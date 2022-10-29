At The Healthy American, I've built my business by assisting people in understanding their God-given rights, the laws that (are supposed to) protect those rights, and how to apply those laws to defend your rights and stand for your freedom.

Unfortunately, explaining to a criminal why they shouldn't steal your car or break into your home is nearly impossible... Some people will always break the law, and just because we have a lot of lawbreakers doesn't mean you shouldn't understand your rights and what you can do to defend them.

One of the most common questions I get asked is: Peggy, can you refer me to an attorney? The answer to this is unfortunately, I do not have any attorney referrals.

I'm getting a flood of requests from people searching for lawyers as more and more individuals find themselves in circumstances where legal action is their only remedy. Let me explain why I don't have any attorney referrals, why I believe it's challenging to find an attorney right now, and one of the finest educational alternatives I have for you if you can't find an attorney.

The main reason I don't have attorney referrals is because I don't maintain a list of lawyers and I don't want to recommend a lawyer to you unless I have personally worked with them and I can vouch for them. I wouldn’t want you to invest money, time, or energy in a business relationship with someone if I can't vouch for them.

Tip: It is likely that you do not need to restrict your attorney search to your own state

Why? Because the majority of discrimination cases involve violations of federal law. Your search for an attorney can be expanded to other states if you find one who is qualified to file a federal case and present your case in federal court. According to my understanding, the lawyer doesn't have to be licensed in your state of residency to represent you in a federal case.

Let me list the reasons it is difficult to find an attorney.

#1 Many lawyers are on retainer.

It is possible that a number of law firms have received money from the government as a retainer (despite the fact that there are no active cases), removing them from consideration to represent people like you and me.

What does that mean?

It means that the government is paying this law firm just in case they need to use them in the future. So effectively that takes this law firm out of the running to sue the government because this would be a conflict of interest.

Hush money? *cough* paid off? *cough* *cough*

#2 Attorneys want to take cases they can profit from and win.

There is nothing wrong with wanting to make money. They need to do so to pay their staff and all their professional services.

Why is winning important? It is significant because a win or loss will establish a precedent. It can be a slippery slope for an attorney to file a lawsuit with a slim chance of success. If an attorney files a case and the judge rules against it, the ruling becomes case law (also known as precedent), and any subsequent case will almost certainly be based on the previous ruling. So it's not just about the money; it's also about setting the right precedent.

That is why my lawsuit is so important. To have a judge rule unequivocally that we have three separate, coequal branches of government and that it is ILLEGAL for one branch to delegate its statutory duties to another.

Therefore, I don't hold it against any lawyer who declines to take a case if they believe they won't win because doing so could set a dangerous precedent moving forward.

#3 Some attorneys are ignorant and/or incompetent

They either do not know the law or they do not believe in your case.

#4 Attorneys have other cases in the works and can’t risk any conflicts of interest

#5 The statute of limitations expired or is expiring soon

#6 Due to their extensive caseload, they do not have the time or resources to devote to your case

If you are unable to find an attorney for any of the reasons listed above and are willing to roll up your sleeves and do the work, I have a viable alternative.

Here is how you can stay educated. This is the exact program that I have been studying. Everything is explained in detail and there are videos and quizzes. This is a great choice if you can't afford an attorney or can't find one who will take your case.

Take the mystery out of court and learn exactly what you need to do to win your case! Click »Here«

I did not create this course, but I wholeheartedly recommend it, and purchasing through my website helps me as well.

P.S. If it weren't for your prayers and financial support, I could NOT continue doing this important work of educating and empowering people to stand up against tyranny.

For those who are able to help keep this ship afloat, donations can be made here.

with PRAYERS of gratitude!!

~ Peggy