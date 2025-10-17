You know that “telephone game” where you say a phrase into someone’s ear and then they repeat it to the next person and on and on until the last person says out loud what they heard?

I think that’s what happened here with the mistaken idea that somehow Charlie Kirk’s father (mysterious as he may be since it seems like no one has ever seen him, and he certainly has remained quiet over all these weeks in the aftermath of the Utah incident) is an architect whose firm designed and built Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Let’s see how that little tidbit got going.

Let’s see what Wikipedia is trying to get people to believe:

Did you catch that?

His father is an architect…

…who we are told was involved in the construction of Trump Tower (hold on now, I’ll refute that in a moment…)

His mother is/was a mental health counselor.

Why do I find this significant?

Because the media is constantly pushing the mental health narrative in all of these orchestrated events.

We are told again and again how important it is to get your mental health screening.

In the State of Illinois (where Charlie is supposedly from) Gov. Pritzker recently made mental health screenings MANDATORY for all students entering Illinois public schools.

How do ya like them apples?

Now when it comes to architects, it put me in mind of Freemasonry. This secret society which has members in politics, media, military, law enforcement, sports, entertainment and more has this for its main logo, with the “G” we are told standing for geometry and the GRAND ARCHITECT of the UNIVERSE:

Suffice it to say that seeing the profession “architect” jumped out at me as a possible calling card or tell that this was yet another event with the Freemason’s fingerprints all over it.

People Magazine Says

People Magazine took it a step further and said this:

NOTE: The Wikipedia footnote references People Magazine: and the People Magazine references Wikipedia! Talk about having no original source! 😆

I started seeing lots of comments like this popping up:

Remember, I don’t take things at face value. As intriguing as it was to read that Charlie’s father was somehow connected to Donald Trump, something didn’t pass the smell test for me, so I dug a little deeper.

This is the ACTUAL Architect of Trump Tower:

Here, an article from Parametric Architecture has an entire slide show about Trump Tower, and Robert Kirk is never mentioned.

No Record of Robert Kirk Working on Trump Tower

No internet search turns up any connection to Robert Kirk or “his firm” working on Trump Tower. The Wikipedia entry footnote points to the People Magazine story, and the People Magazine source points back to Wikipedia.

In other words, there is no credible evidence for this statement that “Robert Kirk’s architect firm designed Trump Tower in New York City.”

Nope!

But I did some more digging and found something even more intriguing.

Let’s first go to LINKED IN:

Okay, this entry seems to match up: An architect named Robert Kirk from Arlington Heights, IL. Charlie’s various biographies state he was brought up in Arlington Heights IL.

The Linked In entry shows the architect firm name as “Group A Architects.”

Here’s what I found for Group A Architects:

Anything jump out at you there, friends?

Perhaps it’s just my imagination, but the “A” logo is giving me a Freemason vibe.

On the description of their work, there is NOTHING about any connection to any work on Trump Tower.

This Could All be a Coincidence

It should go without saying, but I’m saying it anyway: All of this could just be a coincidence.

It is possible that Charlie Kirk’s father who we are told is Robert Kirk is indeed an architect who did some work on Trump Tower in Manhattan.

However, it is false that “his firm designed Trump Tower,” because that is an accolade that goes to Swanke Hayden Connell Architects, using the famed architect Der Scutt as the designer.

Now why would both Wikipedia and People Magazine get it wrong?

Or perhaps Robert Kirk was indeed involved in some minor way, but for some reason didn’t mention that fact, which you would think would be important enough to list on his own website.

Also, because Robert’s Linked In account uses a caricature drawing rather than a photograph, it’s difficult to determine whether or not this is the same person:

What Say You?

Isn’t it strange that Charlie’s family is hardly ever mentioned?

There are no pictures of the family other than this strange image above that looks woefully photoshopped?

In this day and age of social media, cell phones and the internet, yet this family remains shrouded in mystery?

Why didn’t Charlie ever talk about his family — especially since he was always touting the importance of the family?

There don’t seem to be any stories or photos at all about Charlie’s childhood.

Strange, yes that’s the word that comes to mind. Very strange indeed.

What say you?

