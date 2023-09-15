Back story (condensed version!)

New York attorney, Bobbie Anne Cox, sued NY Governor Hochul and her Department of Health last year in a lawsuit captioned, Borrello v. Hochul, and after months of fighting them in New York State Supreme Court, they won!

Here is the Judge’s decision from last year: Ploetz Ruling

Yes, this one attorney singlehandedly brought a case against the State of New York to end the illegal, unconstitutional “quarantine camp” regulation that the health department tried to pass off as a necessary regulation — and she’s taking on this case entirely pro-bono!

I interviewed Bobbie last year after their success in overturning this Orwellian regulation and she anticipated that the State would file an appeal after the upcoming elections. Do we expect anything less from these slimy public serpents?

As predicted, Hochul and her Attorney General (both of whom were up for re-election) waited until after the elections to appeal the ruling. They even missed the deadline by several weeks and the court granted them an extension.

What a waste of tax-payer funds to appeal a case that is constitutionally sound.

The regulation in dispute

10 NYCRR Section 2.13. Isolation and Quarantine Procedures

Here's the issues with the regulation:

-No due process protections

-Gives the commissioner of health unbridled power to lock up New Yorkers

-Didn't have to prove you were sick, exposed to any disease, or a direct threat

-Didn't have to be a state of emergency

-Power to forcibly remove individuals from their homes with the force of police and place people in whatever facility

-No age or time restrictions

You can see why this is concerning for so many! And New York isn’t the only state with tyrannical laws and regulations on the books. Join me this afternoon (4pm PT/ 7pm ET) for a video highlighting problematic quarantine regulations in other states!

Updates on the appeal

Earlier this week, the State presented oral arguments in its appeal of a lower court finding that concluded the Hochul administration had breached the constitutional separation of powers by using agency regulations to establish isolation and quarantine protocols that conflict with established law.

The State basically argued that the plaintiffs lacked standing and that the law was in their favor of course. During oral arguments, Bobbie noted that "their enabling statute has been a moving target" throughout this litigation. When the law isn’t on your side, you kind of just throw things at the wall and see what sticks…

This regulation severely conflicts with the NY public health law which has been the NY isolation and quarantine law since 1953. This law, which is full of due process safeguards, is the result of a careful balancing of the rights of the individual and the government's interest.

Still, this issue is so straightforward that even a fifth grader could make an accurate ruling on it.

This regulation and the Governor and DOH's disgraceful appeal must be brought to the attention of as many New Yorkers as possible.

Visit the UnitingNYS website for actions steps on how you can help!

You can watch my second, more in-depth video with lawyer Bobbie Anne Cox below, in which I bring her back on the channel to break the news. The panel of judges is deliberating, and now we wait for their decision...

Click to watch below for details on this GROUND-BREAKING Case!!

It ain't over till it's over! Still fighting the public serpents in court!

