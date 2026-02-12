Friends,

Remember how we were told by the hogwashers that the “old normal” was out and we had to adjust to the “new normal”?

A much more restrictive, fear-based “normal.”

I rejected that narrative then, and I reject it now.

Refusing to live was exactly what the evildoers wanted.

Instead, I chose something better—a life that is intentional, meaningful, and designed by me. In the video below, I share simple steps to start creating a life that is truly “better than normal.”

This isn’t about pretending the headlines don’t exist. It’s about refusing to let them define your life.

If you’re craving encouragement and actionable steps to get out of the spin cycle, this video is for you.

Leave a comment

Share