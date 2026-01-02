As we look ahead to 2026, I want to pause and say thank you. I’ve been running The Healthy American since 2020, and there truly would be no Healthy American without you. Your letters, cards, books, notes, and messages remind me why this work matters.

We all came together to stand up for freedom, to push back against government overreach, medical tyranny, and corruption, and to live by conviction rather than compliance. And you’ve told me over and over that my videos have helped you do exactly that. I’m deeply grateful.

Now I have a question for you:

What would you like me to focus on next?

Many of you say, “Cover whatever you want, Peggy,” and I appreciate that trust. But I want to make sure I’m serving you in the most useful way possible.

Over the years, I’ve talked about:

Standing up for your rights

Refusing medical products

Traveling without being harassed or radiated

Avoiding Real ID and digital tracking

Keeping your animals healthy without unnecessary shots

Chemtrails

Geoengineering and weather warfare

Red flag bang bang events

Data centers and AI

Developing critical thinking skills (reading between the lies)

That last one really ties it all together. This substack isn’t about sensational headlines. It’s about breaking things down, spotting the scams, exposing the fake, phony, and fraudulent narratives, and helping you keep your peace, your joy, and your discernment intact.

There are also topics I intentionally don’t focus on because repeating evil over and over doesn’t enlighten people, it normalizes it. It desensitizes people.

My goal has always been to inform and to expose without exhausting you, and to help you live fully and freely, not obsessed with the headlines.

So I’d love to hear from you. What woudl you like me to focus on next?

