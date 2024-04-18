It’s been an absolute joy to connect face-to-face with fellow freedom fighters at various gatherings throughout California for the last 4 years — and I'm excited to announce that I'll be speaking at a women's Republican gathering in Fullerton, California next week. However, I must admit, YouTube is my top choice for connecting with people because it allows me to broaden my reach and connect with Healthy Americans far and wide.

My usual speaking engagements tend to be local, but recently, an exciting opportunity came my way to speak at a Freedom Festival in Tennessee. While I couldn't attend in person, I poured my heart into preparing a presentation tailored for their gathering, which I share with you in the video below!

This message isn't just for the freedom fighters in Tennessee; it’s intended for all my fellow Healthy Americans and freedom advocates, and I hope it inspires, encourages, and resonates with you, no matter where you are.

Leave a comment

Share