Friends, the next time you see something like this from NASA:

…And you’re told it’s a “picture” of the Earth, keep in mind that a picture is not the same as a photograph.

Before you roll your eyes, stay with me.

A “picture” can be anything—an illustration, a rendering, a composite. A photograph? That’s something captured by a camera, in a moment, in real time. Clean. Direct. Less… interpretive.

And keep that in mind as you take a listen to the interview with NASA Animators and Space Art creators in my video below:

So when NASA describes these visuals—and even their own artists call the work a “delicate blend of imagination and data”—it’s worth asking:

Where does the data end and the imagination begin? 😂

Especially when these releases conveniently follow big moments like the April Fools Day Artemis program updates I covered recently here and here.

We’re told the image below is a “picture” taken by astronaut Reid Wiseman from the Orion spacecraft window.

I want you to read between the lies, friends.

Notice the heading is “hello, world” — a wink and nod to programming culture. The phrase developers use when their code goes live.

It doesn’t say he took a photograph of Earth, but a picture. You know, more casual language rather than using the intentional word of photograph which would indicate it being taken by a camera.

Now, you may believe men and women are floating around space just circling the moon (not landing on it) and that they were able to take high-powered “pictures” like this.

However, these images are renderings.

NASA doesn’t hide it. NASA openly discusses simulations. Visualizations. The use of advanced rendering tools—the same kind used in Hollywood.

Let’s circle back to the artists who create pictures like this and they don’t make any bones about it:

As you can see, here’s the simulation — meaning it’s not real.

Here we have the flight path animated for us in the occultic figure 8:

Skip to 13:11 for the interview with Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong, and Michael Collins in their first major appearance after the 1969 mission. Call it a press conference, call it a debut, call it a “performance”… but whatever you call it, watch closely. The body language, the delivery, the lack of eye contact—it doesn’t exactly scream “we just did the impossible.”

Yes, the moon landing, April Fools Artemis mission, and images of space are unreal and absolutely unbelievable!

Meaning not real and not believable 😂

Why can’t they reshoot the moon?

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