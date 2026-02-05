This is a developing story, so more information may have been released by the time you are reading this.

Headlines are blaring that Nancy Guthrie (mother of tv morning news spellcaster Savannah Guthrie) was kidnapped from her Tucson home and being held for ransom.

Certainly it’s devastating, heartbreaking and tragic for anyone to experience such a horrific incident. I can’t imagine the anguish.

Now at the risk of sounding like an insensitive, jaded, cynical conspiracy nut (hey, I’ve been called worst) let me temper my comments by saying that this Guthrie case could indeed be authentic.

I just can’t figure out the bizarre threads of this story, and why someone would kidnap an 84-year old.

So, a part of me wonders if… just if… these headline-grabbing kidnapping stories are fact? Or fiction?

I certainly don’t know the reality given the scanty, conflicting and head-scratching info being released.

Click to watch my latest video where we dive into some strange things surrounding this story:

Look at this conflicting info, published by the Daily Mail, with different “facts” presented in the exact same article.

One paragraph states Nancy Guthrie was dropped off at home at 9:45; and a later paragraph in the same article states she was dropped off at 9:30 (yes, I see the numbers).

Of course, let me give my tedious disclaimer that my heart goes out to anyone harmed in the making of this movie. And I do hope it’s just a movie because the alternative is so bizarre, that someone would abduct an 84-year old for no apparent reason…

Other than to demand millions be deposited to a bitcoin account. (?!?)

A bitcoin account that clearly has an owner?

Well, that’s what TMZ is reporting:

You have to admit that TMZ getting sent a ransom note for the return of an 84-year old woman is rather… well, unlikely is the word that comes to mind.

And besides, aren’t these kidnapping-and-ransom stories out of vogue these days?

It was just last week (in my broadcast of the strange, likely staged kidnapping in MINNEAPOLIS of Hamm’s Brewery executive by the Kreepy Karpis gang) when I made the comment that kidnappings and ransom notes seemed to have gone out of style… and replaced by the contemporary script of “assassinations.”

You see, way back in the 20th century, kidnappings and ransoms were all the rage.

Movies, books and headlines made much of these incidents (whether real or staged):

Lindbergh baby kidnapping (1932)

Hamm’s Brewery President (1933)

Charles Ross, businessman (1937)

John Paul Getty (1973)

Patty Hearst (1974)

I’m just noting that back in the day, kidnappings were the headline grabbers. They were replaced by the mass (fake) shootings, and lately by (fake) assassinations.

Collecting CLUES…

“Removal from the home” is incredibly odd in these cases says former homicide detective:

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos who is investigating this case is also under scrutiny for scandals including his failure to investigate sexual abuse claims; and his involvement with an earlier suspicious “homicide” and subsequent “suicide” of deputies who might have blown the whistle on Nanos’s questionable activities while in the line of duty. Just sayin’.

Hmmm… good distraction, and the potential for Nanos to be the hero in solving the Guthrie case?

FBI is involved> WHY? This pushes the agenda of having the federal government involved (where it clearly shouldn’t be)…

Also pushing the WE NEED MORE SURVEILLANCE agenda.

And, no one is batting an eye at the Sheriff Department casually stating that it’s “downloading and analyzing cell phones” and “obtaining cell tower information,” whatever in the heck that actually means.

WHY “Stage” Something Like This?

(Again, I’m not saying with 100% certainty that this was staged. I’m simply using this story to help hone critical thinking skills.)

Headline-grabbing stories that provoke trauma can be used for:

Fomenting fear (this could happen to me, or a loved one!)

Keep people glued to the news

Rivet people’s attention

Distraction and division

Push surveillance, tracking, cameras

Violating your rights

Of course, inform the authorities using a QR code (didja see my comments on the curious letter “Q” in my substack about Trump’s Board of Peace?)

Make sure you have your RING camera on (!!) so YOU can be surveilled.

FAKE KIDNAPPING CASES

Just for fun, I’m sharing my Giggle search results about fake kidnapping cases. I’m using Giggle to see what information they “allow” to be visible to the public.

Who knows if these fake kidnapping schemes are even real (ya know what I mean? 😂)

Anyhoo, (as I mentioned earlier) at the risk of sounding like an insensitive, jaded, cynical conspiracy nut (hey, I’ve been called worst) let me temper my comments by saying that this Guthrie case could indeed be authentic.

I just can’t figure out the bizarre threads of this story, and why someone would kidnap an 84-year old.

Let’s hope this is all resolved quickly, with minimum harm to all involved.

Share

Leave a comment