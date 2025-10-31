Florida’s been busy lately, cranking out a new batch of laws. Some make perfect sense, and others make you tilt your head and wonder who thought that one up. I didn’t go through all the new laws on the books, but I grabbed a handful that stood out—and of course, I’ve got opinions. You can listen to my full commentary in the video below, and I’ve listed the laws I cover right underneath it.

Fluoride is banned from municipal drinking water. No social media accounts for teens under 14. Parental consent required for 14 and 15 year olds. School phone ban for elementary and middle school. High schoolers can only use for instructional purposes with teacher approval. Home schooled children can participate in public school athletics. Gulf of Mexico to be called Gulf of America. HOA rules can no longer enforce fines on garbage cans left out; holiday decorations, uncovered truck beds, and vegetable gardens and other items not visible from the street or common areas. Boater Freedom Act — law enforcement cannot board vessels without probable cause. Speeding laws — driving 50 miles over the speed limit, or over 100 miles an hour, is a felony with prison time. Animal cruelty: intentionally harming or neglecting an animal results in a first-degree misdemeanor (up to one year in jail, $5,000 fine) to a third-degree felony for aggravated cruelty (up to five years in prison, $10,000 fine). Recent laws, such as “Dexter’s Law” and “Trooper’s Law,” strengthen penalties, add new offenses like abandoning a dog during a natural disaster, and establish a statewide animal abuser registry. Anti-squatting laws: immediate removal of squatters, plus stronger criminal penalties. Geo-engineering ban as described: “The bill prohibits geoengineering and weather modification activities and provides such activities are a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment and fines of up to $100,000, except aircraft operators and controllers who are subject to a fine of up to $5,000 and five years’ imprisonment. All funds collected must be deposited in the Air Pollution Control Trust Fund. The bill directs the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to establish a dedicated e-mail address and online form to allow people to report suspected geoengineering and weather modification activities. DEP must investigate reports warranting further review and must refer reports to the Department of Health or the Division of Emergency Management when appropriate.” File a complaint here. Holocaust Remembrance Day. “Florida law now requires the Governor to annually proclaim January 27th as Holocaust Remembrance Day, effective July 1, 2025, following the signing of SB 356 in 2025. This law enables the day to be observed in public schools, with a specific instruction to include both the negative impacts of the Holocaust and anti-Semitism, as well as the positive contributions of the Jewish community. If January 27th is not a school day, the law allows schools to observe it on the following school day or as otherwise designated by the local school board.”

How do these laws stack up with your state? Any crazy—or useful—laws imposed? Let me know in a comment below.

