Friends, if you find my information helpful, you can support my work with a paid subscription to this substack (link below) or a one-time donation here. I also have a physical mailing address at the end of this substack if you’d send me something by mail, thank you! 🙏

Raise your hand if you’re like me and you don’t like going to the dentist? Click to watch my latest video below to find out why!

Just looking at the image above makes me uneasy.

It’s nerve-wracking to go to the dentist and that’s exactly why we need to talk about dental X-rays, especially the new AI-assisted imaging now being rolled out in dental offices across the country.

Dentists are telling patients there’s nothing to fear. Radiation is “minimal.” Technology has “advanced.” AI will “improve outcomes.”

Do you believe that?

I titled my latest video "NEW Type of Dental X-rays -- and How to REFUSE Them!" because so many of you have been asking: How can I go to the dentist and say no to X-rays?

Yep. One of the biggest concerns I keep hearing from Healthy Americans is just how frequently dentists push X-rays — and how some even refuse to treat you at all unless you submit to them. That’s why I’m talking about this topic. I want to help you feel more confident standing your ground and understanding your rights. Plus, I wanted to share your natural tips and remedies about how to care for your teeth without relying on the dentist, fluoride, unnecessary procedures, or harsh chemicals.

Before diving into the tips, I want to walk you through the updates to x-ray guidelines and how AI is being used in dental imaging.

I recently came across a video by Dr. Michelle Jorgensen, a holistic dentist who explains how the American Dental Association updated its dental X-ray guidelines for the first time since 2012.

According to Dr. Jorgensen, the biggest change isn’t the frequency recommendation, but it’s the technology. Dentists now primarily use digital radiography, which allegedly requires less radiation than traditional film X-rays. From the profession’s perspective, this is a major advancement, reducing cumulative exposure for dentists and staff.

The recommendation is simply that X-rays should be taken “when clinically necessary.”

But what does that mean?

Dr. Jorgensen explains that X-rays are typically justified when there’s:

A history of cavities

Gum disease

Tooth sensitivity

Visible discoloration

Or other signs of concern

She compares dentistry without X-rays to working with your eyes covered because dentists can’t see underneath the gums or inside the tooth without imaging.

You can watch my video here and skip to 03:15 to listen to her explain this update and the new xray technology.

“It’s Only a Day… or a Week.”

This is the moment in the video (skip to 06:48) where I had to stop, rewind, and listen again—because what’s being framed as reassuring is, frankly, astonishing! 😳

Here’s what Dr. Michelle Jorgensen says about radiation exposure from dental X-rays:

“The radiation that comes from dental X-rays is very minimal. But how minimal? Well, it really equates to a day of normal living. So, the kind of X-ray that goes in your mouth… is equal to less than a day of just normal living here on the earth with sunshine exposure and, in today’s world, a lot of exposure with Wi-Fi and other things as well. Now, how about the big cone beam CT scan machine—the X-ray that goes all the way around your head? What does that equal to? About a week’s worth of daily living. Do you want to do that every week, every month, every time you go to the dentist? Absolutely not. But if there is indication—if you’ve ever had a root canal, wisdom teeth removed, sinus concerns, breathing or sleeping issues—any of those things warrant having a cone beam CT scan, and you can rest assured it’s only about a week’s worth of daily living on the earth.”

Read that again.

A routine dental X-ray is being compared to an extra day of radiation exposure.

A cone beam CT scan is being compared to an entire additional week of exposure.

And this is presented as… comforting.

Is that okay?? And by the way, how do they even measure these things??

One my astute Healthy American viewers noted that unlike “a day of normal living” — radiation by Xray is CONCENTRATED into one area of your body!

The question isn’t whether radiation exposure exists. It’s being openly acknowledged.

The argument is simply that it’s “no big deal” because we’re already exposed to radiation anyway.

Sunshine. Wi-Fi. Daily life.

But “normal living” isn’t something most people are lining up to add more of especially when it’s optional, cumulative, and targeted directly at the head and mouth.

AI Dental Imaging — who really “profits”?!

What really caught my eye during this research wasn’t just the radiation discussion. It was how AI-powered dental imaging is being marketed.

The promotional materials for AI-powered dental imaging are not directed at patients. They are directed squarely at dental practices.

It’s not just a diagnotic tool… it;’s a sales tool.

As I mentioned previously, I titled my video “NEW Type of Dental X-rays -- and How to REFUSE Them!“ because so many of you have been asking: How can I go to the dentist and say no to X-rays?

I’ve included several tips for you below!

Tip #1: "I can't afford it."

One woman wrote to me and said she simply tells the dentist:

“I can’t afford it.”

And guess what? She says they stopped pressuring her after that.

I think that’s such a smart response — especially since so many of us are paying out of pocket. Dental insurance is practically non-existent these days. I remember back in the day, I had a great dental plan. It was $12 a month and cleanings were like $35. Fast-forward to now, someone I know just paid $300 for a cleaning. Did they accidentally add a zero?

Dentists often say they’re barely breaking even, so clearly something’s off. But here’s the bottom line: if you don’t have insurance and you tell them you can’t afford the X-rays, an ethical dentist should be willing to work with you especially if you’re just asking for a cleaning.

Tip #2: Delay.

The second strategy is one I’ve used myself. When they ask about X-rays, you say:

“How about next time?”

It’s polite, non-confrontational, and it gives you an easy out. Maybe they’ll forget, or maybe you just won’t go back. I’ve even had long stretches where I didn’t go to the dentist at all, so it never came up. Sure, it might not be a long-term solution, but hopefully it works in the moment. You could keep switching dentists and keep saying “next time.”

Tip #3: Sign a waiver.

This one is a great long-term approach. One Healthy American said to me, “Peggy, how will I know what’s wrong with my teeth if I don’t get X-rays?”

Well, that’s up to you. Some of us simply don’t want the radiation exposure — even if it’s “low dose” or “the technology has changed.” Why do you need all that done? Can’t the dentist just look in your mouth? That’s what I’m thinking.

So here’s the approach:

Tell the dentist,

“I prefer not to have frequent X-rays. I’m willing to sign a waiver so you’re not held liable if anything is missed and a condition develops that you could only have caught with an X-ray.”

Ideally an ethical and moral dentist is not going to push back on that. If they push back, you may want to find a different dentist who honors your right of no consent.

Because really, it’s the same principle as when people ask me, “Peggy, I want to see this doctor, but they’re forcing me to obstruct my breathing.” And my response is:

Why would you want to see a doctor who believes in you breathing in your own CO2 and germs? Why would you want to see a doctor who doesn’t respect your bodily autonomy in the first place?

The same goes for dentists.

So, what about those of you who not only want to avoid the X-rays — but maybe the dentist altogether? Watch my video below and keep reading for ideas on how to keep your teeth healthy.

Time to FIRE Your Dentist??

Fire Your Dentist: Natural Care for Your Teeth

1. Brushing with Celtic Salt

One Healthy American from Ontario, Canada shared this simple method:

“Hi Peggy, you wanted to know how to keep teeth healthy. I saw this on TikTok. It was titled something like ‘Say Goodbye to Your Dentist.’ Wet your toothbrush, dip it in Celtic salt, and brush your teeth that way. You can also take a pinch and swish it in your mouth for a minute or so. I wet my brush and put some fluoride-free toothpaste on it and I dip in salt and then I brush — and I’ve had zero problems since. I have very little tartar when I use to have lots.”

She recommends using Celtic or Himalayan salt, both of which help kill the bacteria that cause tooth decay. This is consistent with what we’re often told — rinse with salt water if you have mouth sores or infections. So, it makes sense!

2. Oil Pulling

Many of you swear by coconut oil, not just for oil pulling (swishing in your mouth for 10–20 minutes), but also combined with Xylitol gum (supports the oral microbiome and fights bacteria) or pearl powder.

3. Water Picks, Tongue Scrapers & Floss Alternatives

I prefer the water pik. It removes more and is a lot more gentle. I also use a copper tongue scraper.

Let me know in a comment: do you believe in regular flossing?

4. Herbal & Home Remedies

These are what my viewers/readers have suggested, thank you so much!

Turmeric powder for toothaches – just rub it on the gums

Clove oil – known for soothing tooth pain (always dilute!)

Cilantro pesto – for mercury detox

Crown Wellness Chlorine Dioxide for toothaches and dental health

Hydrogen peroxide rinse – diluted and used carefully

Chew Xylitol gum for healthy mouth and teeth

Distilled water swishes – said to help rinse away toxins and debris

Tooth soap or clay-based toothpaste – often made with bentonite clay, salt, baking soda, essential oils, etc.

Read Cure Gum Disease Naturally and Cure Tooth Decay both by Ramiel Nagel

Homemade toothpaste from any of these: Calcium carbonate Pearl powder Bentonite clay Neem , clove, licorice, peppermint Activated charcoal

5. Diet & Lifestyle

Several of you are focused not just on cleaning the teeth but changing the underlying causes of decay:

Avoiding sugar and refined carbs

Reducing acidic drinks

Correcting mouth breathing

Eating more mineral-rich foods like leafy greens or even lettuce (which may help remineralize the teeth)

Remember — this is not dental or medical advice. I’m only sharing what you’ve shared with me. Always do your own research.

Share