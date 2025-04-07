Hey friends, it’s no secret that I am no fan of Musk. Never have been, never will be.

I’ve exposed his strange behavior, wrongdoings and violations over many videos for many years on my Healthy American Youtube channel.

But if you are a fan of this globalist who laughs and says “he wants to have fun” while he’s recklessly damaging our Constitutional Republic, then this substack is definitely not for you.

For the others, let’s dive in!

Do you think Musk will really be Doged?

I doubt it.

While the headlines are claiming this:

What I think is really happening is that people like you and I have outed this trans-humanist animal-torturting charlatan whose only true source of money was his father’s emerald mine and about $38 billion dollars in government contracts, grants and loans.

Musk is so overwhelmingly revolting to so many people that even the Trump administration had to admit his bizarre (some would say drug-fueled) stage antics were so off the chart that someone had to grab the hook and drag him away.

At least it looks like that.

But will Musk really be whisked away — or still exert his totalitarian control behind-the-scenes?

Was he just a comedic front man (like Klaus Nasal Schwab) intended to give the masses a villain to disdain?

Was all this strange chainsaw yielding song-and-dance a major distraction to even more destruction to come?

This just in from the AP:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Thursday that Elon Musk would likely leave his administration in “a few months,” the clearest sign that his most powerful and disruptive adviser will be wrapping up his work inside the government. Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that “Elon is fantastic” but he has “a number of companies to run.” “I want him to stay as long as possible,” he said. “There’s going to be a point where he’s going to have to leave.” Musk has spearheaded the Department of Government Efficiency, which is playing a leading role in downsizing and overhauling the federal government. Trump said that work would continue within various agencies. The Republican president’s comments came after a steady drumbeat of suggestions over the last week that Musk’s time was limited. Musk also faced a setback Tuesday in Wisconsin, where voters rejected his choice for a state Supreme Court candidate despite more than $21 million in personal donations and his campaign appearance over the weekend. There are more problems for the billionaire entrepreneur at Tesla, his electric automaker, which saw a 13% drop in sales in the first three months of the year.

What’s weird is that Team Trump tried to tell a judge that Musk wasn’t really in charge of DOGE after all.

And that’s because Trump is being sued for government-run-a-Musk (yep, just coined that) his administration replied to the lawsuit basically saying: “No, Musk has absolutely NOTHING to do with Doge. He never has had anything to do with it. Mush has absolutely zero oversight, responsibility or connection to Doge at all.”

Musk sure loves those Baphomet hand symbols:

More about Musk’s gestures in a moment.

First, how about these apples:

From Business Insider

A report on Wednesday said Elon Musk could soon exit the White House.

For the investor Ross Gerber, that wouldn't be enough to turn the company's fortunes around.

The longtime Tesla backer said the car company needed a new face to get back on its feet.

Elon Musk's possible departure from the White House isn't what Tesla needs, says a longtime investor who thinks the brand is in trouble with the divisive CEO at the helm.

Ross Gerber, an early Tesla backer who's the president of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, thinks Tesla's issues go beyond Musk's role in the DOGE office.

The White House, for its part, has denied a Politico report that Musk will depart in the coming weeks, but Gerber told Business Insider that it didn't matter either way — and that the EV maker needed a new leader and to distance itself from Musk altogether.

"With Tesla, it's simple. It's you get another face of Tesla. It could be anybody, any CEO, somebody who's in the middle, who is a great communicator, who refocuses people on what Tesla really does," Gerber said, adding that the company needed to take measures to reorient its identity around things other than Musk. "I've been saying this for two years. Tesla needs to be Tesla."

Gerber thinks the company's brand issues aren't just related to Musk's work with DOGE and the Trump White House. He pointed to other recent controversies related to posts on X and Jewish and transgender people.

"My anger doesn't rise from the fact of his haphazard way of slashing the government," Gerber said. "My anger rises that he says incredibly insulting things to people constantly."

GIGGLE RETURNS THIS about TESLA’s STOCKS TANKING

Tesla's stock has experienced a significant decline, plunging 36% in the first quarter of 2025, its worst performance since 2022 and the third-biggest decline for any quarter on record. This drop has been attributed to factors including weak demand, rising interest rates, and concerns about CEO Elon Musk's focus on other ventures.

Here's a more detailed breakdown:

Sharp Decline: Tesla's stock plummeted 36% in the first three months of 2025, its steepest drop since 2022 and the third-biggest decline for any quarter on record.

Factors Contributing to the Decline: Weak Demand and Rising Interest Rates: Supply chain problems and weak demand amid rising interest rates have contributed to the stock's decline. Investor Concerns about Musk's Focus: Perception that CEO Elon Musk was distracted after purchasing Twitter, and his time in the Trump White House, has also contributed to the decline. Concerns about Musk's other ventures: Investors are worried about his ability to manage Tesla while overseeing massive government budget cuts and juggling his demanding roles at Trump's so-called Department of Government Efficiency and his other ventures, including space company SpaceX. Poor European Sales: Tesla's stock also dropped due to a report showing demand woes in Europe, with sales dropping 45% in January.

Market Impact: Tesla's market cap has fallen below $1 trillion. Musk's net worth has also declined significantly. The stock is down more than 55% from its high in December.

Recent Events: On Monday, Tesla shares fell by 15%, marking its biggest single-day decline since September 2020. Tesla's stock closed down 8.4% on Tuesday, with shares down 25% year to date.



WHERE WILL ELON GO NEXT — TO MARS?

Some of my subscribers have said they’d love to see Elon go to Mars and never return.

It’s strange to me that people are cheering on the fantasy of “colonizing Mars” when you know and I know it’s impossible to pass through the firmament above our non-spinning plane. (Ouch! I can hear eyes rolling all the way over here! 😂)

But even if we could, how in the non-spinning world would spending billions of dollars on “space travel” benefit we the people? How would that serve our needs and priorities here on earth? None of that ever made sense to me.

Here, as we close out, one of Musk’s fantasies, where he said he sent a car into space.

And he said… “You could tell it was real because it looked fake.” 🤪

Ah, gaslighting at its finest, from the man throwing out a Nazi salute (oh, excuse me, a Roman salute) that had nothing, absolutely nothing to do with his fascination with authoritarian regimes.

Don’t forget to grunt and bite your lip when you do your Musk love salute:

He shares the “bent thumb” maneuver with another famous figure:

Boy-oh-boy, won’t I celebrate the day when this weirdo fades from the world stage (yes, STAGE, with actors all) and I can stop exposing his evil ways.

Oh, I’ve taken the slings and arrows all right.

Some people didn’t like that I exposed Musk as a despicable, animal torturing globalist whose only source of wealth was his father’s and the US government grants and contracts to the tune of about $38 billion.

Never mind that this unelected co-President fired the very inspector general who were investigating the dozens of active cases of violations and wrong-doings.

Never mind that Musk got access to your personal data, bank account, pay stubs and more. Never mind that he can use that for power and control.

Never mind that his own government contracts go untouched, and in fact increased.

Never mind that this not-really-an-American wants to put a chip in your brain and has tortured monkeys, pigs and sheep in his evil, unspeakable heinous “experiments” that he laughs about.

Never mind that he gaslit millions who still believe his Nazi salute was nothing more than a “love gesture.”

Not sure what I’m talking about? I’ve got an entire Musk playlist on my Healthy American Youtube channel, and you can also search “Musk” on this substack for more.

Hopefully this Mush nightmare will soon be over and we can concentrate on restoring our Constitutional Republic. Heaven knows we’ve got a lot of work to do.

Watch my latest video here for all the details — with a healthy dose of snark… but please don’t watch if you don’t care for humor and sass.

