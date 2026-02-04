The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Ana Wertz
15h

I never ask, I simply state: no X-rays and no fluoride. I’ve learned how to care for my oral hygiene naturally. Every morning, I do oil pulling for 20 minutes using coconut, sesame, or castor oil. I brush with a fluoride-free charcoal toothpaste made only with natural ingredients. Each evening, I use a wooden stick (a large flat toothpick, or one I make myself from a small tree branch) to gently clean my entire mouth and remove any plaque that accumulated during the day, and then I brush my teeth.

I hadn’t been to the dentist in eight years. Finally, last year, I decided to go (no X-rays and no fluoride) just to see how my mouth was doing. The dentist mentioned that the hygienist noted I hadn’t been in for quite some time, which was true. After completing the exam, she said, “It’s very rare these days to see such a healthy mouth in someone who hasn’t been to the dentist in so long.”

She then asked how I was keeping my mouth so healthy. I explained that among many other things, I focus on eating wholesome, organic foods, practice oil pulling, and avoid pharmaceutical drugs. At that point, she completely lost interest. I went home feeling very satisfied, knowing my efforts had paid off. I believe that knowledge and awareness are truly the keys to navigating the entire for-profit medical and dental system.

Cole
15h

As a "Healthy American" dentist, this is how I have ran my office for 30+ years AND how my dentist treated me in the 1970's-80's. Dental cleanings individually tailored to needs (mine was 1x/yr-never had a cavity & great adolescent hygiene-somehow) & xrays every other normal time due to low risk. Today, we frequently postpone "annual" type xrays if patient has no-low caries hx and will ask for a signed waiver if patients are asking for long term refusal or if high risk & refusing. I haven't place a metal filling since 1996, and please don't get me started on the internet hysteria concerning root canals! I've performed THOUSANDS, yes in the 60's & 70's there was a less used technique of revolutionary new "pastes" that were not safe if treatment was not performed PROPERLY, but they have been safe and successful for many decades & even before using traditional calcium/gutta percha techniques. I RARELY have anyone with post treatment discomfort because I pre treat infections and utilize bio compatible materials. Don't be afraid of dental xrays, you should be VERY afraid of the EMF'S off of your cell phone and radiation when flying frequently and living close to high power lines and 5-6G towers. Now I expect for ya'll to fly over to Alabama and visit my office! SumitonDental.com

