The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

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Leah's avatar
Leah
1dEdited

Oh my gosh. I am thrilled you write about airport travel because I just returned from a round trip from Philly to St. Louie and back. Philly is a big sometimes crazy airport. St. Louis is so easy to navigate. Wow, first off, I now will not ever do self check out if I can help it. I often stand aside while using them. I've always known it wasn't good, but do it sometimes anyway. As for the Biometric at the airport, thank you Peggy, now I know to "opt out" and in March my regular license wasn't enough the moment I said No to biometric, so fortunately I had a renewed passport and got a passport card. No need to give in yet to the Real ID since where I live isn't requiring it yet. Getting a Passport card is easy friends. Anyway, my license wasn't enough since I "opted out". So this time I automatically handed my passport card first when I denied the scan of eyes and soul. I also have denied the scanners the last few flights and get the pat downs. Ugh. I am getting more comfortable not doing what they want and so far those on duty have seemed to be ok about it. No snarky treatment. I am very aware of how much fear I feel inside though. Much better this trip. The one snag was on the way back. As they took my small carry on aside to inspect since something must have alerted them, they asked me if I had anything sharp, etc. in there. Nope....Then I remembered I had wrapped up 6 brass name plaques of my great grands/ ancestors that came off the memorial wall of my hometown synagogue... they are heavy and the corners actually are sharp. I mentioned it. I know NOT to say TOO much or go near them. It took several tsa people to decide if the plaques were ok to go on board and if I was a trustworthy citizen. I really was trying not to laugh, mostly at myself for not considering I'd be stopped for them! My sister and I almost didn't make it through 5 yrs ago when our parent's passed away and we each had a stash of their silver utensil place settings. One more thing. Now that I am of an age that I can call people Hun and honey and be silly, I told a very young adult how much fun it used to be to fly. Like how I used to always skid in at the last second and one time had to make a mad dash for the gate with my full size huge suitcase in tow, back when there weren't wheels! I got to the gate just minutes before the door closed. I had my real paper ticket in hand, no security checks, nothing! Exciting. Those were the good times. This was long but I did want to tell someone who would understand and appreciate all of this. Thanks Peggy and kindred Healthy Americans

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Kim C at the Sea's avatar
Kim C at the Sea
1d

Great read! Some just say they'll never fly now and many I know unfortunately say, "Whatever, comply now." I'm flying JSX for my necessary trips because of exactly what you write, Peggy but few cities even have this relatively expensive alternative. Hopefully the current fuel situation doesn't further deter those who need to travel, not to mention the impending "...cities..."

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