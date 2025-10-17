The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The 2009 archive if real shows a photo of who may be Robert W Kirk/Robert Willard Kirk. Possibly this is where the Trump Tower connection originates, if real. Shows he graduated from U of Oregon in 1976. With Trump Tower work starting in 1979-1983 maybe some sort of lower level job? Possibly obtaining due spending a portion of youth on Long Island with his twin brother James?

There is a Robert Willard Kirk registered as an architect in Elk Grove Village, Illinois since 1983, still active until 11/30/2026. This same Kirk seemed to also hold a FL architect license in FL, but in 2018 failed to provided proof of required continuing ed hrs per a document, page 5 in the bottom link and appears license was not renewed or revoked.

There is a Kathryn S. Kirk registered in Prospect Heights, IL currently as a licensed clinical professional councilor, 10/03/2013-03/31/2027.

Previous the same Kathryn S Kirk was registered from 10/12/2011-03/15/2015.

Neither Katheryn or Robert had any disciplinary actions.

2009

Group A Architects - Principal Robert W. Kirk, AIA https://web.archive.org/web/20150512012916/http://www.groupaarch.com:80/staff/principal.html

Current Illinois firm

About - Group A Architecture

https://www.groupaarch.com/about

18 Oct 2018

Probable Cause

Robert W Kirk did not provide proof of continuing ed hours.

https://www.stslaw.com/uploads/docs/Results_of_Oct_2018_PCP_Meeting.pdf

I tried the Wayback Machine at archive.org to see the history of Robert's Linkedin page, thinking It might give clues as to its legitimacy., but all I got was the Linkedin login page.

