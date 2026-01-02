The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Peggy, thanks for the opportunity to weigh in on issues we'd like to see covered.

I have one that's very specific.

HR2289. It's an extremely dangerous piece of legislation that will soon be voted on by Congress.

And it's intentionally been kept off Americans' radar by getting it done during the busiest holidays of the year when most of us are distracted, along with a media blackout.

HR2289 allows the FCC to hand unregulated power to telecom companies to install as many cell towers and antennas as they want, wherever they choose. Schools, churches, hospitals, historic areas and YOUR private property are potential locations for towers. Property values decline 20 -30% if in proximity to a tower. There will be no recourse.

The bill will strip the authority from state and local governments to exercise discretion as to the placement of towers in communities.

HR2289 is unconstitutional. It violates the 10th Amendment by removing state & local government of their duty to protect citizens.

Hundreds of independent studies have been done proving the adverse effects of RF radiation emitted from the towers.

Yet the FCC has not issued new health guidelines since 1996.

In 2021, the DC Circuit Court ruled (EHS v. FCC) that the FCC must submit updated guidelines.

They have not.

None of this is stopping Congress. Many of them are financially invested in telecoms.

The FCC, ironically created to protect Americans, is advocating for telecom companies at our expense. The telecoms are annoyed with the permitting process, environmental studies, setback standards, and locals who don't want a 90 foot radiation- emitting tower in their neighborhood.

The FCC and telecom's intention is to cover the US with cell towers. There will be no escape from the radiation.

Comments to the FCC are now closed as of 12/31/25.

What you can still do is contact your legislators. Look them up, call their local and DC offices.

Tell them to oppose HR2289.

You can also email, though calls make more of an impact. Keep at it.

Don't let them get away with this. If HR2289 is signed into law there will be no going back.

Always fantastic..... We are activating in Prescott AZ over FLOCK SAFETY CAMERAS... FlockOS now connects to RING and OF Course all roads lead to PALANTIR... it a Technological Police State hence the DATA CENTERS.. plus AI is inaccurate.. I friend got her report and her GOLD LEXUS COUPE was stated as a Green Sedan and AI misreads license plates etc... www.DeFlock.me

