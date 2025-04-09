Friends, I’m excited to share some big news with you—Idaho has just passed a new law that makes it illegal to force medical interventions on individuals. That’s right. This includes vaccines, nasal schwab assaults and suffocation devices.

(Note: I’m not necessarily in favor of more laws, especially as it should be self-evident that no government, business, school or wokeplace has the right to impose medical interventions…but governments were running roughshod over our freedoms, and this bill is a stark reminder to stop inflicting unwanted medical procedures against the individual!)

If you’ve been in the health freedom space for any length of time, you probably know the name Leslie Manookian.

Leslie is a longtime advocate and educator, and you can learn more about her work here. Leslie has been leading the charge for years. You might remember her for filing a lawsuit to remove those suffocation devices from public transportation—including airlines—and now she’s back with another victory.

Leslie collaborated with state lawmakers to introduce Senate Bill 1210, and it successfully made its way through the legislative process—hearings, debates, revisions, and all the usual back-and-forth. As you probably know, it all starts with an idea and these bills get introduced in the state legislature (either the Senate or House), and must be voted on and passed by both chambers before reaching the governor’s desk. And that’s exactly what happened here.

I’m applauding Leslie. She was persistent and never gave up. This is a major accomplishment despite the fact that bureaucracy took its sown weet time.

Let’s talk about the bill itself. It's called the Idaho Medical Freedom Act—Senate Bill 1210—and it’s a prime example of clear, succinct, and model legislation for other states that are willing to recognize and guarantee our right to not participate in any medical in intervention that we do not want (AKA your right of no consent).

It states that businesses—including any entity performing services or operations for gain, whether for-profit or nonprofit—may not deny service, products, venue access, or transportation based on whether someone has or has not received or used a medical intervention.

Remember the medical discrimination starting back in 2020?

Do you remember being turned away from grocery stores, restaurants, banks, or even planes in 2020, 2021… and all the way through 2024, just because you wouldn’t restrict your breathing… or become a human pin cushion? I sure do. I was personally kicked off planes, and I never once gave in. #Never have, never will.

And believe it or not—even in 2025—I’m still coaching people on how to get a job without the jab. I’m helping students, including nursing students (who are hit the hardest), enter their college programs without rolling up their sleeves to get the mark of the beast a jab as a condition of entry.

I’ve also successfully helped legal immigrants obtain their green cards without compromising their beliefs and becoming human pin cushions in the process.

I provide this information for free—you’ll find it all available on my Youtube channel. If you want 1-on-1 help, I’m available for that too.

Here’s the Idaho Medical Freedom Act:

(Update: the actual law no longer has the caveat for daycare centers, so that’s great news!)

And yes, medical intervention is the term used—and I love that language. It covers everything: injections, nasal schwab assaults, suffocation devices. Let’s be real: if something is so deadly you need a test to know you have it, how much of a threat is it, really? And if it’s that contagious, wouldn’t breathing on the swab be enough?

You know, I actually have a medical condition that prevents me from wearing a mask—it’s called breathing!

I also have another medical condition that keeps me from becoming a human pin-cushion—it’s called common sense!

I have common sense to know that NO business, no airline, no post office, no bank has the authority to give me medical advice—let alone make it a requirement for me to use their services.

Private businesses open to the public are called “public accommodations” and are prohibited from blocking your entry

Some people get confused about the difference between private businesses and public accommodations.

A private business that is engaged in commerce and open to the public has a legal definition as a public accommodation.

Public places like libraries, parks, beaches, courthouses, etc are also defined as public accommodations.

The public accommodation definition also includes hospitals, taxis, uber, public transportation, airplanes, banks, restaurants, gyms, beauty salons, Costco, apartment buildings (you cannot legally be discriminated against because of where you live) and more.

The only places that are exempt from having to follow non-discrimination laws are (ironically) places of worship — churches, mosques, temples, synagogues — private clubs that are not open to the public and require a membership application and do not allow everyone in, like a private yacht club, a garden club, poker club, etc. Generally speaking, those organizations are likely to accommodate you, but there is somewhat of a gray area. For example, anyone can go into Costco to use the restroom or apply for a membership, so it’s not considered a private club that could exclude you based on your medication condition of being a pureblood.

Think about it: this means public accommodations are not legally allowed to discriminate—whether it’s a restaurant, grocery store, airline, or bank. In fact, some states (yes, even California!) have laws that go even further to protect your right to access services without medical discrimination.

Therefore, there is really no such thing as “no shirt, no shoes, no service” —unless the business can prove that your bare feet would be a threat or danger to others. (Anyway, it’s rather gross to think about people going to the grocery store barefoot and topless 🤣 in most cases!)

So while I’m not typically in favor of creating more laws—we already have civil rights protections in place—this bill fills a critical gap. It makes the law crystal clear, which is essential in this sad age of coercion and confusion.

I hope to have Leslie on my show soon to share the good news and share some encouragement for those who are still fighting the tyrants.

As always, I remain in service to the truth and will always be in your corner as we defend our freedom, in all things.

