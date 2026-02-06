The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Linda
15h

As a child, we never had dental insurance so we just did not go to the dentist. My first dental experience was 6 months after my cousin had broke my front tooth with a hard swing set seat while we were playing. It became infected and I had a root canal and then a crown. When in high school, we did have insurance and I went in for cleanings and I believe one filling. As a young adult, they kept bugging me about getting my upper wisdom teeth pulled, I did not have lower ones, X-rays showed them that. Eventually, after so many years they stopped mentioning the wisdom teeth. Got tired of asking. At one point when they said the pockets were getting deep and I might need more. I decided to stop using toothpaste then and began twice weekly peroxide swishing after flossing and would just use a damp toothbrush to brush my teeth. I would also floss as needed if something was caught. 6 months later, all the pockets were either gone, or down to a 1, even the ones that had been a 7. The hygienist was amazed, BUT she did not want to hear what I was doing, she just said keep it up! I still use that method and added oil pulling a couple times per week.

Right now I have a tooth that started hurting and at first I rubbed essential oils on it, but I could feel the gum line was receded. Then I was reading a homeopathy blog and she talked about using homeopathy to heal teeth and for tooth pain. So I started on Calcarea fluorica 12x and Calcarea phosphorica 6x three times daily for as she says, many months. Also Chamomilla 30x as needed for pain. This is a gentle one, there are others if the pain is severe. After a month, there is great improvement and I rarely have pain, which is now only sometimes with pressure, no longer heat and cold sensitive, and no more just pain. I am sold! Oh, I am 63 and have not been to a dentist since December 2012 and I thought I was going to have to go now. I may not, but we do have a natural dentist if I do need to go. My son went to him to have a broken tooth removed. He also uses homeopathy and ozone and red light therapy.

Wheaton
18h

Peggy I have had a question about flouride for a long time, but don’t have the skills to research this, the way you do. If you ever have time and find it interesting and worthwhile, my question is this: Could topical Flouride on the teeth be safe and effective: If you spit it out and do not swallow it, and apply it only on the teeth via toothpaste? Could it be that swallowing Flouride as added to water is what is harmful? Have they done studies to clearly distinguish between applying it and spitting it out and swallowing it? The big question of course: How much is absorbed into the body if applied to the teeth? Is that amount harmful? Could it be that it’s safe to use topically but not to be swallowed?

