the like.

The role of government is not to protect our health—it’s to protect our rights!

The role of government SHOULD be not to keep us safe, but to keep us free!

In my video above I dive into the ways our government—especially through agencies like Health and Human Services—has gone beyond its bounds. Often legally. And most times morally.

This is especially grievous when it comes to the government recommending roughly 100 doses of vaccines to children ages 0-18. You read that right.

Why would parents look to the government for this type of advice?

And why does the government have this role in the first place?

That is the question that seems to be overlooked in the ongoing debate over vaccines — especially childhood vaccines.

Some people are applauding what they see as “signs of change” with the push for vaccine safety studies.

Again, I ask you: why is the government in charge of any of these medical/health isses anyway?

Aren’t these questions and conversations that each individual should have (if they choose to) with a trusted doctor? I know plenty of people that shun mainstream medicine altogether and seek to live natural, healthy lives without any sort of medical interventions.

So why are these topics like “government-recommended vaccine schedules” hogging the headlines?

We need to remember that these are nothing more than government recommendations and we should not give the government power and authority where it does not apply.

It is my contention that the government should not be involved in our healthcare and medical choices, period.

Now that my objection to government intrusion into our health is on the record, I do want to highlight another point: for decades, those in power have been promising parents and other concerned individuals that meaningful steps would be taken to roll back the alarming number of shots on the childhood vaccine schedule — and to investigate the link between vaccines and autism.

Instead, we are now being fed a red herring of red dye and processed foods as the likely culprits of childhood cancer, immune disorders and neurological damage.

I covered that in detail with Bob’s own words in my video here:

Bob Has Made No Meaningful Progress

My friend and longtime vaccine awareness advocate and educator, Laura Hayes, has been sounding the alarm for many years about these poisonous products. Sadly, she knows first-hand of the damage of these treacherous shots, with three injured children (now all adults), one of whom is severely disabled. (Laura has shared her story on my show previously and I plan to rebroadcast her interviews because they are so powerful.)

Laura and I share the belief that there is no moral, ethical, or spiritual authority that gives the government control over what we put in (or keep out of) our bodies.

And that reminder matters now more than ever—especially as many Americans are celebrating the government’s recent shift in federal health recommendations for the cooties jabs.

But seriously… why are you cheering? Because the same agencies that pushed mass vaccinations are now saying, “Actually, maybe not everyone needs them”?

That’s not victory.

The government is still recommending these shots. People are still being harmed.

Laura writes frequently at the Age of Autism blog. I want to highlight her most recent op-ed piece, which so clearly and succinctly expresses the frustration many of us are experiencing with those who keep saying, “Don’t punish progress!” and “Give the man [Kennedy] time to work!”

Here are direct excerpts from Laura’s excellent, hard-hitting piece:

Progress is taking and making meaningful steps toward improvement or toward a solution. Kennedy has done neither as Secretary of HHS when it comes to stopping the autism epidemic and myriad other vaccine-induced epidemics destroying the health, well-being, development, independence, fertility, and longevity of our children.

Suffice it to say that there is copious evidence that each and every vaccine should be withdrawn from the market due to reports of injuries, deaths, and failures (admitted to in the package inserts, and confirmed in post-licensure use). Suffice it to say that not one should be on the market due to deception, fraud, and corruption in the testing, approving, and recommending processes.

Kennedy’s very first act as Secretary of HHS needed to be, and should have been, to instruct the FDA to issue an immediate recall, market withdrawal, and safety alert on each and every vaccine in our country. If one truly cares about stopping the epidemics of autism, additional neuro-developmental disorders, and chronic illnesses in our children, that would be the first step to take, followed by many others, as our children are being poisoned and harmed from every angle, with vaccines being the earliest, most egregious, and most universal assault on our children.

Whose family did Kennedy visit to offer support, the child’s in TX who purportedly died of measles, but didn’t, or the child’s in NY who died a few hours after receiving a slew of vaccines? For those who don’t know the answer, he went to TX. Talk about a missed opportunity.

Friends, did you catch that?

Bob created a stir with his photo-op at a child’s funeral who purportedly died of measles — but he IGNORED the death of an infant who dies a few hours after receiving a slew of vaccines.

And people wonder why I — and Laura — are not applauding the latest dog-and-pony show (no offense to dogs and ponies) of the CDC, FDA and HHS heads recommending that some individuals may not need another covid shot.

The fact of the matter is, we don’t need no stinkin’ CDC or FDA or HHS to tell us what to do.

You, my friends, have the power.

You, individually and personally, have the power to stand up to Big Pharma. You can say no to those interventions.

It is crucial that we continue to educate others about these deadly cocktails— as Laura Hayes has been doing so tirelessly for dozens of years.

Think back to 2020. Imagine if everyone, individually, had said no. Imagine how powerful that would have been. Imagine how quickly we could have turned back that tide of tyranny.

Instead, people looked to the government for answers. The wanted the government to tell them what to do. I had (emphasis had) a longtime friend who literally said to me, “Thank God we have Fauci to tell us what to do.” I looked at her as if I had never known her. I could not understand how someone could do utterly and completely give themselves, their health and their life over to the government.

But that’s just me. And you. And Laura Hayes.

So I kindly nudge you to acknowledge that the FDA, CDC and HHS are simply shifting the narrative about Covid vaccines to make it appear as if they are really making progress. But what they are really doing is focusing on what they refer to as “the most vulnerable” — those with existing conditions that apparently make them more susceptible to more serious side effects from this mystery cooties illness. And while this new policy might sound like caution, it’s still control. It’s still the government deciding who “should” be subjected to medical interventions — and who gets a pass.

The truth is, no one should be subjected to government-inflicted medical interventions. Not because of age, diagnosis, or category — but because it’s not the government’s job to require you to undergo medical procedures.

One More Thing

This belief that “slow and steady wins the race” when it comes to revealing the truth and reality of these shots is dangerous. It delays justice. It allows more children, adults, and even animals to be hurt by the very systems we’re supposed to question.

Laura has heard it all before. She’s been told for year: “Change takes time. Be patient. They’re working on it.”

But we’re not in Aesop’s fable.

This isn’t a fairy tale.

And “slow and steady” doesn’t win when lives are on the line.

People are being placated. The are being fed the lie that they should just “trust the process.” Let the institutions work. Let the reforms come. Let the system heal itself.

But Laura—and many of us like you and me—know better. That strategy hasn’t worked. It won’t work.

Let me leave you with one more of Laura’s compelling arguments:

In our nation, cucumbers, cribs, cantaloupes, and car seats are recalled and withdrawn from the market when they cause injury, illness, and death, but not the scores of vaccines which are harming, making chronically ill, disabling, and killing babies in the womb, infants, toddlers, children, teens, and people of all ages every single day. Sheer lunacy. Equal in sheer lunacy is witnessing parents, grandparents, and freedom fighters who know what vaccines are doing to our children, and to people of all ages, supporting those who have no intention of taking the steps needed to eliminate the culprits, or restoring our rights to refuse them, and any others that make it to market in the future.

I’ll leave you with a link to Laura’s MUST-SEE presentation from 2018. Please click the button below to watch and share with everyone you know:

"Why is This Legal?" with Laura Hayes

Last week, I recorded a video titled “Where Do We Go From Here?” — because at some point, we must stop being stuck in the past. Yes, it’s important to understand what happened, but it’s even more important to ask:

What now? Where do we go from here?

The good news is that people are waking up.

I’ve worked with countless individuals in the healthcare field who came to me after being jabbed once, twice — even three times. They complied because they were told they had to in order to keep their jobs. But then the demands escalated: Get the next one. And the flu shot. And tetanus. And hepatitis. And and and…

Eventually, many of them hit a wall and asked, “Peggy, is it too late to say no?”

Friends, it’s never too late to say no. Ever.

Consent is not a one-time decision. You always have the right of no consent.

I know mothers who used to trust every recommendation without hesitation, and now they’re choosing differently for their next child. I’ve seen a return to home births and holistic care. More and more people are asking questions and speaking the truth in public. This is the pendulum swinging.

And the tide is turning because of voices like Laura Hayes — who has been at this for decades. Laura’s body of work on Age of Autism is an indispensable resource.

Back in 2021, when these experimental products were rolled out, the exact same dose was given to everyone — whether you were a 20-year-old woman weighing 120 pounds or an 70-year-old with multiple health conditions.

Think about that.

There was no personalization, no medical history, no discussion with your doctor — just a one-size-fits-all protocol being handed out at drive-thru clinics. That isn’t medicine.

I’m not here to tell you what to do with your health. I am here to tell you that the government has no business making that decision for you.

