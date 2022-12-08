Breaking news coming out of Washington D.C. …

There is a bill that has been put forth called the National Defense Authorization Act. A final version is going through and it includes the requirement for the military to rescind its policies related to the covid vaccine.

I've been on record for the last three years, shouting from the rooftops, that NO governor, president, mayor, sheriff, or health officer can make a law.

The only law making bodies we have under our constitutional republic (not a democracy) is the legislative branch. That is the only branch with the legal authority to create law.

This is the crux of the issue: the military is persecuting people because of their religious beliefs.

When you work for the federal government, such as the military, your God-given rights are protected by the Constitution, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

When you invoke your religious exemption, your employer (in this case the federal government), is required to accommodate you so that you do not have to engage in any activities or behaviors that are in conflict with your sincerely held religious, ethical, or moral beliefs.

Visit my video library for religious exemptions by clicking »here«.

There are two legal defenses an employer may claim in an attempt to deny an accommodation:

#1 Undue hardship or #2 Direct threat

In yesterday's video »here«, I give a couple examples and simple, logical defenses to those two claims (in terms of the covid measures), and I explain exactly how the military has shot itself in the foot in part two: "Do Exemptions Really Affect Military Readiness?"

The military has been avoiding its legal obligations to provide accommodations for servicemen and women who have requested a religious exemption for the past year by claiming that doing so will "impact military readiness," but boy is all of this starting to backfire!

I’d just say take one look at the abysmal recruitment and retention numbers for a reflection of what really “impacted military readiness” ….

The army, like many other employers, has claimed it has been a hardship to accommodate your religious exemption. So when they declare it's a hardship on the military for these people not to be jabbed, and as a result, they have to get rid of them... How can that not be considered a hardship?

So replacing thousands of troops isn't a hardship? Isn't it difficult to recruit, hire, and train thousands of troops? Does it cost money? Does it take considerable time and effort?

The truth is that it is not a hardship and can never be proven to be one.

We will see what happens with this bill. My guess is the military will continue to require and coerce individuals to get the needle, but no longer separate those who decline.

Leave a comment

For those of you that can support me in my fight against the culture of death, please consider making a one-time or monthly donation » here. «

It is because of your support and partnership that I am able to do this.

As evil closes in, time is running out, so I need your help as we march for truth all the way to Heaven!

with deep appreciation,

~ Peggy