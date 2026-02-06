Years ago, I was on a new “dental plan” from the university where I worked so I decided to get a cleaning from a dentist on the approved plan.

I share the entire story here, along with my horrific ROOT CANAL experience that still haunts me to this very day:

So I was sitting in the chair while Dr. B. made a big production out of washing his hands (this was back in the days before gloves and masks were typically used in dentists’ offices).

Then he shook his hands to remove the excess water, and I guess because they were still wet, he WIPED THEM ON HIS SMOCK before reaching in to examine my teeth.

Yuk!!

I was so shocked and it happened so fast (I was younger and not as quick to stand up for myself), that I said nothing.

Thank the good Lord above that he used dental instruments and not his bare fingers to look at my teeth!

You can be sure I never returned to that dentist.

Root Canal, Anyone?

I was in so much pain after grinding my teeth following a significant loss in my life. Apparently the grief was taking a huge toll on my body — and my teeth! My good dentist had retired (more on dentists retiring in a moment), but she was kind enough to recommend another practice that could take care of my emergency!

I paid $180 (this was nearly 20 years ago) for an “emergency exam” whereby I was told that their first opening for an appointment was two weeks later.

What?! I was in pain NOW! Why couldn’t they have treated me DURING THE EMERGENCY EXAM??

I was in so much pain that I ended up going to a walk-in clinic in the not-so-good part of town. This was the dentist that sent out a lot of mailbox flyers trying to drum up business.

But, I was able to get in right away.

The (very young) dentist said I needed a root canal.

I have never had a root canal and certainly didn’t want one.

But I was in such excruciating pain that I was willing to go along with it.

Little did I know that I was this brand-new dentist’s first paying customer for a root canal.

I wish I knew then what I know now. I was likely suffering from a cracked filling that could have been repaired easily.

But I was in such pain that I didn’t think I had any other options.

I knew something was terribly wrong when the dental assistant came back in after my tooth was “prepared” for the crown. (Why she wasn’t there the whole time, I don’t know. Maybe this new dentist was nervous and embarrassed he would make a mistake?)

The dental assistant took one look at my tooth and said, “You gotta be kidding me!”

😳 😳 😳

I said (best as I could with my numb lower jaw) : “What?! What’s wrong?!”

“Oh nothing…” she stammered.

Yeah, right.

20 years later and this tooth STILL bothers me. I’ve had the crown changed on it twice (apparently the cut-rate dentist left the tooth too big for it to be crowned properly) and I cannot find a dentist who wants to “fix” another dentist’s work.

Makes me wonder about wisdom teeth. I had mine taken out at age 16. Why? Did God make a mistake? I was not having any problems at all with my teeth. Does society want to deprive growing children of wisdom, transformation and knowledge?

I told you previously about my AMAZING dentists in Orange County who never forced the crazy protocols during the cooties hogwash. Not only that, but they were kind, very conservative in their treatments (they did give me a better-fitting crown for the bizarre root canal I had) and they were so very kind and compassionate with my mom when she was in her last days (prior to the scamdemic, I’m glad to say).

I shared with you the sad news that the dentist I had been going to in Orange County, CA, sold the practice and retired after the dentist she owned the practice with “died suddenly.” He was a father of two young girls and I estimate he was in his forties, maybe fifty years old tops. Much too young to die of old age.

You can read the whole story here.

Like many of you, I had some good dentists along the way, but so many of them “retired.” I have that in quotation marks because I wonder why so many good dentists seem to retire early. Have they made enough money to live on for years to come? Or are they tired of the licensing requirements and the growing trends of hard selling marketing procedures and products that patients don’t really need?

In other words, did their ethics and morals win out and did they leave dentistry because of that?

Your Stories and Recommendations

So many of you read and responded to my video and substack about how difficult it is to find a good dentist.

Even more awesome comments were left by Healthy Americans on my recent video “Time to FIRE Your Dentist?!” You don’t want to miss reading these stories of dental experiences (bad and good).

Before I go on to share your comments about dentists pressuring you for (excessive) x-rays, root canals, crowns, fillings, night guards, bleaching trays and the like, I want to set the record straight on a couple of points I made in my previous video and also highlight some of the comments, all of which were helpful.

I mentioned a youtube dentist (Dr. Ellie) who has several videos about not having to ever get a dental cleaning again, how to avoid going to the dentist, etc.

I also gave a caveat that I was not too familiar with her work, and therefore could not vouch for her message.

Interestingly, many Healthy Americans were aware of her videos, and were shocked that Dr. Ellie recommends fluoride toothpaste!

Others said they had recommended her protocols successfully. Just wanted to let you know that — as always — do your own research and due diligence.

Additionally, I wanted to mention that I do not know the actual cause of my previous dentist’s death. All I could find was a Go Fund Me page that said he had “died suddenly and unexpectedly.”

I have my suspicions as to what happened, but I do not have the details and likely will never get them.

My heart breaks for all those whose lives have been shattered through tragic, sudden and unexpected losses such as these.

Your Comments

Friends, there is such a need for more conversation about this.

Friends, there is such a need for more conversation about this.

As always, thank YOU for being on board as Healthy Americans.

